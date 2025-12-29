CRS Regime 2.0: Cayman Islands PPOC Requirement

Under the new regulations, all Financial Institutions must appoint a Principal Point of Contact located in the Cayman Islands.

Following our recent legal update, CRS Regime 2.0: Key Amendments Effective 2026-2027, significant amendments to the Common Reporting Standard ("CRS") regime were introduced through the Tax Information Authority (International Tax Compliance) (Common Reporting Standard) (Amendment) Regulations, 2025, most of which are effective 1 January 2026.

Key Amendment: Cayman Islands-Based Principal Point of Contact

Under the new regulations, all Financial Institutions ("FIs") must appoint a Principal Point of Contact ("PPOC") located in the Cayman Islands.

Existing FIs registered before 1 January 2026 must notify the Tax Information Authority (the "TIA") of their Cayman Islands-based PPOC by 31 January 2027 via a change form. FIs that commenced activities in 2025 but have not registered by 1 January 2026 must register with the TIA and notify the Cayman Islands-based PPOC by 30 April 2026. FIs commencing activities in 2026 must register with the TIA and notify the Cayman Islands-based PPOC by 1 January 2027.

