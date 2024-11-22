Post U.S. Election: U.S. And Canadian Immigration Options (Video)

Green and Spiegel Managing Partner Evan Green and U.S. Managing Partner Jonathan Grode provided insights and addressed your most frequently asked questions regarding cross-border immigration policies and opportunities.
Agenda
Anticipated Areas of Change:
- Border security and scrutiny
- Visa processing and USCIS processing
- Worksite enforcement
Canadian Options:
- Student Work Abroad Program (SWAP)
- CUSMA (Job Offer, Investment)
- Student Visas
- Descent Applications
- Intra-Company Transfers (ICT)
- Francophone Program
- Global Mobility
- Digital Nomad
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.