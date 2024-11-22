Post U.S. Election: U.S. And Canadian Immigration Options (Video)

Green and Spiegel Managing Partner Evan Green and U.S. Managing Partner Jonathan Grode provided insights and addressed your most frequently asked questions regarding cross-border immigration policies and opportunities.

Agenda

Anticipated Areas of Change:

Border security and scrutiny

Visa processing and USCIS processing

Worksite enforcement

Canadian Options:

Student Work Abroad Program (SWAP)

CUSMA (Job Offer, Investment)

Student Visas

Descent Applications

Intra-Company Transfers (ICT)

Francophone Program

Global Mobility

Digital Nomad

