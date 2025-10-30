Make A Will Week: It's Time To Plan Ahead

October 20-26 was Make a Will Week in British Columbia and served as a reminder for all of us to plan for the future by creating or revising our wills.

At Watson Goepel LLP, we see this as an opportunity to help individuals and families take an important step toward peace of mind. Whether you're starting from scratch or updating an existing will, there is no better time to get started than right now.

The meaning behind Make a Will Week

Approximately 50% of British Columbians don't have a will, according to a province-wide poll conducted by Mustel Group for the Society of Notary Public of B.C.

Make a Will Week aims to change that by encouraging open conversations with family members and legal advisors about your wishes, thereby making the process of creating or updating a will more approachable and accessible for everyone.

The importance of a Will

A valid and enforceable Will allows you to control what happens to your estate upon your passing and helps your family avoid unnecessary stress occasioned by inadequate planning. Here are a few reasons as to why you need one:

You decide what happens to your assets. Without a will, the law decides how your estate is distributed.

You can appoint the right person to act as your Executor or Trustee;

You can choose guardians for your minor children or dependents;

You can create trusts for minor children or disabled beneficiaries;

You can plan for specific bequests (E.g., jewelry, gifts, etc.).

And the most important one:

You make things easier for your loved ones during what can already be a difficult time and give yourself peace of mind knowing that you have adequately provided for those left behind.

How we can help

Following the difficult discussions that may have taken place during Make a Will Week, we are offering a free 30-minute consultation to help you get started with your estate planning and to make those conversations count.

If you or a loved one is currently thinking about creating or updating your will, our team would be happy to assist you with all your estate planning needs. Contact our office today to book a free 30-minute consultation with a member of our team by using this link

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.