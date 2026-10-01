The Penal Clause: A Double-Edged Contractual Tool

Key Takeaways

A penal clause allows the parties to specify in advance the amount of damages that may be claimed in the event of contractual non-performance, in accordance with sections 1622 to 1625 of the Civil Code of Québec;

Although it may protect the creditor by simplifying proof of the extent of the damages, a penal clause may also have the effect of limiting the compensation that the creditor may obtain;

The amount specified in a penal clause may be reduced by a court under certain circumstances, notably when it is deemed abusive;

The scope of a penal clause must be carefully analyzed, since certain remedies or damages may remain available depending on the circumstances;

Carefully drafting the penal clause is essential to ensure that it adequately reflects the commercial risks and the parties’ objectives.

Apenal clause is a contractual provision whereby the parties agree in advance on the amount of damages payable if one of the parties fails to perform his obligation. Under Québec law, this mechanism is governed by the Civil Code of Québec and raises critical issues for both the creditor and the debtor, particularly with regard to compensation caps and the choice of remedies.

When negotiating a commercial contract, the parties may specify in advance the financial consequences of potential non-performance by one of the parties. A penal clause is a mechanism frequently used for this purpose, as it allows to determine in advance the amount of damages that may be claimed in the event of contractual non-performance.

Although this clause is generally negotiated in advance, its interpretation and application frequently raise issues in civil and commercial litigation when a dispute arises between the parties.

While this clause provides a degree of predictability and can simplify the creditor’s recourse, it also has its limitations. In fact, although a penal clause can protect the creditor by relieving him of the burden of proving the extent of his damages, it can also have the effect of limiting the compensation the creditor may obtain.

Before including a penal clause in a contract, it is therefore essential to fully understand its scope, benefits and limitations.

What Is a Penal Clause? Definition and Functioning Under Québec Civil Law

A penal clause allows the parties to a contract to specify in advance the amount of damages that may be claimed in the event of contractual non-performance by one of the parties. No specific form is required for a clause to be considered a penal clause, provided that the parties intended to predetermine the quantum of any potential default and that such amount is determined or determinable. It is also important to ensure that the clause in question is not abusive.

Not only does the penal clause make it possible to crystallize damages and compensate the creditor following the debtor’s default, but it can also serve a dissuasive purpose by setting a contractual penalty that exceeds the anticipated injury. In the event of non-performance of a contract, the creditor has the right to avail himself of the penal clause without having to prove the extent of the actual damages suffered. However, while a penal clause is primarily intended to protect the creditor by relieving him of the burden of proving the extent of the injury, it may nonetheless limit the debtor’s contractual liability in certain cases.

The Cap on Compensation and the Reduction of an Abusive Penal Clause

By including a penal clause in a contract, the parties estimate in advance the damages that the debtor will be required to pay in the event of a default. In doing so, the parties establish a cap on the compensation that the creditor may claim.

In fact, the creditor is not permitted to claim both the amount specified in the penal clause and compensatory damages for the same type of injury, even if the actual damages incurred turn out to be higher than the amount specified in the penal clause. Similarly, the creditor may not disregard the penal clause and instead claim compensation for the actual damages suffered.

A penal clause may therefore have the effect of limiting the amount of damages that the debtor must pay. The penal clause benefits both parties. Determining the penalty and drafting the penal clause is therefore particularly important.

It should also be noted that the amount of the stipulated penalty may be reduced in the event of partial performance of the obligation or if the clause is abusive.

Can Additional Damages Be Claimed Despite a Penal Clause?

In certain cases, additional damages may be claimed. This principle does, however, have some important nuances.

While a creditor cannot claim both the amount specified in the penal clause and compensatory damages for the same non-performance, he may claim compensation in addition to the penal clause for damages not covered by it.

Similarly, the creditor may combine compensatory damages with the penal clause if the penalty was stipulated solely to compensate for the delay in performing the obligation.

For example, if a commercial lease contains a penal clause stipulating that, in the event of termination, the tenant must pay the equivalent of six months’ rent, the landlord cannot claim more than those six months’ rent on that basis, even if the premises remain vacant thereafter. Conversely, the tenant cannot claim to owe less than six months’ rent on the grounds that he was in default for less than six months’ rent.

Under such circumstances, the penal clause does not fully compensate the landlord for the actual damages suffered. The landlord may, however, claim damages for other defaults, such as the tenant’s failure to restore the rented premises to their original condition, if applicable.

Although the cumulation of remedies is not permitted, the creditor may waive the penalty stipulated in the penal clause and seek specific performance of the obligation when such performance is possible—that is, compel the debtor to fully perform the obligation set forth in the contract.

Specific performance may then provide compensation commensurate with the actual injury suffered by the creditor. However, it must be a case in which specific performance of the obligation can be enforced, and the contract must not have been previously terminated, as termination would end the obligation. It should be noted that the creditor remains obligated to mitigate his damages and must act in good faith.

Drafting a Penal Clause: Why Precision Is Crucial

A Mechanism That Benefits Both Parties

A penal clause benefits both parties to the contract. On the one hand, the penal clause relieves the creditor of the burden of proving and quantifying their damages and may serve a dissuasive purpose by setting a contractual penalty that exceeds the anticipated injury, provided that the court may reduce the amount if it deems it abusive. On the other hand, the debtor clearly sets the amount of damages he will be required to pay for a given default in the event of non-performance.

Important Considerations Before Drafting or Enforcing a Penal Clause

The principle prohibiting the cumulative application of a penal clause and compensatory damages for the same non-performance may have the effect of limiting the debtor’s contractual liability. The creditor may, therefore, not be fully compensated for the damages actually sustained. Indeed, once the parties have agreed to a penal clause, they are bound by it and may only claim and/or pay what is provided for in that clause, subject to the possibility of specific performance of the obligation by the debtor.

It is therefore important to carefully assess the pertinence of including a penal clause in a business contract and to exercise caution when drafting it and when determining the amount of damages in advance. Similarly, when faced with contractual non-performance, it is important to evaluate all possible remedies, including specific performance of the obligation.

Do You Need Assistance With Drafting or Enforcing a Penal Clause in your Commercial Contracts?

Drafting a penal clause under Québec law requires a rigorous analysis of the nature of the obligations in question, the anticipated business risks, and the financial consequences of a potential breach of contract. An unsuitable clause may limit the available remedies and the damages that can be recovered.

Our civil and commercial litigation team assists clients with drafting, interpreting and enforcing their contractual provisions, as well as with resolving disputes arising from contractual non-performance.