Under Pressure: The Mounting Stress Facing The U.S. Alcohol Industry And Legal Options For Distressed Businesses

The U.S. alcohol industry, long regarded as recession-resistant and reliably profitable, is confronting an unprecedented convergence of headwinds. Tariffs, declining demand, rising interest rates, and novel competitive threats are pressuring businesses across the three-tier system.

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The U.S. alcohol industry, long regarded as recession-resistant and reliably profitable, is confronting an unprecedented convergence of headwinds. Tariffs, declining demand, rising interest rates, and novel competitive threats are pressuring businesses across the three-tier system. The recent Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing by Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC), once one of the nation’s largest alcohol distributors, underscores the severity of the current environment. This article examines the principal stressors bearing down on the U.S. alcohol industry and surveys the legal and strategic options available to distressed businesses navigating this turbulent landscape.

Part 1: Stressors on the U.S. Alcohol Industry

Tariffs and Trade Disruptions

The U.S. alcohol industry faces a two-front tariff squeeze:

On the export side, retaliatory tariffs imposed by key trading partners have sharply curtailed access to foreign markets for American whiskey, wine, and craft spirits. The EU's duties on American whiskey, first imposed in response to U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs, have lingered in various forms for years, eroding valuable export channels. American bourbon producers, who rely heavily on overseas sales, have seen their competitive position deteriorate as foreign consumers shift to locally produced or tariff-free alternatives.

On the import side, tariffs on production inputs are driving up costs across the supply chain. These include duties on glass bottles that have raised per-unit packaging costs, as well as levies on imported grain, specialty yeasts, labels, corks, and packaging materials that further compound the burden. For smaller producers operating on thin margins, these added costs can be the difference between profitability and insolvency. The cumulative effect is an industry squeezed from both directions: shrinking export revenue and rising input costs.

Declining Consumption and Shifting Consumer Preferences

United States per capita alcohol consumption is declining, particularly among Generation Z and younger Millennials, as sober curiosity, health consciousness, and non-alcoholic alternatives reduce demand. RNDC illustrates the trend: revenue fell 17% in 2025 to just over $8 billion, and in the first five months of 2026, revenue was only slightly north of $2 billion, placing the company on pace for a decline exceeding 40% compared to the prior year. In announcing its bankruptcy filing, RNDC acknowledged that “consumer preferences have shifted and the wholesale environment has grown increasingly challenging.” The rising consumption that buoyed alcohol companies for decades has reversed.

Emerging threats could further reduce alcohol demand. Studies and patient reports indicate that GLP-1 receptor agonists such as Ozempic and Wegovy diminish cravings for alcohol. With millions of Americans using them and prescriptions expected to grow, analysts project measurable reductions in per-capita alcohol consumption that could become a structural shift in demand. As more states legalize cannabis, THC- and CBD-infused beverages are expanding competition by targeting similar consumer occasions like social gatherings, relaxation, and unwinding after work, and are lower-calorie, hangover-free alternatives. Major beverage companies are investing in these products, which may capture share, particularly among younger consumers, and in some markets face lighter taxation and fewer distribution restrictions. Both pressures are likely to intensify.

Rising Capital Costs and Consumer Affordability

The alcohol industry is inherently capital-intensive. Distillers tie up capital in aging inventory for years, while all distributors and some retailers operate warehouses, logistics networks, and inventory, all largely financed with debt. Elevated interest rates have substantially increased borrowing costs across the industry, straining balance sheets and compressing margins. RNDC, for example, cited higher interest rates and labor costs after 2022 as contributing factors to its financial deterioration.

At the same time, inflation, elevated housing costs, and broader macroeconomic uncertainty have squeezed consumer discretionary budgets. Premium spirits, craft beer, and fine wine are particularly vulnerable to trade-down behavior as consumers seek lower-cost alternatives or reduce consumption altogether. The result is a dynamic challenge: producers cannot easily pass on rising costs to consumers whose willingness and ability to pay are both declining.

Supply Chain Pressures, Oversupply, and Rising Costs

Although the pandemic-era supply chain disruptions have eased, logistics, transportation, and input-sourcing costs remain elevated. Freight rates continue well above pre-pandemic levels, specialized shipping requirements for temperature-sensitive products add further expense, and labor shortages have pushed wages higher; these costs have proven sticky. Rising gas prices and fuel costs have significantly increased the cost of raw materials and supplies, further compounding the supply-chain pressures. They have also driven up the cost of distributing finished products both domestically and internationally. For distillers, wineries, and brewers, these escalating input costs are compressing margins even as finished-goods prices stagnate or decline. This cost-price squeeze is unsustainable and is a significant driver of the financial distress across the industry.

These pressures are further intensified by an oversupply of aged product. The pandemic era saw a surge in at-home alcohol consumption, prompting producers and distributors to ramp up production and stockpile inventory. When post-pandemic demand normalized, compounded by the consumption decline, many companies held far more aged product than the market could absorb. RNDC was notably “stuck with excess inventory when the pandemic-induced demand for alcoholic beverages wore off.” The oversupply problem is particularly acute for aged spirits and premium wine, where inventory cannot simply be discounted and moved quickly without damaging brand equity. Warehousing costs on unsold barrels and bottles tie up capital that companies desperately need elsewhere. This inventory overhang is depressing wholesale prices across the category, creating a vicious cycle of margin compression that threatens producers, distributors, and retailers alike.

Part 2: Options for Distressed Alcohol Businesses

1. Bankruptcy: Chapter 11 Reorganization and Chapter 7 Liquidation

For alcohol businesses facing insurmountable debt burdens, federal bankruptcy law provides the primary framework for relief. Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code allows a debtor to continue operating while restructuring its obligations under court supervision, typically through a plan of reorganization that may reduce debt, extend payment terms, renegotiate contracts, and shed unprofitable operations. Chapter 7, by contrast, involves the orderly liquidation of assets and distribution of proceeds to creditors. The scale of these pressures is illustrated by the Chapter 11 filing of RNDC, which disclosed more than $1 billion in debts owed to over 100,000 creditors and is now winding down its operations in bankruptcy.

2. Out-of-Court Restructuring

Not every distressed company needs to (or should) file for bankruptcy. Out-of-court restructuring offers a less costly, less public, and faster alternative for businesses whose financial difficulties can be resolved through creditor negotiations. Common tools include debt restructuring, forbearance agreements, and comprehensive workout agreements that may involve extended repayment schedules, interest rate reductions, or partial debt forgiveness.

These tools can help alcohol industry players address financial distress while navigating complex supplier relationships and regulatory requirements.

3. Seeking New Investors or Strategic Partners

For alcohol businesses with viable core operations but insufficient capital or liquidity, attracting new investment may provide a path to stability. Private equity recapitalization can inject equity in exchange for an ownership stake, while joint ventures allow a distressed company to share the risks and rewards of continued operations. Strategic acquisitions by larger or better-capitalized competitors are another option, and the industry's ongoing consolidation trend makes such transactions increasingly common. These transactions may preserve viable brands and employee jobs, maintain operations and supply, and give acquirers access to facilities, distribution rights, or customer relationships.

4. Asset Sales and Divestitures

Selective asset sales of individual brands, production facilities, distribution rights, or market territories, can generate liquidity, reduce overhead, and allow a distressed company to focus resources on profitable operations. Asset sales may occur outside of bankruptcy, as a prelude to filing, or under Section 363 of the Bankruptcy Code. RNDC's pre-filing sale of 11 distribution markets to Reyes Beverage Group for $1 billion provides a prominent example. The markets sold included Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Louisiana, Maryland, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Washington DC, and Hawaii. Critically, the transaction preserved over 5,000 jobs; an important consideration both for the communities served and for the company's stakeholders. While the sale generated significant proceeds, it was not sufficient to avert RNDC's eventual bankruptcy filing two months later.

5. Regulatory Considerations in Distressed Alcohol Transactions

The alcohol industry operates within a uniquely complex regulatory environment that adds significant friction to any transaction. The three-tier system means that licenses held by a distressed company may not be freely transferable. State alcohol control boards must typically approve any change of ownership or control, often through a lengthy, uncertain approval process.

Tied-house laws further restrict financial relationships among producers, distributors, and retailers and can complicate a distressed distributor’s obligations to suppliers or transfer of territory rights. These regulatory overlays interact with the Bankruptcy Code and require specialized counsel; businesses should engage regulatory advisors early to identify obstacles and develop strategies to navigate around them.

Conclusion: The Road Ahead

The U.S. alcohol industry is navigating a period of profound and multifaceted stress. The convergence of tariff headwinds, declining consumption, elevated borrowing costs, new competitive threats, oversupply, medically driven demand reduction, affordability pressures, and supply chain disruptions has created a challenging environment unprecedented in modern memory. RNDC's bankruptcy serves as a leading indicator of what may be a broader wave of restructuring activity across the sector.

Businesses that proactively assess their financial position, engage experienced legal and financial advisors, and explore the full range of available options, including out-of-court restructuring, bankruptcy protection, and strategic transactions, will be best positioned to weather the storm. Those that delay may find their options narrowing and their leverage diminishing. For practitioners advising clients in this space, the current environment demands a command of both the industry's unique regulatory landscape and the full toolkit of restructuring and distressed-transaction strategies.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.