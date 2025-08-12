Why You Should Have A Power Of Attorney: Planning Ahead For Life's Unexpected Turns

Life rarely sticks to the script.

One day, you are managing your everyday routine, and the next, something unexpected happens: an illness, an accident, or the gradual effects of aging. While we cannot always control what life throws our way, we can take steps to make sure we are prepared. That is where a Power of Attorney comes in.

Whether you are in your twenties or well into retirement, having a Power of Attorney (POA) in place is one of the smartest things you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones. This document allows someone you trust to step in and make decisions on your behalf if you ever become unable to do so.

Let's break down what a Power of Attorney is, why it is so important, and what could happen if you do not have one.

So, What Exactly Is a Power of Attorney?

A Power of Attorney is a legal document that gives another person the authority to act on your behalf. This person is called your "attorney," which means a person who has the legal right to act for someone else. You get to choose who this will be, someone you trust to handle your affairs responsibly and in line with your wishes. An attorney does not need to be a lawyer, although in some places lawyers are referred to as "attorneys at law".

In Ontario, there are two key types of Powers of Attorney:

Power of Attorney for Property: this document covers your finances. It allows someone to take care of things like paying your bills, managing your investments, or dealing with real estate. Depending on how it is written, it can take effect right away or only if you become mentally incapable. Power of Attorney for Personal Care: this allows someone to make personal decisions on your behalf, such as healthcare, medical treatment, housing, and day-to-day care, if you are unable to make those decisions yourself. It gives your chosen person the ability to speak up for your preferences, values, and needs when you no longer can.

Together, these two POAs create a safety net, ensuring that both your money and your well-being are looked after if you are ever unable to manage them yourself.

Why Having a POA Is So Important

Here is a common misconception: if something happens to you, your spouse or children will just automatically step in and handle things. Unfortunately, that is not how it works. Without a POA, nobody, not even your closest family, has the automatic right to make decisions for you.

Here is why having one matters:

It avoids court involvement. Without a POA, your family might have to apply to a court for a guardianship order to help you. That process takes time and money, and it adds stress during an already difficult time.

It keeps your finances on track. Your bills will not wait for you to recover. A POA ensures that someone can step in and manage your financial obligations right away, so you will not end up in a difficult situation such as the bank repossessing your home.

It ensures medical decisions reflect your values. A POA for Personal Care lets your attorney speak on your behalf about treatment and care, based on what you would want, not what others assume you would prefer. You can also prepare a letter of wishes to guide your attorney for care in making decisions.

It helps avoid family conflict. When no one is sure who should be in charge, tensions can rise. A POA makes your choice clear and helps prevent disputes.

What If You Don't Have a Power of Attorney for Property?

If you do not have a power of attorney document, your family cannot legally manage your bank accounts, investments, or property.

Someone would need to apply to the court to be appointed as your guardian of property, a process that can be time-consuming and expensive.

Once appointed, the guardian is required to pass accounts to the court every five years, which means they have to provide a detailed record of all financial transactions for the court to approve. This formal court process can be costly and burdensome, especially if your finances are complex.

If no one applies to be your guardian, the Public Guardian and Trustee (PGT) may step in to manage your property. This means a government official could end up in control of your financial decisions.

What If You Don't Have a Power of Attorney for Personal Care?

Health care providers will turn to Ontario's legal hierarchy to find a substitute decision-maker.

This could mean a distant relative or someone you never would have chosen to make medical decisions on your behalf.

If no one qualifies or is available, the PGT might also step in here.

Bottom line: without these documents, you risk losing control over who makes major life decisions for you, and that can lead to outcomes you would not choose for yourself.

Taking Back Control

Creating a Power of Attorney is about more than just paperwork. It is about making sure that, if the unexpected happens, the people you trust most can step in and help, without legal red tape or family disputes.

If you have not set up your POA yet, it is a good idea to speak with an estate planning lawyer. They will help ensure your documents are correctly prepared and reflect your unique wishes.

Planning ahead gives you peace of mind and saves your loved ones from avoidable stress down the road.

Need help getting started? Reach out to us today. We are here to guide you through the process and make sure your future is in good hands.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.