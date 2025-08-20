Student Lending Legislation And Litigation: 2025 Mid-Year Review (Podcast)

Subscribe and Listen

Today on our podcast, we're releasing a repurposed recording of our July 23, 2025 webinar titled "Student Lending Legislation and Litigation: 2025 Mid-Year Review."

The webinar features esteemed partners John Culhane and Tom Burke, who dive into the intricacies of student lending litigation and regulatory developments. As a senior partner in the Consumer Financial Services Group, John Culhane shares his extensive knowledge on higher education finance, focusing on state legislation and private student loan litigation. Tom Burke, also a partner in the same group, brings his expertise in private class actions and state enforcement actions, providing insights into the One Big Beautiful Bill Act and its significant impact on federal loan servicers and discussing federal student loan litigation.

