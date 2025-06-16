New Policy Allows Interim Work Authorization While Work Permit Is Processing

On May 29, 2025, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) announced a new public policy that permits certain foreign nationals in Canada to commence employment with a new employer or in a new occupation while their work permit application is pending.

This initiative aims to reduce employment gaps and enhance labour market flexibility.

Eligibility criteria

To qualify for this interim work authorization, applicants must:

Be physically present in Canada with valid temporary resident status.

Have submitted an employer-specific work permit application (either a new application or a change of conditions) under the Temporary Foreign Worker Program or International Mobility Program.

Intend to work for a new employer and/or in a new occupation as specified in the submitted work permit application.

Request the public policy exemption through the appropriate IRCC channel.

This policy is particularly beneficial for individuals who:

Are on "maintained status" and are authorized to work while their work permit application is pending but are restricted to their previous employer or occupation.

Hold a valid work permit tied to a specific employer and need to transition to a different employer or occupation.

Are work-permit exempt but require a permit to work in a new occupation or for a new employer.

The new policy revokes and replaces the Temporary public policy to exempt foreign nationals in Canada from certain requirements when changing employment during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic signed on May 6, 2020.

What this means

The previous policy was well received by employers and offered greater flexibility in hiring and promotion decisions.

This new policy is expected to provide similar benefits, and is particularly welcomed in light of increasing processing times for inland work permit applications.

