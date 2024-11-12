Navigate Latin American Markets With Our Spanish And Portuguese Speaking Lawyers (Video)

In this video, Tim Dawson, Mariana Alves and Ana Lazgare from our Latin American practice discuss their experiences in the Latin American market. From infrastructure finance to venture capital.

The Maples Group is a leading service provider offering clients a comprehensive range of legal services on the laws of the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Ireland, Jersey and Luxembourg, and is an independent provider of fiduciary, fund services, regulatory and compliance, and entity formation and management services.

Our dedicated Latin American practice group is composed of fluent Spanish and Portuguese-speaking lawyers who bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to clients in the region. Supported by nearly 3,000 lawyers and professionals across 16 offices globally, our team comprises specialists advising on offshore structures for Latin American clients and those conducting business or investing in the Latin American region with regard to the laws of the BVI, the Cayman Islands, Ireland, Jersey and Luxembourg.

In this video, Tim Dawson, Mariana Alves and Ana Lazgare from our Latin American practice discuss their experiences in the Latin American market. From infrastructure finance to venture capital, and from corporate law to regulatory compliance, we cover a broad spectrum of legal services and financial services solutions.

