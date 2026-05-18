Statement From Premier And Minister For Financial Services And Commerce - Hon. André M. Ebanks MP - International Day For Women In Maritime 2026

On the occasion of the International Day for Women in Maritime 2026, I am honoured, on behalf of the Government and people of the Cayman Islands, to extend heartfelt appreciation and recognition to the remarkable women who have shaped, strengthened and advanced our maritime community

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On the occasion of the International Day for Women in Maritime 2026, I am honoured, on behalf of the Government and people of the Cayman Islands, to extend heartfelt appreciation and recognition to the remarkable women who have shaped, strengthened and advanced our maritime community.

This year’s theme, “From Policy to Practice: Advancing Gender Equality for Maritime Excellence,” as established by the International Maritime Organization, reminds us that true progress is measured not only by aspirations and commitments, but by meaningful action that creates opportunities, opens doors and empowers future generations.

The maritime sector has long been a cornerstone of the Cayman Islands’ history and economic success. From our proud seafaring heritage to our globally respected shipping registry and maritime services industry, women have played an indispensable role in steering our country forward. Whether serving at sea, guiding policy, managing operations, advancing maritime law, supporting education and training, or championing sustainability and innovation, women continue to leave an indelible mark on our maritime excellence.

Today, we celebrate the resilience, leadership, and determination of Caymanian women and women across our maritime community who continue to break barriers and inspire others to pursue careers in this vital industry. Their achievements reflect not only professional excellence, but also courage, sacrifice and an unwavering commitment to service.

I express my sincere gratitude to organisations including the Maritime Authority of the Cayman Islands which falls under my remit as Minister for Financial Services and Commerce, the Cayman Islands chapter of the Women’s International Shipping and Trading Association International, the Cayman Islands Coast Guard and the Cayman Islands Seafarers Association, for their continued efforts to promote inclusion, mentorship, professional development and greater representation of women throughout the maritime sector. Through collaboration, advocacy, and education, these institutions are helping to build a stronger and more equitable maritime future for all.

As we observe this important day, we pause to honour and remember the women seafarers and maritime professionals who have passed on - pioneers whose dedication, perseverance, and contributions helped lay the foundation upon which today’s maritime industry stands. Their legacy lives on in every young woman who now sees the maritime sector not as a distant possibility, but as a pathway filled with promise and opportunity.

We also express our deepest gratitude to the women who continue to serve in the maritime arena today. Your expertise keeps global trade moving, your leadership strengthens our institutions, and your passion inspires the next generation of maritime pofessionals across the Cayman Islands and beyond. It is because of you that the maritime sector has flourished and I look forward to the future generation of women taking it to greater heights.

I encourage you to take advantage of scholarship opportunities in maritime studies and graduates to consider applying their existing skills regardless of their specialisation. The field is broader now than ever before and I encourage our women to keep pushing the boundaries of excellence.

May God continue to bless the women of our maritime community and the Cayman Islands.

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