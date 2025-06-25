IRCC Processing Times – Significant Delays Across All Immigration Pathways

Canada's immigration system has long been admired for its efficiency and inclusivity. However, recent years have seen a notable increase in processing times for both temporary and permanent resident applications. As of early 2025, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has been actively attempting to address these delays, but several factors have contributed to the recent rise in processing times.

The Current State of IRCC Processing Times

As of April 30, 2025, reports indicated that the IRCC's application backlog stood at 760,200 applications, with a total inventory of 2,041,800 applications.1 This indicates that about 62.8% of applications were processed within the established service standards.2 While this marks an improvement from previous months, certain categories of applications continue to experience significant delays.

Key Factors Contributing to Increased Processing Times

High Demand for Temporary Resident Visas

Canada remains a top destination for international students and temporary workers. This high demand has placed significant pressure on IRCC's resources. For instance, as of January 2025, the backlog for Temporary Resident (visitor) Visa applications affected 71% of applications, with study and work permit applications also experiencing delays of 45% and 42%, respectively.3 Despite policy changes aimed at reducing new entries, such as caps on student permits, the backlog for temporary residency continues to persist.

Policy Adjustments and Immigration Levels Plan

In response to housing and labour market concerns, Canada introduced the 2025–2027 Immigration Levels Plan, which aims to reduce overall immigration by about 105,000 admissions compared to earlier projections for 2025. A key aspect of the plan is giving priority to economic immigrants already in Canada as temporary residents. More than 40% of future permanent residents are expected to come from within Canada, supporting workforce needs without adding stress to social services or housing.4 Although these policies address domestic concerns, the need to meet these quotas has caused a delay in processing times.

An article from the Toronto Star highlights other policy shifts from the IRCC which have caused an increase in application processing times. Firstly, IRCC says that it operates on a first-come first-serve basis, however, once a program's annual target for applications is met, new applications are usually deferred to future years which further causes a delay. Moreover, since December 2024, IRCC has ended "flagpoling" which used to allow applications to re-enter Canada at land borders for instant permit renewals. Most applicants are now required to apply through the online IRCC portal.5 Lastly, applicants applying for work-permit extensions must provide an approved Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) or Quebec Acceptance Certificate (CAQ) within 60 days of submitting their application or risk facing a refusal. Since obtaining these documents can now take up to 7 months, many applicants with refused work permit applications are required to re-apply which is increasing processing times.

Resource Limitations and Staffing Challenges

Despite efforts to increase staffing in the past few years and recent investments in technology, IRCC continues to face resource limitations. The department has been working on implementing technological solutions to streamline application processing such as advanced analytics and automation tools. However, these measures have not fully resolved the challenges posed by the high volume of applications.

IRCC's Measures to Address Delays

IRCC has implemented technological enhancements to better align with application volumes and processing needs. For example, IRCC utilizes an Artificial Intelligence software tool called Chinook to expedite the review process of files. Although Chinook has assisted with processing times on the front end, it has created other problems such as increased delays for Judicial Review applications. Applicants have been challenging the use of software in the decision-making process, which can lead them to request a judicial review to ensure that their application is assessed in a fair, reasonable, and lawful manner. 6

Looking Ahead

In light of the persistent application backlog, it is clear that significant reforms to IRCC's processing systems are in order. Without meaningful improvements, the government may need to recalibrate its service standards to reflect the department's actual capacity. Whether recent initiatives will yield tangible results remains to be seen. In the meantime, applicants should remain proactive by monitoring updates, ensuring the completeness of their submissions, and seeking professional guidance where needed to minimize delays in an already strained system.

Footnotes

1 Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, "IRCC applications at a glance: Inventories and backlogs" (4 November 2024), online: https://www.canada.ca/en/immigration-refugees-citizenship/corporate/mandate/corporate-initiatives/levels/inventories backlogs.html.

2 Ibid.

3 Ibid.

4 Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, "2025–2027 Immigration Levels Plan" (24 October 2024), online: https://www.canada.ca/en/immigration-refugees-citizenship/news/2024/10/20252027-immigration-levels-plan.html.

5 Keung, Nicholas, "Processing times for some Canadian immigration applications have surged, but not others. Here's why" (28 May 2025), online: Toronto Star https://www.thestar.com/news/canada/processing-times-for-some-canadian-immigration-applications-have-surged-but-not-others-heres-why/article_2d8a69e0-834d-49dc-802b-ec3616c5ccbc.html.

6 Sobowale, Julie, "Trying to clear the immigration backlog", online: https://nationalmagazine.ca/en-ca/articles/law/access-to-justice/2024/trying-to-clear-the-immigration-backlog.

