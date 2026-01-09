OECD Publishes Policy Brief On Financing Instruments And Policy Levers To Harness Biomanufacturing For Climate, Biodiversity, And Growth

On December 2, 2025, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) published a policy brief entitled "Financing instruments and policy levers to harness biomanufacturing for climate, biodiversity and growth." According to OECD, biomanufacturing can enhance supply chain resilience, advance climate action, augment biodiversity conservation efforts, and contribute to economic growth. Although many Group of 20 (G20) countries support bioeconomy innovation, targeted financial instruments leveraging private capital remain underused. OECD notes that policymakers "have powerful tools to crowd in private investment, including blended finance, de-risking mechanisms, market-based instruments, and public-private partnership frameworks." Comprehensive governance frameworks and cross-sectoral coordination are essential to mobilize private investment and scale biomanufacturing capacity. OECD states that its analysis and guidance "can support countries in designing integrated finance and governance frameworks for scaling sustainable biomanufacturing."

