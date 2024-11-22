CURATED
22 November 2024

Post U.S. Election: U.S. And Canadian Immigration Options (Video)

Green and Spiegel

Contributor

Green and Spiegel is one of the world's oldest immigration law firms, with over 60 years of experience assisting a global clientele.
Green and Spiegel Managing Partner Evan Green and U.S. Managing Partner Jonathan Grode provided insights and addressed your most frequently asked questions regarding cross-border immigration policies and opportunities.
Canada Immigration
Agenda

Anticipated Areas of Change:

  • Border security and scrutiny
  • Visa processing and USCIS processing
  • Worksite enforcement

Canadian Options:

  • Student Work Abroad Program (SWAP)
  • CUSMA (Job Offer, Investment)
  • Student Visas
  • Descent Applications
  • Intra-Company Transfers (ICT)
  • Francophone Program
  • Global Mobility
  • Digital Nomad

WATCH VIDEO

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

