Cayman Funds Newsletter Q4 2025

Welcome to the Q4 2025 funds newsletter. This edition covers the topics below. We hope you will find this newsletter of interest.

Cayman Considerations for Fund Secondary Transactions

As GP-led continuation vehicles become an increasingly common feature of the private equity secondaries market, this legal update examines the key Cayman Islands considerations for secondary and continuation transactions. It covers fund structures, transfer mechanics, regulatory and compliance requirements, governance and fiduciary duties, and practical execution issues relevant to sponsors and managers navigating these transactions.

Guidance Note: Independent Directors in Cayman Funds

Independent directors are now a core component of effective governance for Cayman funds, supporting investor confidence, regulatory resilience and long-term sustainability. This guidance note examines why their role has become increasingly important, outlines evolving regulatory and investor expectations, and explores practical considerations for appointing the right individuals to fund boards.

Global Fund Structuring: Cayman and the UAE in Perspective

This update compares global fund structuring in the Cayman Islands and the UAE, examining why Cayman continues to be the preferred jurisdiction for international fund sponsors. It highlights Cayman's tax-neutral framework, regulatory clarity, established legal infrastructure and broad investor acceptance, while also considering where the UAE may be appropriate for regional or specialist strategies. The article provides practical insight for managers assessing cross-border structuring options in an evolving global funds market.

CRS 2.0: Cayman implements updated reporting regime from 2026

The Cayman Islands has now implemented the OECD's "CRS 2.0" updates through the Tax Information Authority (International Tax Compliance) (Common Reporting Standard) (Amendment) Regulations, 2025, which will apply from 1 January 2026, with key reporting changes taking effect from 2027. The amendments strengthen data quality expectations, accelerate registration and reporting timelines and expand the regime to cover electronic money products, central bank digital currencies and certain crypto-assets. Financial institutions must update governance and due diligence procedures, appoint a local Principal Point of Contact and meet new filing deadlines.

Cayman Sets CARF & CRS 2.0 Rules Ahead of 2026 Implementation

This update focuses on the Cayman Islands' implementation of the Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF) and how it operates alongside the revised CRS regime. It explains who falls within scope as a crypto-asset service provider, the types of transactions and users that must be reported, and the due diligence standards that apply. The article also outlines transitional timing and practical steps for entities preparing for the new reporting obligations ahead of 2026.

Companies (Amendment) Act 2024 Now in Force

On 1 January 2026, the Companies (Amendment) Act, 2024 came into force, introducing a series of updates to Cayman corporate law. Key changes include a new non-court process for reducing share capital, expanded continuation and conversion routes, and increased flexibility for corporate structuring. Companies should consider whether these amendments present opportunities to simplify or restructure their existing arrangements.

CIMA Issues Desk-Based Review on VASPs

The Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) has published findings from a desk-based review of virtual asset service providers (VASPs), identifying common regulatory and compliance gaps. The review highlights areas such as governance, internal controls, anti-money-laundering and cybersecurity, offering insights that may be relevant to funds with virtual asset exposures or service arrangements.

2026 Regulatory Filing Deadlines

Please be aware of the 2026 regulatory filing deadlines and the 2026 FATCA and CRS Reporting Deadlines for Cayman-domiciled entities – including funds, registered companies, and financial institutions – under the CRS, FATCA, and Economic Substance regimes with the Cayman Islands' Department for International Tax Cooperation (DITC).

The deadline for Economic Substance Return filings (for entities with a financial year end of 31 December) and CIMA de-registrations is 31 December 2026.

The beneficial ownership regime took effect on 1 January 2025, requiring immediate compliance to avoid penalties. Director registration renewals or cancellations must be completed via CIMA's online portal using existing credentials. Additionally, the CRS list of Reportable Jurisdictions has been updated. Regularly reviewing the DITC Updates Bulletin is advised.

The Tax Information Authority (International Tax Compliance) (Common Reporting Standard) (Amendment) Regulations, 2025 has been published. See our legal update on how CRS 2.0 may affect your organisation.

For support, contact your usual Stuarts Humphries attorney or Jon McLean, Head of Banking & Regulatory.

Latest Investments and Securities Figures

Most regulated sectors in the Cayman Islands have remained broadly stable over the past year, with Private Funds up approximately 3.7% and Mutual Funds up approximately 1.2% over the preceding 12 months. Funds may previously have been discouraged from establishing the investment manager in the Cayman Islands due to the new economic substance rules. However, there are practical solutions to meet the economic substance requirements, and we encourage funds to discuss the available options with us.

Stay Compliant with our AML & Compliance Training

Stuarts offers CIMA-compliant AML and compliance training for financial services professionals in the Cayman Islands. This annual training covers anti-money laundering (AML), counter-terrorism financing (CTF), proliferation financing (PF) and sanctions, as required by CIMA for directors, AML officers, senior management and relevant staff. Sessions are led by Reuben Foster, former CIMA Chief Analyst and now Head of Group Compliance at Stuarts. To book your training, contact Jon McLean or Reuben Foster today.

Stuarts Humphries Recognised in Legal 500 Caribbean 2026

Stuarts Humphries has been recognised in The Legal 500 Caribbean 2026 for strong performance across key practice areas. The Investment Funds team, led by Chris Humphries, achieved an improved ranking, highlighting its reputation for fund structuring and regulatory advice. Clients said the practice is "thoughtful, strategic, commercial, and responsive" and described Megan Wright as "a valuable asset to our firm – thorough, responsive, and highly competent."

Stuarts Humphries Recognised in Chambers FinTech 2026

Stuarts Humphries has been recognised in the Chambers and Partners FinTech 2026 Guide for its strength in advising across financial technology, including investment funds matters. Chris Humphries and Jonathan McLean were individually ranked, with McLean advancing to Band 2. Clients said "Stuarts Humphries is very responsive to every request," highlighting the team's commercially focused advice.

Originally published 5 January 2026

