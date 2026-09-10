Section 363 Sales In Bankruptcy: What Businesses, Lenders, And Buyers Need To Know

When a company enters Chapter 11 bankruptcy, many assume the process will culminate in a lengthy reorganization plan. However, distressed businesses are increasingly being sold through a different mechanism — a sale under Section 363 of the United States Bankruptcy Code.

A Section 363 sale allows a company, as a debtor-in-possession in bankruptcy, to sell its assets outside the ordinary course of business free and clear of liens, claims and encumbrances, subject to bankruptcy court approval but outside the restrictions of a confirmed Chapter 11 plan. These transactions have become a common material component of Chapter 11 bankruptcy cases because they can often be completed more quickly than a traditional Chapter 11 reorganization plan.

For business owners, lenders, investors, and prospective purchasers, understanding how Section 363 sales work can help identify opportunities and avoid costly surprises.

What Is a Section 363 Sale?

Section 363 of the Bankruptcy Code authorizes a debtor-in-possession or trustee to sell property of the bankruptcy estate free and clear of liens, claims, and encumbrances outside the ordinary course of business and outside of a confirmed reorganization plan. While ordinary business transactions can generally continue without court approval, the sale of significant assets outside the ordinary course requires notice to creditors and approval from the bankruptcy court.

The assets being sold may include:

Operating divisions;

Real estate;

Equipment and inventory;

Intellectual property;

Customer contracts; and

All business assets.

In some cases, substantially all of a debtor’s assets are sold through a Section 363 process, effectively transferring the business, free and clear of liens, claims, and encumbrances, to a new owner while the bankruptcy case continues. In some cases, the business is transferred to the same owner, who acquires it free and clear of creditor claims through a special-purpose vehicle, provided the buyer’s insider status is disclosed and and no higher or better offers are received. Other requirements are met for bankruptcy court approval.

What Are the Benefits of a Section 363 Sale?

The principal advantage of a Section 363 sale to the debtor company selling its assets is speed. A traditional Chapter 11 reorganization often requires extensive negotiations, disclosure statements, creditor voting, and confirmation hearings. By contrast, a Section 363 sale can often be completed in as little as two months or so after the bankruptcy filing, allowing the debtor to preserve going-concern value and reduce administrative expenses.

For a distressed company, time is often the most valuable asset. Customers, employees, vendors, and financing sources may become increasingly uncertain as a bankruptcy case drags on. A prompt sale can help stabilize operations and maximize recoveries for creditors.

The “Free and Clear” Advantage

The principal advantage of a Section 363 sale to the buyer is the ability to acquire the debtor company’s assets free and clear. One of the most significant features of a Section 363 sale is the ability to transfer assets “free and clear” of many existing liens, claims, and encumbrances, often to a greater extent than can be accomplished through a state court foreclosure, assignment for the benefit of creditors, or other insolvency proceedings. This benefit is often a major driver of buyer interest because it can substantially reduce the risk of acquiring troubled assets.

Under Section 363(f), the bankruptcy court may authorize a sale that removes certain interests from the assets being transferred, with those interests instead attaching to the sale proceeds. As a result, purchasers often receive cleaner title than they might obtain in an out-of-court distressed transaction or other insolvency proceeding.

Of course, “free and clear” does not mean “risk free.” Buyers must still conduct careful due diligence and understand which liabilities may survive the transaction under applicable law.

How the Sale Process Typically Works

Although every case is different, most Section 363 sales follow a similar framework. Below is a summary of the key steps in the process:

Marketing the Assets : The debtor typically works with investment bankers, restructuring professionals, or other advisors to market the assets and solicit potential buyers.

: The debtor typically works with investment bankers, restructuring professionals, or other advisors to market the assets and solicit potential buyers. Selecting a Stalking Horse Bidder : In many cases, the debtor negotiates an initial purchase agreement with a prospective buyer known as the “stalking horse.”The stalking horse establishes a baseline value for the assets and may receive court-approved bid protections, such as a break-up fee or expense reimbursement, if another bidder ultimately wins the auction.

: In many cases, the debtor negotiates an initial purchase agreement with a prospective buyer known as the “stalking horse.”The stalking horse establishes a baseline value for the assets and may receive court-approved bid protections, such as a break-up fee or expense reimbursement, if another bidder ultimately wins the auction. Court Approval of Bidding Procedures : The debtor asks the bankruptcy court to approve bidding procedures that govern the sale process, including deadlines, qualification requirements, and auction rules.

: The debtor asks the bankruptcy court to approve bidding procedures that govern the sale process, including deadlines, qualification requirements, and auction rules. Competitive Auction : If multiple qualified bidders emerge, an auction may be conducted to maximize value for the estate.The debtor generally seeks to select the highest or otherwise best offer, taking into account both economic and non-economic factors.

: If multiple qualified bidders emerge, an auction may be conducted to maximize value for the estate.The debtor generally seeks to select the highest or otherwise best offer, taking into account both economic and non-economic factors. Sale Hearing and Court Approval: The proposed transaction is presented to the bankruptcy court, which considers objections and determines whether the sale satisfies applicable legal standards. If approved, the court enters a sale order authorizing the transaction.

What Prospective Buyers Should Know

Section 363 sales can present attractive acquisition opportunities, particularly for strategic purchasers and private equity investors. Potential advantages include:

Acquiring assets at distressed valuations;

Obtaining assets free and clear of many liens and claims;

Selecting which contracts and leases to assume; and

Purchasing only desired assets rather than acquiring an entire corporate entity.

Nonetheless, buyers should not assume that bankruptcy eliminates every risk. Due diligence remains critical, particularly regarding regulatory obligations, tax issues, employment matters, intellectual property rights, and potential successor liability concerns.

Considerations for Secured Lenders

Secured creditors often play a central role in Section 363 sales. In many cases, a lender’s collateral constitutes the assets being sold. Secured creditors may support a sale, object to proposed procedures, negotiate sale terms, or exercise the right to “credit bid” their debt in the auction process. Credit bidding can provide a powerful tool for protecting collateral value and influencing the outcome of a sale. Lenders should closely monitor the sale process to ensure that asset values are maximized and lien rights are adequately protected.

Why Early Legal Guidance Matters

Whether you are a distressed business evaluating strategic alternatives, a lender protecting collateral, or a purchaser considering a bankruptcy acquisition, Section 363 sales involve a complex intersection of bankruptcy law, corporate transactions, finance, and litigation. The decisions made at the outset of a sale process can significantly affect valuation, bidding rights, contract assignments, and post-closing liability exposure. Experienced counsel can help stakeholders navigate these issues while positioning them to achieve the best possible outcome.

How Scarinci Hollenbeck Can Help

Section 363 sales often move quickly and carry substantial legal and financial consequences for all parties. John D. Giampolo, a Partner in Scarinci Hollenbeck’s New York City and Red Bank offices, and the firm’s bankruptcy attorneys regularly advise businesses, lenders, buyers, various creditors, investors, and other stakeholders on bankruptcy-related transactions, distressed acquisitions, and restructuring matters throughout New Jersey and the New York metropolitan area, as well as in connection with bankruptcies in Delaware, California, and throughout the U.S.