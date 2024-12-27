EB-5 Visa: 3 Important Deadlines You NEED To Know About! (Video)

Thinking about applying for a green card in the U.S. but feeling uncertain about political unrest and what the future might hold?

The beauty of the American EB-5 immigrant investor program lies in its clear timelines for anticipated changes and revisions to one of the world's most popular investment immigration programs. Will Trump change the rules in the future? No one can say for certain. What we do know, however, are the three upcoming deadlines for the EB-5 program that investors should strive to navigate by applying early.

As many of you may know, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program, part of the U.S. employment-based fifth preference category, has long been a key pathway for investors to secure green cards for themselves and their families. However, upcoming changes to the program demand attention, as they are essential for applicants to plan their EB-5 USA applications effectively. We are not talking about the routine October 1st visa allocation reset or the year-end reporting required of regional centers. Instead, we'll discuss the three most critical upcoming EB-5 immigrant investor deadlines.

Here are the key EB-5 USA deadlines you need to know to stay ahead and plan your path to obtaining a U.S. green card.

1) September 30th, 2026: Rule Changes for the EB-5 Program

This is the most critical deadline among all publicly available EB-5 key dates. Historically, the program has undergone significant rule changes that investors and regional centers have had to navigate. The first major change occurred on November 21, 2019, when the minimum investment amount increased from $500,000 to $900,000, and the authority to designate high-unemployment TEAs (Targeted Employment Areas) shifted from local and state governments to USCIS. However, these changes were vacated by a California district court on June 22, 2021, reinstating the pre-November 2019 regulations and criteria.

The next significant rule change came on March 15, 2022, marking the most substantial revision since the EB-5 program's inception in 1990. Under the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022 (RIA), the minimum investment amount increased again, starting at $800,000, and new regulations were introduced to enhance program integrity and investor protections. Along with these updates, a critical deadline of September 30th, 2026, was set—a date all EB-5 investors and agents must monitor closely.

For investors or agents aiming to be 'grandfathered' under the current EB-5 rules and investment amounts, I-526E petitions must be submitted before September 30, 2026. While this may seem like a distant date, time moves quickly, and delaying your application will not yield any benefits. Waiting to apply for the EB-5 investment immigration program will not result in discounts, increased safety, or faster processing times. This is a fact universally acknowledged by industry practitioners and stakeholders. Acting sooner rather than later is essential for those serious about securing their U.S. green card through the EB-5 program.

2) January 1st, 2027: Investment Amount Increase

This deadline signals another pivotal moment for changes to investment rules, particularly as it follows closely after the September 2026 rules change deadline. While a 100% increase in the required investment amount is not guaranteed, with Trump at the helm, we don't expect a smooth ride.

Here are two key expectations for this deadline:

Higher Investment Thresholds

A revision to the minimum investment amount appears highly likely. It's essential for potential investors to prepare for the possibility of substantial increases.

Differentiated Investment Requirements by Nationality

We would not be surprised if the Trump administration introduces varying minimum investment thresholds based on the applicant's nationality. For instance, Chinese nationals could potentially face higher investment requirements compared to applicants from other countries. This theory isn't far-fetched, considering recent legislative moves like Florida's ban on real estate purchases by Chinese nationals. If such a ban can be implemented based on citizenship, it's plausible that similar distinctions could be applied to investment programs, targeting specific nationalities for higher financial contributions.

3) September 30th, 2027: Current Program Expiration

The EB-5 program is officially authorized to operate until September 30th, 2027. At that point, it may be extended, modified, or updated according to U.S. legislative procedures. While changes to the rules are possible, history shows a strong precedent for its renewal. For over 35 years, the EB-5 program has been consistently extended and supported by both sides of the political spectrum, and we anticipate this trend will continue, as it has attracted over $23 billion in foreign investment into approved projects across the United States. While this figure pales in comparison to the total $5.39 trillion in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) the U.S. received from all sources by the end of 2023, the EB-5 program holds unique value. It remains a vital funding stream that keeps project developers, business owners, and government officials highly satisfied, reinforcing its likelihood of continued operation.

In short, the EB-5 program remains one of the most attractive pathways for investors seeking a U.S. green card for themselves and their families. However, with critical deadlines and potential rule changes on the horizon, it's essential to stay ahead of the curve. Whether it's securing your application before the September 30, 2026, deadline, preparing for a possible investment amount increase in early 2027, or navigating the program's renewal in late 2027, proactive planning is key to success.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.