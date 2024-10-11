New Requirements for Mexican Nationals Traveling to Canada

Entry requirements for Mexican nationals traveling to Canada have undergone significant changes as of February 29, 2024. Below you will find new information on what is changing and how it impacts visitors from Mexico.

Changes in Travel Authorization

Effective from the aforementioned time, there are several notable changes:

Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) Requirements: Travelers must now meet new criteria to qualify for an eTA.

Travelers must now meet new criteria to qualify for an eTA. Cancellation of Existing eTAs : Any existing eTA will be automatically canceled unless accompanied by a valid work or study permit.

: Any existing eTA will be automatically canceled unless accompanied by a valid work or study permit. Application Process: Those with eTA applications in progress must reapply for a new eTA or a visitor visa.

As a result of these changes, most Mexican Citizens will require a visitor visa to enter Canada. This includes entry to visit, or entry to work.

Eligibility Requirements

An eTA is exclusively applicable for air travel. Even if you meet the criteria for an eTA, a visitor visa is necessary if your mode of travel to Canada involves transportation by car, bus, train, or boat. If you do not qualify for an eTA, a visitor visa will be required. If you are not eligible for an eTA, you will need a visitor visa.

To be eligible for an eTA, visitors must hold a valid Mexican passport and a previous Canadian or U.S. visa. Specifically, an applicant must have held a Canadian visitor visa in the past 10 years or currently possess a valid U.S. nonimmigrant visa. Their Canadian visitor visa may be expired. This mirrors visa requirements to enter Canada like those for Brazilian citizens.

Insights

Our office expects a significant increase in consular work permit applications as a result of these changes, as Mexican foreign nationals will be unable to apply at the Port of Entry for work permits. It is unclear at this time whether Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada will increase the number of visa officers responsible for processing consular applications.

