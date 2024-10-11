Key Considerations for First-Time Buyers in Alberta

Buying your first home is a major milestone for couples. Along with choosing the right property, location, and mortgage, it's equally important to think about what happens to your home and assets if something unexpected occurs. Integrating estate planning with homeownership is crucial, especially in Alberta, where the law has specific rules that impact property ownership when a person passes away without a will.

Here's what you need to know to protect your investment and your loved ones:

1. Understand Joint Ownership Options

When you buy a home with your partner, you typically have two options for joint ownership: joint tenancy and tenancy in common.

Joint Tenancy means that both owners have equal ownership of the entire property. If one partner passes away, the other automatically inherits the entire property without it going through probate (the court process for administering an estate). This option is often chosen by couples to ensure a smooth transfer of the home.

Tenancy in Common, on the other hand, means each person owns a specific share of the property. If one partner dies, their share does not automatically pass to the other; instead, it becomes part of their estate and is distributed according to their will or, if there is no will, according to Alberta's intestacy laws. This option may be suitable for couples who want to maintain distinct ownership stakes or plan for their share to go to other beneficiaries, such as children from a previous relationship.

2. Have a Will in Place

Having a will is essential, particularly if you want to ensure your share of the property and other assets go to the right person. If one partner passes away without a will (intestate), Alberta's Wills and Succession Act dictates how the estate is divided, which may not align with your wishes. For example, if you have children, the surviving spouse may only receive a portion of the estate, with the rest going to the children. This could force the sale of the family home to cover these distributions.

Creating a will allows you to specify who inherits your assets, including your share of the home. It also enables you to appoint a guardian for minor children and outline other important wishes.

3. Plan for Potential Complications

Even with a will, unforeseen complications can arise. It's wise to plan for scenarios such as both partners passing away simultaneously or if one partner becomes incapacitated. In these cases, having a Power of Attorney and Personal Directive in place ensures someone you trust can make financial and personal care decisions on your behalf.

4. Review Your Plans Regularly

Life circumstances change—marriage, the birth of a child, or purchasing a new home. Regularly reviewing and updating your estate plan ensures it stays relevant and aligned with your current situation and wishes.

Conclusion

Estate planning is not just for the wealthy; it's a smart move for anyone buying a home, especially young couples. By understanding joint ownership, creating a will, and considering potential complications, you can protect your home, assets, and loved ones from unnecessary stress during difficult times. Working with a legal professional can help you navigate these decisions, ensuring peace of mind for you and your partner.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.