Cayman Funds Newsletter Q3 2025

First published in the 6th Edition of The Legal 500: Alternative Investment Funds Comparative Guide (September 2025), the Cayman Islands Hot Topic chapter underscores the jurisdiction's appeal for funds, fintech, and Web3 ventures, citing tax neutrality, flexible structuring, and modern regulation, including VASPA.

CIMA has issued final rules and procedures for Virtual Asset Service Providers ("VASPs") exiting or cancelling licences. The framework clarifies notification, compliance, client safeguarding and liquidation oversight, ensuring orderly exits while protecting stakeholders and preserving Cayman's regulatory reputation.

VASP Amendment Act Simplifies Registration Scheme for Tokenized Funds in Cayman

This article outlines the Cayman Islands' proposed amendments to the Virtual Asset Service Provider regime, designed to streamline regulation of tokenised funds. The bill seeks to simplify compliance, provide greater clarity and offer enhanced flexibility for fund sponsors operating in the virtual asset space. It forms part of the GGI Global Alliance FYI Global Mobility Solutions Newsletter, published fall 2025.

Cayman fintech ventures face key legal hurdles, from licensing and AML compliance to data protection and governance. Funds engaging with fintech platforms or virtual assets should note these risks when structuring investments or selecting service providers.

The Cayman Islands have launched a consultation on CARF regulations, aligning with global tax transparency standards. Funds, managers and administrators should prepare for expanded reporting obligations and assess potential compliance impacts.

Please be aware of the 2025 regulatory filing deadlines for all Cayman-domiciled entities – including funds, registered companies, and financial institutions – under the CRS, FATCA, and Economic Substance regimes with the Cayman Islands' Department for International Tax Cooperation (DITC). The deadline for Economic Substance Return filings (for entities with a financial year end of 31 December) and CIMA de-registrations is 31 December 2025. The new beneficial ownership regime is now in effect, requiring immediate compliance to avoid penalties. Director registration renewals or cancellations must be completed via CIMA's online portal using existing credentials. Additionally, the CRS list of Reportable Jurisdictions has been updated. Regularly reviewing the DITC Updates Bulletin is advised. For support, contact your usual Stuarts Humphries attorney or Jon McLean, Head of Banking & Regulatory.

Most regulated sectors in the Cayman Islands have continued on a steady path over the past 12 months, with Private Funds up 3.5% and Mutual Funds up 1.5%. Funds may previously have been discouraged from establishing the investment manager in the Cayman Islands due to the new economic substance rules. However, there are practical solutions to meet the economic substance requirements.

Stay Compliant with Our AML & Compliance Training

Stuarts offers CIMA-compliant AML and compliance training for financial services professionals in the Cayman Islands. This annual training covers Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Counter Terrorism Financing (CTF), Proliferation Financing (PF), and Sanctions, as required by CIMA for Directors, AML Officers, Senior Management, and relevant staff. Sessions are led by Reuben Foster, former CIMA Chief Analyst and now Head of Group Compliance at Stuarts. To book your training, contact Jon McLean or Reuben Foster today.

Stuarts Humphries Recognised in IFLR1000 2025 Rankings

Stuarts Humphries has been named a Recommended Firm in the IFLR1000 2025 guide. Chris Humphries, Managing Director and Head of Funds, and Jonathan McLean, Head of Banking & Regulatory, were recognised as Highly Regarded Lawyers, while Megan Wright, Head of Corporate, was named a Rising Star Partner. IFLR1000 praised the firm's "excellence in sovereign finance, regulatory structuring, and fund formation throughout 2024."

