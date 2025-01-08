Cayman Funds Newsletter Q4 2024

Welcome to the Stuarts Q4 2024 funds newsletter.

Wishing you and yours a peaceful, joyful and prosperous new year!



In this edition, you will read about topics including:

Regulatory Filing Dates for 2025

FATCA and CRS Deadlines 2025

VASP Updates

A Guide to Navigating Comprehensive CRS Reviews in the Cayman Islands

Updated ROC fees for 2025

Latest Investments and Securities Figures

REMINDER: Updated Cayman Beneficial Ownership Regime Now in Force

Stuarts Offers Client AML and Compliance Training

Stuarts Achieves Top Recognition in Legal500 and Chambers Rankings

Recent Publications

Stuarts Podcasts on Mutual Funds and Private Funds

We hope you will find the newsletter of interest.

We wish to alert clients of the 2025 regulatory filing dates for all Cayman-domiciled entities including funds, registered companies and financial institutions under the CRS and FATCA regimes and under the Economic Substance regime with the Tax Information Authority in the Cayman Islands (DITC).

Enforcement under the new beneficial ownership regime in the Cayman Islands takes effect on 1 January 2025. All clients must ensure their entities are compliant with the new regime to avoid enforcement measures.

Director registration renewals and cancellations with the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) should be made and paid for through CIMA's online portal by using the login credentials previously supplied upon registration.

The CRS has updated the list of Reportable Jurisdictions. It is recommended to review the Updates Bulletin regularly on the DITC website.

Should you have any questions or need assistance with your regulatory obligations please get in touch with your usual Stuarts attorney or email our Head of Banking & Regulatory, Jon McLean.

Read More

Cayman Islands financial institutions have until 31 July 2025 to complete their FATCA reporting, CRS reporting and CRS filing declaration.

Key FATCA and CRS Deadlines for 2025 are:

30 April 2025: Registration Deadline

Registration Deadline 31 July 2025: CRS Reporting

CRS Reporting 31 July 2025: CRS Filing Declaration

CRS Filing Declaration 31 July 2025: FATCA Reporting

FATCA Reporting 15 September 2025: CRS Compliance Form

If you require assistance, please contact our Head of Banking & Regulatory, Jon McLean.

Read More

The Cayman Islands Monetary Authority ("CIMA") has changed the application form for the registration of Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) through the REEFS portal. Additionally, CIMA has issued an update to the Rule and Statement of Guidance ("SoG") applicable to Virtual Asset Custodians and Virtual Asset Trading Platforms as gazetted in the Extraordinary Gazette #93/2024 on Friday, 13 December 2024

All new VASP applications submitted on or after 13 December 2024 must be completed using the updated APP 101-84-05 form via the REEFS portal.

submitted on or after 13 December 2024 must be completed using the updated APP 101-84-05 form via the REEFS portal. Applications in progress as of 13 December 2024 may still be completed using the existing APP 101-84 form and submitted before 5:00pm on 30 January 2025.

as of 13 December 2024 may still be completed using the existing APP 101-84 form and submitted before 5:00pm on 30 January 2025. Applicants that are not able to submit any in-progress applications by 30 January 2025 will need to use the new form APP 101-84-05, for all future registration submissions.

Further information including the update to the Rule and SoG can be found in our article below. Should you require any assistance regarding the new VASP application form, the VASP application process, or the updated Rule and SoG please contact Jon McLean.

Read More

The Cayman Islands Department for International Tax Cooperation (DITC) has announced the forthcoming commencement of CRS comprehensive reviews. The guide below provides an overview of how Cayman Islands financial institutions (FIs) can proactively prepare and mitigate enforcement risks.

Key focus areas for the DITC during these reviews are expected to include:

Governance: Examining documentation that demonstrates CRS compliance, including identifying all parties and service providers involved. This ensures appropriate policies and procedures are in place for due diligence and reporting.

Examining documentation that demonstrates CRS compliance, including identifying all parties and service providers involved. This ensures appropriate policies and procedures are in place for due diligence and reporting. Classifications: Verifying that account holders are correctly classified as reportable or non-reportable under the CRS.

Verifying that account holders are correctly classified as reportable or non-reportable under the CRS. Data Quality: Reviewing controls, documentation, self-certifications, and financial statements to confirm the accuracy and completeness of reported data.

For assistance, please contact your usual Stuarts attorney or email our Head of Banking & Regulatory Jon McLean.

Read More

The Cayman Islands General Registry Department has released updated annual fees for Cayman Islands entities in respect of 2025.

The full schedule can be viewed on the CI General Registry website here (https://www.ciregistry.ky/fees/)

Should you require any assistance, please get in touch with our corporate team today.

Read More

The Beneficial Ownership Transparency Act, 2023 (the "BOT Act") marks significant changes to the beneficial ownership regime and came into effect on 31 July 2024. The Ministry of Financial Services and Commerce has announced that enforcement of the new requirements will be deferred until 1 January 2025. The BOT Act expands the range of entities required to maintain beneficial ownership registers and now includes exempted limited partnerships, limited liability partnerships and limited partnerships.



Several categories of previously exempt entities are now required to maintain a beneficial ownership register.



A fund registered under the Private Funds Act or Mutual Funds Act is not exempt under the new BOT Act, however, such entities are now afforded the option of an "Alternative Route to Compliance". Instead of providing the details of its beneficial owners, a registered fund may provide contact details to a 'contact person' licensed or registered in the Cayman Islands. Such contact person would be responsible for providing details of the fund's beneficial owners if and when requested by the relevant authority. Stuarts is providing the service of 'contact person' to our clients.



We have been reaching out to clients who will be affected by the new BOT Act to ensure compliance by 1 January 2025. If you have missed our emails or have any questions, please reach out to our Head of Corporate, Megan Wright, or our Head of Banking & Regulatory, Jon McLean.

Read More

Stuarts is pleased to provide clients with comprehensive compliance and AML training. CIMA requires Anti Money Laundering (AML), Counter Terrorism Financing (CTF), Proliferation Financing (PF) and Sanctions related training to ensure that local regulations and associated duties are understood by all relevant personnel of FSP's, including Directors, AML Officers, Senior Management and all applicable staff. This training must be conducted at least annually to stay abreast of the AML obligations in the Cayman Islands and to avoid any penalties for non-compliance.



Our AML training sessions ensure all CIMA regulatory requirements are met. and are led by former CIMA Chief Analyst and current Head of Group Compliance at Stuarts, Reuben Foster. For assistance please contact our Head of Banking & Regulatory, Jon McLean or our Head of Group Compliance, Reuben Foster.

Read More

Stuarts proudly ranked as one of the Cayman Islands' top-tier law firms, recognised across four practice areas in the Legal500 2025 Edition, reflecting the firm's consistent excellence in Investment Funds, Corporate and Commercial, Banking, Finance and Capital Markets, and Real Estate.



Chris Humphries continued to excel as a standout practitioner in the Cayman Islands' legal market. Praised for his "vast experience" and "excellent, very commercial, and very responsive" approach. Recognised as a Next Generation Partner in Corporate and Commercial, Megan Wright solidified her reputation as a rising leader in this practice area together with being celebrated as a Recommended Lawyer in Investment Funds and Banking, Finance and Capital Markets. Jonathan McLean (Banking Finance and Capital Markets), Buck Grizzel (Real Estate), and Joseph Bates (Corporate and Commercial) were celebrated as Recommended Lawyers, with contributions spanning banking, digital assets, real estate, and investment funds.



Further commentary and testimonials can be read in our press release below.

Read More

Stuarts has been ranked a leading law firm in the Chambers PA: FinTech 2025 Edition. We are pleased to have been ranked as a leading law firm for FinTech in addition to receiving two (2) Leading Partner rankings for Chris Humphries and Jonathan McLean, showcasing the firm's consistent excellence in advising digital assets clients on corporate and regulatory compliance matters, investment funds, cryptocurrency projects and token offerings.



The FinTech department was specifically commended for being "very responsive" and "sharp," with clients praising the firm's ability to quickly grasp complex issues and provide effective solutions.



More on the rankings can be read in our press release below.

Read More

Publications



Mondaq Comparative Guide 2025: Capital Markets in the Cayman Islands>



Legal500 Interview with Chris Humphries: 2024 Market Overview and Adapting to Clients' Needs>



Legal500 Fintech Country Comparative Guide 2024: Alternative Investments: Crypto Funds and Digital Assets Thrive Under Innovative Legislation>



Business Reporter 2024: Empowering Web3 through Innovative Legislation in the Cayman Islands



Lexology Panoramic 2024 Chapters: Private Equity: Fund Formation in the Cayman Islands



Lexology Panoramic 2024 Chapters: Private Equity: Transactions in the Cayman Islands



Chambers Global Guide 2024: Introduction to Funds in the Cayman Islands >



Chambers Practice Guide 2023: Doing Business in the Cayman Islands: Digital Assets, Trends and Developments >



Mondaq Comparative Guide, 2023: Securitisation in the Cayman Islands >



Hedge Week Cayman Report, 2023: Powers of the Founder of Foundation Companies >

Legal500 Alternative Investments Guide 2022: Rise in Fintech Funds in the Cayman Islands >

Corporate Governance Article >



Cayman Structures for Cryptoassets and Digital Asset Companies >

Read More

Stuarts released podcasts on the Registration of Private Funds and Mutual Funds in the Cayman Islands. The podcasts include a brief summary on; the types of private funds (including non-fund arrangements) and mutual funds in the Cayman Islands and their registration requirements.



Podcast - Mutual Fund Registration in the Cayman Islands

Podcast - Private Fund Registration in the Cayman Islands (Part 1)

Podcast - Private Fund Registration in the Cayman Islands (Part 2)

Find Out More >

Events:

WAGMI - The biggest Web3 event in the US.

Miami, 21-24 January 2025



Stuarts is a proud sponsor of the upcoming WAGMI Web 3 conference in Miami! Get in touch if you will be attending the conference or will be in the area. We would love to connect with you!

Find Out More >

Originally Published 31 December 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.