ARTICLE
29 December 2025

CRS Regime 2.0: Cayman Islands PPOC Requirement

MG
Maples Group

Contributor

Maples Group logo
The Maples Group is a leading service provider offering clients a comprehensive range of legal services on the laws of the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Ireland, Jersey and Luxembourg, and is an independent provider of fiduciary, fund services, regulatory and compliance, and entity formation and management services.
Explore Firm Details
Under the new regulations, all Financial Institutions must appoint a Principal Point of Contact located in the Cayman Islands.
Cayman Islands Finance and Banking
Christopher Capewell,Patrick Head,Julian Ashworth
+7 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Maples Group are most popular:
  • within Coronavirus (COVID-19), Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment and Accounting and Audit topic(s)

Under the new regulations, all Financial Institutions must appoint a Principal Point of Contact located in the Cayman Islands.

Following our recent legal update, CRS Regime 2.0: Key Amendments Effective 2026-2027, significant amendments to the Common Reporting Standard ("CRS") regime were introduced through the Tax Information Authority (International Tax Compliance) (Common Reporting Standard) (Amendment) Regulations, 2025, most of which are effective 1 January 2026.

Key Amendment: Cayman Islands-Based Principal Point of Contact

Under the new regulations, all Financial Institutions ("FIs") must appoint a Principal Point of Contact ("PPOC") located in the Cayman Islands.

  1. Existing FIs registered before 1 January 2026 must notify the Tax Information Authority (the "TIA") of their Cayman Islands-based PPOC by 31 January 2027 via a change form.
  2. FIs that commenced activities in 2025 but have not registered by 1 January 2026 must register with the TIA and notify the Cayman Islands-based PPOC by 30 April 2026.
  3. FIs commencing activities in 2026 must register with the TIA and notify the Cayman Islands-based PPOC by 1 January 2027.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Christopher Capewell
Christopher Capewell
Photo of Patrick Head
Patrick Head
Photo of Andrew Keast
Andrew Keast
Photo of Julian Ashworth
Julian Ashworth
Photo of Michelle Bailey
Michelle Bailey
Photo of Anthony Mourginos
Anthony Mourginos
Photo of Jo Ottaway
Jo Ottaway
Photo of Karen Watson
Karen Watson
Photo of Daniel Moore
Daniel Moore
Person photo placeholder
Beth Waterfall
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More