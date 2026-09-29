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29 September 2026

The Collection Process: A Complete Guide To Collecting On A BC Judgment

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Watson Goepel LLP

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Founded in 1984, Watson Goepel LLP is a multi-service, mid-sized law firm based in Vancouver, B.C. With a focus on Business, Family, Aboriginal, Litigation and Dispute Resolution, Personal Injury, and Workplace Law, our membership in Lawyers Associated Worldwide (LAW) provides us with a truly global reach.
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Winning a judgment in court is only half the battle—collecting the debt owed requires strategic use of legal enforcement tools. This comprehensive guide series explores the various methods available to judgment creditors in British Columbia, from registering judgments against property to compelling debtors to disclose their assets under oath.
Canada Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Robert D. Powell
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Being awarded judgment and collecting on the judgment are two very different things. Once a court awards you a judgment, the party who owes you money — the “judgment debtor” — doesn’t always pay voluntarily. If they’re uninsured, unwilling, or simply unable to pay, you may need to take active steps to enforce your judgment and collect what you’re owed.

That’s the subject of our ongoing blog series, The Collection Process, written by litigation associate Robert D. Powell. Each post walks through a different BC debt collection method available to a judgment creditor. Catch up on the series below.

Part 1: Registering a Judgment Against Property Registering a judgment against a debtor’s real estate blocks its sale until the debt is paid — and can force a sale if needed.

Part 2: What Is Garnishment? A Powerful Debt Collection Tool Garnishment lets a creditor intercept funds a third party, like a bank, owes to the judgment debtor.

Part 3: Seizure and Sale of a Debtor’s Assets When cash isn’t accessible, a bailiff can seize and sell a debtor’s vehicles, equipment, or other personal property.

Part 4: Examinations and Subpoenas to Debtor These tools compel a judgment debtor to disclose their assets and finances under oath.

Part 5: The Collection Process, Part 5: The Money Judgement Enforcement Act: The final post in the series highlights what’s next once these tools have been exhausted.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Robert D. Powell
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