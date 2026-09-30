Ontario Court Allows Punitive Damages Claim To Proceed In Environmental Class Action

The Ontario Superior Court of Justice has allowed plaintiffs in an environmental contamination class action to pursue punitive damages as a certified common issue.

In Egan v. National Research Council of Canada, 2026 ONSC 1429, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice granted the plaintiffs’ amendments to both the statement of claim to provide further particulars of their existing punitive damages claim, and the prior certification order to add punitive damages as a common issue.

Although punitive damages had already been pleaded, they were not certified at the original certification motion because the evidentiary record had been insufficient. The certification order, however, expressly permitted the plaintiffs to return if further evidence later justified certification of punitive damages as a common issue.

This decision is significant because although punitive damages are frequently asserted as a common issue in Ontario class actions, they are rarely certified. The Court allowed the plaintiffs to amend and held that the plaintiffs’ updated theory of punitive damages was legally tenable. The Court found that it was not plain and obvious that punitive damages could not be awarded where a public body allegedly knew or ought to have known about possible contamination of neighbouring residents’ drinking water, yet failed to warn them or adequately investigate the extent of the contamination.

The ruling may be of particular interest to organizations managing environmental incidents, as it underscores the importance of timely disclosure, investigation and documented response efforts.

Background: Plaintiffs sought to amend certification order after obtaining additional evidence

The plaintiffs brought a motion seeking, among other things, leave to amend their statement of claim and the prior certification order to add punitive damages as a common issue.

The plaintiffs’ proposed amendment alleged that the National Research Council of Canada (the “NRC”) knew or ought to have known by March 27, 2013 that contamination on NRC lands may have migrated into the class members’ source of drinking water. The plaintiffs alleged that, despite that knowledge, the NRC unacceptably failed to disclose report findings and the existence of contamination on NRC lands and failed to undertake offsite borehole drilling in order to determine the extent of contamination on class members’ properties until December 23, 2015.

The motion arose against the backdrop of an earlier certification ruling, where punitive damages had not been certified due to insufficient evidence at that time of a deliberate delay in notification. However, the certification order permitted the plaintiffs to return with a motion seeking an amendment if further evidence emerged that could justify certification of punitive damages as a common issue.

In seeking to amend the Order and certify the punitive damages against the NRC, the plaintiffs relied on a series of reports and discovery evidence to show that the NRC had information in its possession about alleged contamination on its property, the inferred direction of groundwater flow toward neighbouring lands, the absence of adequate controls to prevent offsite migration, and the failure to drill offsite wells despite repeated recommendations to do so.

Court finds punitive damages claim has a reasonable prospect of success

The Honourable Mr. Justice Smith granted the amendment. The Court began with the familiar rule that amendments should generally be allowed unless they would cause non-compensable prejudice, are abusive, or disclose no reasonable cause of action. The NRC did not argue prejudice or delay. Instead, it argued that the punitive damages amendment was legally untenable and had no reasonable prospect of success.

In rejecting that argument, Justice Smith noted that, at the certification stage, the pleaded facts are taken as true, and referred to the prior certification order dated July 7, 2021 which made clear that if new evidence were discovered that showed that the NRC had possessed information on the contamination, it would not be plain and obvious that such a claim could not succeed.

Justice Smith also referred to earlier reasons from 2025 which stated that there was some basis in fact that the NRC knew or ought to have known of alleged contamination of the plaintiffs’ drinking water by 2013.

With this backdrop, the Court applied the punitive damages standard from Whiten v. Pilot Insurance Co., which reserves punitive damages for “malicious, oppressive and high-handed” conduct that “offends the court’s sense of decency.”

Justice Smith held that the alleged failure to warn residents about possible contamination of their drinking water, and to test for the spread of chemical contamination, could warrant punitive damages if proven.

Takeaways

Delayed disclosure can become an independent source of exposure: this case shows that a defendant’s response (or omission) may become central to a claim for punitive damages.

this case shows that a defendant’s response (or omission) may become central to a claim for punitive damages. Punitive damages may be certifiable where the alleged conduct concerns public health and prolonged inaction: because this was a certification of common issues, the Court did not determine that punitive damages are warranted; but it did hold that the claim was sufficiently tenable to proceed as a common issue where the allegations included possible contamination of drinking water, delayed disclosure, and failure to test neighbouring lands despite evidence of offsite migration.

because this was a certification of common issues, the Court did not determine that punitive damages are warranted; but it did hold that the claim was sufficiently tenable to proceed as a common issue where the allegations included possible contamination of drinking water, delayed disclosure, and failure to test neighbouring lands despite evidence of offsite migration. Environmental reporting and response protocols are critical: Internal escalation, prompt disclosure decisions, and documented investigative steps are critical steps not only to ensure regulatory compliance, but also to defend civil claims, including those which seek punitive damages.

Internal escalation, prompt disclosure decisions, and documented investigative steps are critical steps not only to ensure regulatory compliance, but also to defend civil claims, including those which seek punitive damages. Sometimes, particularly at certification, plaintiffs get a second kick at the can: Here, their original evidence in support of certifying punitive damages as a common issue was wanting. However, they were given an opportunity to amend the certification order, on motion, if they provided further evidence in support of punitive damages. This avoided steps that might otherwise be necessary to obtain certification of punitive damages, including an appeal and a motion to adduce fresh evidence.

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