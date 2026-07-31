Contingent Creditors, Standing And The Winding Up Jurisdiction: Analysing Re Petrosaudi International

The Cayman Islands Court of Appeal has delivered a highly significant judgment in Re PetroSaudi International.1 The Court clarified the circumstances in which an alleged contingent creditor will have standing to petition to wind up a company under section 94(1)(b) of the Companies Act, and confirmed that there is no jurisdiction to make a winding up order on an ex parte without notice basis.2 Our article analyses the Court of Appeal’s decision, and considers its implications for insolvency practitioners.

BACKGROUND

The case arose from the winding up of PetroSaudi International (“PSI”) following a petition presented by Bridge Global Absolute Return Fund SPC (“Bridge Global”), acting through its official liquidator.3 Bridge Global alleged that it had contingent claims exceeding US$1.8 billion against PSI arising from the well-publicised 1MDB fraud and therefore had standing to petition as a contingent creditor.4

On 6 May 2025, Kawaley J made a final winding up order on an ex parte basis, having accepted Bridge Global’s contention that it had standing to petition as a contingent creditor.5 Doyle J subsequently dismissed PSI’s summonses to set the winding up order aside on 23 October 2025.6

On appeal, Mr Tarek Obaid, co-founder of the PetroSaudi Group, renewed PSI’s challenge to the winding up order on multiple grounds, including the Court’s jurisdiction to make a final winding up order without notice and the entitlement of Bridge Global to present a winding up petition as a contingent creditor.7

THE REQUIREMENT FOR NOTICE IN WINDING UP PETITIONS

The first issue considered by the Court of Appeal concerned whether there was a jurisdictional basis for making a final winding up order without service of the petition, notice to the company or an oral hearing. The Court held that the statutory scheme in the Cayman Islands contained mandatory procedural requirements, which left no scope for the making of a final winding up order on a without-notice basis.8

CONTINGENT CREDITOR STATUS AND STANDING TO PETITION

The second issue before the Court of Appeal concerned the meaning of “contingent creditor” for the purposes of section 94(1)(b) of the Companies Act.9

The Court undertook a detailed review of English, Cayman and Commonwealth authorities and endorsed the established definition articulated by Pennycuick J in Re William Hockley Ltd, namely that a contingent creditor is a person towards whom, under an existing obligation, a company may or will become subject to a liability upon the occurrence of a future event.10

The requirement for an existing legal obligation was regarded as fundamental. There must be an accrued legal relationship or obligation already in existence from which a future financial liability may arise.11

Importantly, the Court rejected the argument that a general legal duty not to commit torts is itself a sufficient existing obligation for these purposes.12 If that proposition were correct, any person alleging fraud, conspiracy, dishonest assistance or similar wrongdoing could seek to characterise themselves as a contingent creditor before their claim had been established.13

The Court concluded that disputed tort claims and other unadjudicated causes of action do not, without more, confer standing to petition as a contingent creditor. 14 A petitioner must demonstrate an existing legal obligation capable of giving rise to a future liability, rather than merely asserting a potential claim for damages.

RE ATOM HOLDINGS AND RE AUBIT INTERNATIONAL OVERRULED

Perhaps the most significant aspect of the judgment is the Court’s treatment of Re Atom Holdings and Re Aubit International.15

Those decisions were relied upon by Doyle J in concluding that Bridge Global had standing to seek PSI’s winding up as a contingent creditor.16 The Court of Appeal disagreed, holding that Re Atom Holdings and Re Aubit International were wrongly decided insofar as they equated standing to petition under section 94 of the Companies Act with the broader concept of proving a claim in a liquidation under section 139.17

The Court emphasized that the two provisions serve distinct purposes: section 94 is concerned with who may invoke the Court’s winding up jurisdiction, whereas section 139 governs which claims may be admitted to proof in the liquidation once that jurisdiction has been engaged.18 It therefore does not follow that because a claim might be capable of proof in a liquidation, the holder of that claim has standing to petition as a contingent creditor.19

The decision highlights an important distinction between standing to commence the liquidation, on the one hand, and the right to participate in the subsequent distribution process, on the other.

THE “NEED FOR AN INVESTIGATION”

The Court also considered a further ground of appeal concerning whether the “need for an investigation” constitutes a free-standing basis for winding up on the just and equitable ground.20

The Court declined to hold that the authorities recognising an investigative winding up jurisdiction had been wrongly decided.21 Drawing on both Cayman and English authorities, it concluded that the just and equitable ground is sufficiently flexible to permit winding up where there is good evidence that unsecured creditors would benefit from an investigation into the affairs of the company.22

However, the Court emphasised that the investigative jurisdiction cannot be used to circumvent the threshold requirement that a petitioner establish standing as a creditor, contingent creditor or prospective creditor.23 The investigative jurisdiction is not intended to be used as a mechanism for overcoming difficulties in demonstrating standing.

IMPLICATIONS FOR CREDITORS

The Court of Appeal’s decision is among the most significant Cayman insolvency judgments in recent years, and has several important implications for practitioners.

First, it confirms that a final winding up order cannot be made on an ex parte, without notice basis.24 The statutory framework governing creditor petitions requires service and notice, reflecting the serious consequences which flow from a compulsory liquidation. If a petitioner has concerns about the risk of asset dissipation or the interference with records pending the hearing of the winding up petition, the proper course is to apply for interim protective measures (most obviously, the appointment of provisional liquidators).25

Secondly, the Court has reaffirmed that the Cayman Islands courts have jurisdiction to make winding up orders on the just and equitable ground where there is good evidence that unsecured creditors would benefit from an investigation into the Company’s affairs.26

Thirdly, and perhaps most fundamentally, the Court has clarified that standing as a contingent creditor requires the existence of an accrued legal obligation capable of giving rise to a financial liability.27 Mere allegations of wrongdoing, however substantial, will not suffice.28

Footnotes

1. Re PetroSaudi International (in Official Liquidation) [2026] CICA (Civ) 14 (Judgment).

2. Judgment at [98].

3. At [1].

4. At [5]-[6], the claims were for breach of contract, breach of trust, dishonest assistance, knowing receipt, unlawful means conspiracy and unjust enrichment.

5. At [16].

6. At [29] – [32].

7. At [2] and [33].

8. At [33] and [98], with reference to the Companies Winding Up Rules, the Grand Court Rules, and the Companies Act (2023 Revision).

9. At [107].

10. At [121], [123]-[124], citing Re William Hockley Ltd [1962] 1 WLR 555; Green v SCL Group [2019] 2 BCLC 664; Re Shinsun Holdings (Group) Co Ltd [2023] (1) CILR 473; In the Matter of Leading Hotels Group Ltd [2023] HKCFI 770; and Community Development Pty Ltd v Engwirda Construction Co [1969] 120 CLR 455.

11. At [136], applying Re William Hockley Ltd [1962] 1 WLR 555.

12. At [136], applying Re William Hockley Ltd [1962] 1 WLR 555.

13. At [125]-[126] and [136], applying Re William Hockley Ltd [1962] 1 WLR 555.

14. At [136]-[137], applying Re William Hockley Ltd [1962] 1 WLR 555 and Treadtel International Pty Ltd v Cocco [2016] NSWCA 360, which applied Community Development Pty Ltd v Engwirda Construction Co [1969] 120 CLR 455.

15. At [140]-[141], considering Re Atom Holdings [2023] (2) CILR 106 and Aubit International (FS D 217 of 2023, unreported, 17 October 2023).

16. At [29] and [141], recording Doyle J’s reliance on Re Atom Holdings [2023] (2) CILR 106 and Aubit International (FSD 217 of 2023, unreported, 17 October 2023).

17. At [140]-[141], considering Re Atom Holdings [2023] (2) CILR 106 and Aubit International (FSD 217 of 2023, unreported, 17 October 2023).

18. At [140], considering Re Atom Holdings [2023] (2) CILR 106.

19. At [140], considering Re Atom Holdings [2023] (2) CILR 106.

20. At [145], quoting Doyle J’s judgment in Aubit International (FSD 217 of 2023, unreported, 17 October 2023), which cited Seahawk China Dynamic Fund (FSD 23 of 2022 (DDJ), unreported, 9 August 2022) and Asia Private Credit Fund [2021] CILR 134.

21. At [174], applying Aquapoint LP (in Official Liquidation) v Xiaohu Fan [2025] UKPC 56 and Ebrahimi v Westbourne Galleries Ltd [1973] AC 360, and considering Re Berlin Great Market and Abattoirs Co (1871) 24 LT 773; Re Manchester and Liverpool Transport Co Ltd (1903) 19 TLR 227; Re Krasnapolsky Restaurant & Winter Garden Co [1892] 3 Ch 174; Re Crigglestone Coal Co Ltd [1906] 2 Ch 327; Re Peruvian Amazon Co Ltd (1913) 29 TLR 384; and Bell Group Finance (Pty) Ltd v Bell Group (UK) Holdings Ltd [1996] BCC 505.

22. At [173]-[174], applying Aquapoint LP (in Official Liquidation) v Xiaohu Fan [2025] UKPC 56 and Ebrahimi v Westbourne Galleries Ltd [1973] AC 360, and considering the investigative winding up authorities listed at [174].

23. At [175].

24. At [98].

25. At [37]

26. [174].

27. At [136], applying Re William Hockley Ltd [1962] 1 WLR 555.