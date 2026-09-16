Case Conference Orders in Ontario: Early Steps Explained

For many people in Ontario family court, the first case conference can feel uncertain. You may wonder whether anything meaningful can happen at this early stage, especially if disclosure is missing, support is needed, or temporary arrangements are required. While a case conference is not a trial, it can still be an important step in getting the case organized and moving forward.

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For many people in Ontario family court, the first case conference can feel uncertain. You may wonder whether anything meaningful can happen at this early stage, especially if disclosure is missing, support is needed, or temporary arrangements are required. While a case conference is not a trial, it can still be an important step in getting the case organized and moving forward.

Key Takeaways

Ontario judges can make important early orders at a case conference under Rule 17(8) of the Family Law Rules, including disclosure, timelines, and protective measures.

A case conference is usually required before most motions, unless the situation is urgent.

Judges rarely make final decisions at this stage, but they can make temporary or procedural orders that significantly affect how a case unfolds.

Early orders often reduce delays, encourage settlement, and bring clarity to the process.

What Is a Case Conference in Ontario Family Court?

A case conference is the first scheduled meeting with a judge after the Application and Answer have been filed. A case conference allows a judge to identify issues, encourage settlement, ensure disclosure, and set next steps.

Under Rule 17(4) of the Family Law Rules, the goals include narrowing issues, promoting early settlement, ensuring proper financial disclosure, and planning the steps needed to move the case forward.

A case conference is not a trial and does not involve cross-examination. It is conversational, practical, and focused on problem-solving.

Can a Judge Make Orders at a Case Conference?

Yes. Under Rule 17(8) of the Family Law Rules, judges can make certain orders at or after a case conference.

Judges should not decide major contested issues without notice or proper evidence. However, judges can make orders that help manage the case, address procedural fairness, and resolve narrow or undisputed issues.

In Ontario, judges can make procedural, disclosure, protective, and limited temporary support orders at a case conference if the circumstances are appropriate.

The result will depend on the facts, the notice given to the other party, the evidence available, and whether the issue is urgent, narrow, agreed upon, or seriously contested.

What Orders Can a Judge Make at a Case Conference?

The exact orders available will depend on the issues in dispute, but common Ontario family court case conference orders include the following.

1. Disclosure Orders

A judge may order the exchange of missing financial documents such as tax returns, pay stubs, bank records, and business records. Disclosure orders ensure fairness and prevent delay.

2. Timetables and Directions for Next Steps

A judge may set deadlines for exchanging disclosure, questioning, filing settlement conference briefs, and scheduling the next court event. This provides clarity and reduces stress.

3. Protective and Preservation Orders

Judges may order the preservation of assets, restrictions on transfers, continuation of insurance, preservation of records, or an accounting of funds. These orders protect rights during the case.

4. Interim Support Orders (In Narrow Circumstances)

Judges sometimes make temporary child or spousal support orders when entitlement is clear and the issue is narrow. These orders help families address urgent needs.

5. Consent or Unopposed Orders

Judges may turn agreements into enforceable consent orders, including temporary parenting schedules, disclosure deadlines, or financial arrangements.

What Judges Usually Will NOT Decide at a Case Conference

Judges typically do not make final decisions on contested parenting, support, or property issues unless both parties consent or proper notice and evidence are before the court. A case conference is meant to organize the case, encourage resolution, and decide practical next steps, not determine every disputed issue.

Why Case Conference Orders Matter

Early orders can reduce delays, encourage cooperation, narrow issues, and create structure. They can also help parties understand what happens at a case conference and what temporary orders may be realistic before the next stage of the family court process. The case conference often sets the tone for the entire matter.

Next Steps: Preparing for a Case Conference

Gather financial disclosure (tax returns, pay stubs, bank statements, business records and so on). Prepare a list of key issues. Review your proposed parenting schedule if there is a dispute. Consider temporary arrangements that would help stabilize your situation. Speak with a family lawyer to understand what orders may be realistic.

A well-prepared case conference can make the family court process more efficient and less overwhelming. By organizing disclosure, identifying the real issues, and asking for realistic early orders, parties can often reduce conflict and create a clearer path toward resolution. Because every case is different, legal advice can help you understand what orders may be available in your circumstances.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.