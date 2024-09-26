Cayman Funds Newsletter Q3 2024

Stuarts is a leading offshore law firm in the Cayman Islands specialising in investment funds and offering fully integrated corporate and commercial advice from a team of experienced, award-winning attorneys. Whether it's navigating the complexities of Fintech, cryptoassets, real estate, investment funds, M&A's, regulatory, banking, company incorporation, dispute resolution, immigration, or any other business challenge, Stuarts have the expertise and experience to guide you toward success. At Stuarts, our team are known for world-class responsiveness, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness; working closely with clients from around the world to solve their most complex business challenges, transactions and obligations. Our proven track record in advising leading international law firms, investment managers, investment companies and high-net-worth individuals is a result of the deep understanding of our markets and our clients’ needs.

The Beneficial Ownership Transparency Act, 2023 (the "BOT Act") marks significant changes to the beneficial ownership regime and came into effect on 31 July 2024. The Ministry of Financial Services and Commerce has announced that enforcement of the new requirements will be deferred until 1 January 2025. The BOT Act expands the range of entities required to maintain beneficial ownership registers and now includes exempted limited partnerships, limited liability partnerships and limited partnerships.



Several categories of previously exempt entities are now required to maintain a beneficial ownership register.



A fund registered under the Private Funds Act or Mutual Funds Act is not exempt under the new BOT Act, however, such entities are now afforded the option of an "Alternative Route to Compliance". Instead of providing the details of its beneficial owners, a registered fund may provide contact details to a 'contact person' licensed or registered in the Cayman Islands. Such contact person would be responsible for providing details of the fund's beneficial owners if and when requested by the relevant authority. Stuarts is providing the service of 'contact person' to our clients.



We will be reaching out to clients who will be affected by the new BOT Act to ensure compliance by 1 January 2025. If you have any questions, please reach out to your usual Stuarts attorney or contact our Head of Corporate, Megan Wright, or our Head of Banking and Regulatory, Jon McLean. The full update can be read below.

Cayman Islands entities regulated by CIMA are required to comply with ongoing legal and regulatory requirements established in their Written Policies and Procedures ("P&P") including, holding Annual Board Meetings ("ABM"). ABMs and updates to P&Ps must be undertaken annually. Failure to comply with these requirements can result in serious penalties. These requirements apply to all entities (such as companies, partnerships and trusts) who are carrying out 'relevant financial business' including entities registered with or licensed by CIMA, such as:

Mutual Funds;

Private Funds;

Securities Managers, Arrangers and Advisers;

Virtual Asset Service Providers;

Mutual Fund Administrators;

Market-Makers;

Broker-Dealers;

Money Service Businesses;

Company Managers;

Corporate Service Providers;

Banks;

Insurance Businesses; and

Trusts Businesses.

Read the full update in our article below.



If you have not held your ABM or your P&Ps are not up to date, we can provide assistance with drafting bespoke minute materials to meet your entity's particular requirements. Please contact our Head of Banking and Regulatory, Jon McLean for assistance.



Stay compliant with Cayman Islands regulations. Our AML and compliance training led by former CIMA Chief Analyst Reuben Foster, ensures you meet all CIMA regulatory requirements.



CIMA requires AML, CTF, PF and Sanctions related training to be undertaken by all relevant financial service providers (FSPs) personnel including, Directors, AML Officers, and Senior Management. Training must be conducted annually to stay abreast of obligations and to avoid penalties.



Our AML and compliance sessions will equip you with the essential knowledge needed to remain compliant in the fast-paced world of regulatory compliance. We cater to all FSPs including, but not limited to, Investment Funds, Private Funds, Securities Investment Business Managers, Advisers, Arrangers, Registered Persons, Broker Dealers, Banking and Trust clients. Contact our Head of Banking & Regulatory Jon McLean or our Head of Group Compliance, Reuben Foster for assistance. Learn more or register in the link below.

CIMA has announced updates to liquidation and deregistration procedures for funds in the Cayman Islands. When terminating, liquidating or deregistering your CIMA regulated fund - mutual fund or private fund - in the Cayman Islands - there are a number of options to consider, as well as filing and administrative procedures to follow to ensure compliance and avoid unnecessary penalties. We have outlined these in our legal update below and included the most recent updates by CIMA and the Department for International Tax Cooperation (DITC).



Contact our Head of Funds, Chris Humphries or our Head of Corporate, Megan Wright for assistance. Read the article in full below.

Cayman Islands-based companies considering a 2024 year-end voluntary liquidation should plan early to avoid stress and ensure timely filing as the firm nears the end of its lifecycle. Preparing for the liquidations process in advance can help companies avoid extra regulatory costs and lessen the burdens associated with annual filing and reporting requirements. At Stuarts, our liquidation attorneys can offer guidance to help simplify the wind-down process. Read our advisory on key voluntary liquidation dates below.



Funds registered with the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) under the Mutual Funds Act (as Revised) or the Private Funds Act (as Revised) should also begin dissolution proceedings before the 30 August 2024 deadline to ensure the company is dissolved by year-end. This guarantees that final audited financial statements are filed with CIMA before 30 August 2024, allowing the voluntary liquidation to commence in time. Should you require immediate assistance, please contact Megan Wright. The update can be read in full below.

Most regulated sectors in the Cayman Islands have continued on a steady path over the last 12 months with Private Funds up close to 4%. Funds have been discouraged to set up the investment manager in the Cayman Islands due to the new economic substance rules. However, there are sensible solutions to meet the economic substance requirements and we encourage funds to discuss the options with us.

Clients are reminded of the 2024 filing dates for financial institutions under the CRS and FATCA regimes and under the Economic Substance regime with the Tax Information Authority in the Cayman Islands.



Renewals and cancellations should be made and paid for through CIMA's portal by using the login credentials previously supplied upon registration.



The CRS has updated the list of Reportable Jurisdictions. The list can be viewed on the DITC website here.



Should you have any questions or require assistance with filing please contact your usual Stuarts attorney or contact our Head of Banking and Regulatory, Jon McLean.

Stuarts is pleased to be contributing authors in the Legal500 Country Comparative Guide for Fintech, Alternative Investments: Crypto Funds and Digital Assets Thrive Under Innovative Legislation in the Cayman Islands. In this chapter, Stuarts' attorneys explore the various types of funds available for alternative investments - their structures, regulations and benefits - and shine a light on how new, innovative virtual asset legislation (including the special economic zone) is driving the growth of the digital assets marketplace and opening up new doors of opportunity for investment in the Cayman Islands.



Read the chapter in full below. If you require more information, please reach out to our Head of Funds and Fintech, Chris Humphries.

In the article below, Head of Banking and Regulatory, Jon McLean, looks at fund finance securities for private equity funds in the Cayman Islands under The Private Funds Act (As Revised). One of the most important aspects in arranging a fund finance transaction is structuring the security package. A private fund structure chart often includes several entity types, such as limited partnerships and limited liability companies, organised in multiple jurisdictions. The type of facility, whether it is a subscription facility, a NAV facility, or a hybrid facility, determines the collateral pledged. This collateral may be provided by one or more of these entities to secure the repayment obligation to the lenders or a security agent on their behalf.



Read the article in full below or get in touch with our team for further advice.

As demand grows for investment funds, we have included a guide to registering a fund in the Cayman Islands. The below Guidance Note summarises the various types of funds, their definitions and registration requirements.



If you would like any assistance with the registration or structuring of a fund, please reach out to your usual Stuarts attorney or contact Chris Humphries.

Stuarts released podcasts on the Registration of Private Funds and Mutual Funds in the Cayman Islands. The podcasts include a brief summary on; the types of private funds (including non-fund arrangements) and mutual funds in the Cayman Islands and their registration requirements.



Podcast - Mutual Fund Registration in the Cayman Islands

Podcast - Private Fund Registration in the Cayman Islands (Part 1)

Podcast - Private Fund Registration in the Cayman Islands (Part 2)

