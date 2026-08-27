B.C. Court Dismisses Securities Class Action Against Alio Gold: Four Key Lessons For Defendants

On August 14, 2026, the B.C. Supreme Court dismissed a common law securities class action against Alio Gold Inc. (“Alio Gold”), ruling in favour of Alio Gold on all 21 certified common issues. McCarthy Tétrault defended Alio Gold.

The decision adds to the small number of class actions that have proceeded to trial in Canada and offers lessons for defending securities class action proceedings. Previous class actions merits trials include Turpin v. TD Asset Management, 2022 BCSC 1083, in which McCarthy Tétrault successfully defended TD Asset Management, and Wong v. Pretium Resources, 2021 ONSC 54 aff’d 2022 ONCA 549, in which McCarthy Tétrault successfully defended Pretium Resources Inc. and its founder.

The Court’s decision

In 0116064 B.C. Ltd. v. Alio Gold Inc., 2026 BCSC 1545, the B.C. Supreme Court found that Alio Gold did not fraudulently or negligently misrepresent its anticipated gold production for its San Francisco Mine, as the plaintiff alleged. The plaintiff’s central allegation was that Alio Gold misrepresented the San Francisco Mine’s anticipated gold production for 2018 in advance of Alio Gold’s acquisition of Rye Patch Gold Corp. (“Rye Patch”) in May 2018, which artificially inflated Alio Gold’s share price and depressed the value that Rye Patch shareholders received in the acquisition.

The action was commenced in 2019 and initially included (i) claims against Alio Gold’s directors and senior management; and (ii) primary and secondary market liability claims and insider trading claims under B.C.’s Securities Act. All of these claims were dismissed in a series of preliminary motions prior to certification, and the only claims certified were the plaintiff’s common law fraudulent and negligent misrepresentation claims.

At the common issues hearing, the plaintiff pursued general damages based on the decline in Alio Gold’s share price after it announced in August 2018 (approximately three months after the acquisition of Rye Patch closed) a change in its gold production guidance. The plaintiff also sought punitive damages, despite that the Court expressly refused to certify punitive damages as a common issue, because it found the plaintiff failed to advance sufficient particulars to ground such a claim (2023 BCSC 1310).

Following an eight-day summary trial, the Court rejected all of the class’s claims, finding that throughout the relevant period, Alio Gold and its management had a reasonable basis to maintain guidance and made adequate disclosures about the issues the San Francisco Mine was facing, with respect to which mitigating efforts were being made, and that Alio did not know that guidance would not be met until well after the transaction with Rye Patch closed.

Justice Shergill ruled in favour of Alio Gold on all 21 certified common issues, finding that the plaintiff’s allegations were unfounded. Justice Shergill’s decision addresses a number of issues significant to securities class action proceedings, particularly those relating to the mining industry, as follows:

1. Establishing the standard of care for technical matters such as mine planning and forecasting requires expert evidence

In defending the action, Alio Gold argued that the plaintiff’s claim must fail because the plaintiff failed to adduce evidence on the applicable standard of care, and failed to adduce expert evidence on the issue of whether Alio Gold’s conduct allegedly breached the standard of care, which involved matters of a highly technical nature regarding anticipated gold production at a heap leach mine in Sonora, Mexico.

The Court agreed with Alio Gold’s position and found that, “[t]o establish the standard of care applicable to a reasonably prudent mining company in Alio’s circumstances, the Plaintiff needed to tender expert evidence addressing these issues” and failed to do so (para. 259).

2. Analyzing whether a misrepresentation has been made must not import hindsight:

The Court affirmed long-standing principles from the Supreme Court of Canada’s decision in Kerr v. Danier Leather Inc. that forward-looking statements, such as production guidance, carry an implied representation that they have a reasonable basis. Reasonableness is assessed as of the date of the statement (para. 62).

The question in this case was whether, as of the date of the impugned statements, management's assessment rested on a reasonable evidentiary foundation and fell within a range of reasonable outcomes.

The Court found it did and, among other things, that the plaintiff’s arguments relied heavily on hindsight, which could not be imported into the analysis (paras. 112, 147, 195). In reaching this conclusion, the Court reiterated that, “where the issue is whether a forecast or production guidance had a reasonable basis when made, the court must be careful not to improperly substitute its own assessment of future operational performance for that of management, provided management's assessment was grounded in a reasonable evidentiary foundation and fell within a range of reasonable outcomes” (para. 117).

3. A drop in share price alone is not sufficient to establish loss

In contrast to secondary market claims under the B.C. Securities Act, where the statutory scheme allows investors to claim damages for misrepresentation without requiring proof of reliance, the plaintiff in this matter was required to prove reliance, causation and loss to establish its common law claims.

For the same reason, the plaintiff also could not avail itself of the provisions of the B.C. Securities Act that calculate damages based on the change in an issuer’s share price after a misrepresentation is corrected. In this case, the plaintiff argued that, had the alleged misrepresentations been corrected before Alio Gold acquired Rye Patch, the class would have received a more favourable share exchange ratio.

In support of this argument, the plaintiff relied on the decline in Alio Gold’s share price after it disclosed that guidance would not be met. Alio Gold argued this theory was unsupported, including because there was no evidence a different exchange ratio would have been agreed to. The Court accepted Alio Gold’s position, holding that the decline in Alio Gold’s share price was insufficient on its own, and that the broader commercial context in which the transaction occurred mattered. The transaction was driven by multiple strategic, financial and operational considerations, not production guidance alone (paras. 276-282).

The Court therefore found that the plaintiff failed to prove reliance, causation, and damages.

4. Courts need not determine non-certified claims

Given the plaintiff’s claims for punitive damages were not certified, the Court found it was unnecessary to determine this claim. In any event, the Court found it was not satisfied that an award of punitive damages would have been appropriate, even if the underlying claims had been proven, and they were not (para. 299).

This matter also reflects one of the B.C. Court’s first applications of the Supreme Court of Canada’s analysis in Lundin Mining regarding what constitutes a material fact and material change. In this case Justice Shergill found there were no material facts or changes that required disclosure during the relevant period.

To view the original article click here