Pathways For Canadian Tech Companies To Attract And Retain Skilled Talent In Canada

Canada's tech industry is booming, but one of the biggest challenges for companies is attracting and retaining top-skilled talent. With global competition for skilled workers intensifying, Canadian tech firms must leverage various immigration pathways to ensure they have the workforce needed to drive innovation and growth. Here are the key immigration programs available to help tech companies secure the best global talent.

1. Global Talent Stream

The Global Talent Stream (GTS) is a fast-track work permit program designed to help Canadian employers bring in highly skilled foreign workers in as little as two weeks. The GTS is ideal for tech companies looking to hire talent in specialized fields such as artificial intelligence, software development, and cybersecurity.

There are two categories of the GTS:

Category A: Tech companies in this category must be referred to Service Canada by a designated referral partner and must hire unique and specialized temporary foreign workers to help their business grow. Category B: Tech companies may be eligible under this category if they are looking to hire highly skilled temporary foreign workers to fill positions for in-demand occupations included on the global talent occupations list. This is the more common pathway, and a referral is not required.

In-demand occupations under Category B include:

computer and information systems managers;

civil engineers;

electrical and electronics engineers;

mining engineers;

aerospace engineers;

computer engineers (except software engineers and designers);

mathematicians and statisticians;

information system analysts and consultants;

database analysists and data administrators;

software engineers and designers;

computer programmers and interactive media developers;

web designers and developers;

electrical and electronics engineering technologists and technicians;

computer network technicians;

information systems testing technicians;

producer, technical, creative, and artistic directors and project managers for visual effects and video games; and

digital media designers.

Tech companies seeking foreign workers under the GTS pathway may also require a Labour Market Benefits Plan (LMBP) to identify and track your job creation, skills and training investments, and other activities that will benefit the Canadian economy and labour market. Employee wages must be, at minimum, the median wage published by Employment and Social Development Canada on the Job Bank site for the NOC code of the position and location of work.

Key Benefits:

Processing time as fast as two weeks.

Access to top talent in fields with skill shortages in Canada.

Avoid minimum recruitment requirements typically involved in the LMIA process.

2. Express Entry System

The Express Entry system is a points-based immigration program that allows skilled foreign workers to apply for permanent residence. It is a great option for companies looking to hire long-term employees who are eager to settle in Canada.

Key Benefits:

Permanent residency for skilled workers under the Federal Skilled Worker Program and Canadian Experience Class.

Candidates can receive job offers through the Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA)

Tech employers can benefit from provincial nominations to increase a candidate's chances of selection.

3. Provincial Nominee Programs (PNPs) – Tech Streams

Many provinces have specialized immigration streams tailored to the tech sector under their Provincial Nominee Programs (PNPs). These programs help skilled workers settle in specific provinces where tech demand is high.

For example, Ontario has the "Tech Draws" under the Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program. Tech Draws are new opportunities under the Human Capital Priorities Stream, which are intended to identify people with in-demand technological skills and experience in the Express Entry pool. Candidates cannot actively apply to this program and must wait to receive an invitation. Candidates only need an eligible Express Entry profile, not a job offer.

Other provinces also have technology-focused PNPs, such as the British Columbia PNP Technology, the Quebec Pilot Program for Workers in the Artificial Intelligence, Information Technologies and Visual Effect Sectors, and the Saskatchewan Tech Talent Pathway.

4. Startup Visa Program

For tech companies looking to bring in entrepreneurial talent, the Startup Visa Program is an excellent option. This program allows innovative entrepreneurs with scalable business ideas to move to Canada and gain permanent residency.

Key Benefits:

Entrepreneurs and their families may obtain direct permanent residency.

Access to venture capital, angel investors, and business incubators in Canada.

Supports the growth of innovative tech startups in Canada.

5. Intra-Company Transfers (ICTs)

For multinational tech companies with operations in Canada, the through IRCC's International Mobility Program allows companies to relocate key employees from international offices to their Canadian branches without needing an LMIA. See our previous blog for a more detailed overview of the ICT Program and the recent changes to the program.

Key Benefits:

No LMIA is required.

Work permits can be issued within a few weeks.

Allows senior executives, specialists, and managers to work in Canada and transition to permanent residency.

6. Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) & Employer-Sponsored Permanent Residency

Although we have seen some significant changes to the Post Graduate Work Permit (PGWP) in recent months, Canadian tech companies can still tap into the vast pool of international students graduating from Canadian universities and colleges by offering them jobs and helping them transition to permanent residency.

The PGWP allows students who have graduated from eligible post-secondary programs to gain work experience in Canada without employer sponsorship for up to three years.

Employers may also hire international students to support their transition to permanent residency via the Express Entry system or PNPs.

These processes allow graduates who are already familiar with Canadian work culture to easily integrate into the workforce.

Final Thoughts

To remain competitive in the global market, Canadian tech companies must leverage these immigration pathways to attract and retain top talent. By using programs like the Global Talent Stream, Express Entry, and Provincial Nominee Programs, companies can ensure they have the highly skilled workforce needed to thrive in an increasingly digital world.

If your company is looking to hire international talent, consulting with immigration professionals and staying informed about evolving immigration policies can help streamline the process and maximize success.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.