Cayman Funds Newsletter Q3 2024

- Updated Cayman Beneficial Ownership Regime Now in Force
- Is Your Cayman Entity Compliant with P&P, ABM and AML Obligations?
- Register for AML and Compliance Training
- Key Dates and Preparations for Voluntary Liquidation
- Reminder of Annual Regulatory Filing Dates 2024
- Latest Investments and Securities Figures
- Crypto Funds and Digital Assets Thrive Under New Legislation
- Fund Finance: Security Structures and Transactions
- Recent Publications
- Stuarts Podcasts on Mutual Funds and Private Funds
Updated Cayman Beneficial Ownership Regime Now in Force
The Beneficial Ownership Transparency Act, 2023
(the "BOT Act") marks significant
changes to the beneficial ownership regime and came into effect on
31 July 2024. The Ministry of Financial Services and Commerce has
announced that enforcement of the new requirements will be deferred
until 1 January 2025. The BOT Act expands the range of entities
required to maintain beneficial ownership registers and now
includes exempted limited partnerships, limited liability
partnerships and limited partnerships.
Several categories of previously exempt entities are now required to maintain a beneficial ownership register.
A fund registered under the Private Funds Act or Mutual Funds Act is not exempt under the new BOT Act, however, such entities are now afforded the option of an "Alternative Route to Compliance". Instead of providing the details of its beneficial owners, a registered fund may provide contact details to a 'contact person' licensed or registered in the Cayman Islands. Such contact person would be responsible for providing details of the fund's beneficial owners if and when requested by the relevant authority. Stuarts is providing the service of 'contact person' to our clients.
We will be reaching out to clients who will be affected by the new BOT Act to ensure compliance by 1 January 2025. If you have any questions, please reach out to your usual Stuarts attorney or contact our Head of Corporate, Megan Wright, or our Head of Banking and Regulatory, Jon McLean.
Is your Cayman Entity Compliant with P&P, ABM and AML Obligations
Cayman Islands entities regulated by CIMA are required to comply with ongoing legal and regulatory requirements established in their Written Policies and Procedures ("P&P") including, holding Annual Board Meetings ("ABM"). ABMs and updates to P&Ps must be undertaken annually. Failure to comply with these requirements can result in serious penalties. These requirements apply to all entities (such as companies, partnerships and trusts) who are carrying out 'relevant financial business' including entities registered with or licensed by CIMA, such as:
- Mutual Funds;
- Private Funds;
- Securities Managers, Arrangers and Advisers;
- Virtual Asset Service Providers;
- Mutual Fund Administrators;
- Market-Makers;
- Broker-Dealers;
- Money Service Businesses;
- Company Managers;
- Corporate Service Providers;
- Banks;
- Insurance Businesses; and
- Trusts Businesses.
If you have not held your ABM or your P&Ps are not up to date, we can provide assistance with drafting bespoke minute materials to meet your entity's particular requirements.
Updated Deregistration Procedures for Cayman Funds
CIMA has announced updates to liquidation and deregistration
procedures for funds in the Cayman Islands. When terminating,
liquidating or deregistering your CIMA regulated fund - mutual fund
or private fund - in the Cayman Islands - there are a number of
options to consider, as well as filing and administrative
procedures to follow to ensure compliance and avoid unnecessary
penalties. We have outlined these in our legal update below and
included the most recent updates by CIMA and the Department for
International Tax Cooperation (DITC).
Contact our Head of Funds, Chris Humphries or our Head of Corporate, Megan Wright for assistance.
Key Dates and Preparations for Voluntary Liquidation
Cayman Islands-based companies considering a 2024 year-end
voluntary liquidation should plan early to avoid stress and ensure
timely filing as the firm nears the end of its lifecycle. Preparing
for the liquidations process in advance can help companies avoid
extra regulatory costs and lessen the burdens associated with
annual filing and reporting requirements. At Stuarts, our
liquidation attorneys can offer guidance to help simplify the
wind-down process. Read our advisory on key voluntary liquidation
dates below.
Funds registered with the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) under the Mutual Funds Act (as Revised) or the Private Funds Act (as Revised) should also begin dissolution proceedings before the 30 August 2024 deadline to ensure the company is dissolved by year-end. This guarantees that final audited financial statements are filed with CIMA before 30 August 2024, allowing the voluntary liquidation to commence in time.
Latest Investments and Securities Figures
Most regulated sectors in the Cayman Islands have continued on a steady path over the last 12 months with Private Funds up close to 4%. Funds have been discouraged to set up the investment manager in the Cayman Islands due to the new economic substance rules. However, there are sensible solutions to meet the economic substance requirements and we encourage funds to discuss the options with us.
Reminder of Regulatory Filing Dates 2024
Clients are reminded of the 2024 filing dates for
financial institutions under the CRS and FATCA regimes and under
the Economic Substance regime with the Tax Information Authority in
the Cayman Islands.
Renewals and cancellations should be made and paid for through CIMA's portal by using the login credentials previously supplied upon registration.
The CRS has updated the list of Reportable Jurisdictions. The list can be viewed on the DITC website here.
Should you have any questions or require assistance with filing please contact your usual Stuarts attorney or contact our Head of Banking and Regulatory, Jon McLean.
In Legal500. Alternative Investments: Crypto Funds and Digital Assets Thrive Under Innovative Legislation
Stuarts is pleased to be contributing authors in the Legal500
Country Comparative Guide for Fintech, Alternative Investments:
Crypto Funds and Digital Assets Thrive Under Innovative
Legislation in the Cayman Islands. In this chapter,
Stuarts' attorneys explore the various types of funds available
for alternative investments - their structures, regulations and
benefits - and shine a light on how new, innovative virtual asset
legislation (including the special economic zone) is driving the
growth of the digital assets marketplace and opening up new doors
of opportunity for investment in the Cayman Islands.
Read the chapter in full below.
Fund Finance: Security Structures and Transactions
In the article below, Head of Banking and Regulatory, Jon McLean, looks at fund finance securities
for private equity funds in the Cayman Islands under The Private
Funds Act (As Revised). One of the most important aspects in
arranging a fund finance transaction is structuring the security
package. A private fund structure chart often includes several
entity types, such as limited partnerships and limited liability
companies, organised in multiple jurisdictions. The type of
facility, whether it is a subscription facility, a NAV facility, or
a hybrid facility, determines the collateral pledged. This
collateral may be provided by one or more of these entities to
secure the repayment obligation to the lenders or a security agent
on their behalf.
Read the article in full below or get in touch with our team for further advice.
Revisiting Fund Registration in the Cayman Islands
As demand grows for investment funds, we have included a guide
to registering a fund in the Cayman Islands. The below Guidance
Note summarises the various types of funds, their definitions and
registration requirements.
If you would like any assistance with the registration or structuring of a fund, please reach out to your usual Stuarts attorney or contact Chris Humphries.
Stuarts Podcasts on Mutual Funds and Private Funds
Stuarts released podcasts on the Registration of Private Funds
and Mutual Funds in the Cayman Islands. The podcasts include a
brief summary on; the types of private funds (including non-fund
arrangements) and mutual funds in the Cayman Islands and their
registration requirements.
Podcast - Mutual Fund Registration in the Cayman Islands
Podcast - Private Fund Registration in the Cayman Islands (Part 1)
Podcast - Private Fund Registration in the Cayman Islands (Part 2)
