ARTICLE
9 January 2026

OECD Publishes Policy Brief On Financing Instruments And Policy Levers To Harness Biomanufacturing For Climate, Biodiversity, And Growth

BC
Bergeson & Campbell

Contributor

Bergeson & Campbell logo
Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. is a Washington D.C. law firm focusing on chemical product approval and regulation, product defense, and associated business issues. The Acta Group, B&C's scientific and regulatory consulting affiliate provides strategic, comprehensive support for global chemical registration, regulation, and sustained compliance. Together, we help companies that make and use chemicals commercialize their products, maintain compliance, and gain competitive advantage as they market their products globally.
Explore Firm Details
On December 2, 2025, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) published a policy brief entitled "Financing instruments and policy levers to harness biomanufacturing for climate...
United States Finance and Banking
Lynn L. Bergeson Esq. and Carla Hutton
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Bergeson & Campbell are most popular:
  • within International Law, Technology and Intellectual Property topic(s)

On December 2, 2025, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) published a policy brief entitled "Financing instruments and policy levers to harness biomanufacturing for climate, biodiversity and growth." According to OECD, biomanufacturing can enhance supply chain resilience, advance climate action, augment biodiversity conservation efforts, and contribute to economic growth. Although many Group of 20 (G20) countries support bioeconomy innovation, targeted financial instruments leveraging private capital remain underused. OECD notes that policymakers "have powerful tools to crowd in private investment, including blended finance, de-risking mechanisms, market-based instruments, and public-private partnership frameworks." Comprehensive governance frameworks and cross-sectoral coordination are essential to mobilize private investment and scale biomanufacturing capacity. OECD states that its analysis and guidance "can support countries in designing integrated finance and governance frameworks for scaling sustainable biomanufacturing."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Lynn L. Bergeson Esq.
Lynn L. Bergeson Esq.
Photo of Carla Hutton
Carla Hutton
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More