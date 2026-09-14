Ontario Court Of Appeal Confirms Future Interest May Be Payable When A Commercial Loan Is Accelerated

A recent Ontario Court of Appeal decision provides important guidance for commercial lenders, borrowers, and guarantors on what happens when a loan is accelerated following default.

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A recent Ontario Court of Appeal decision provides important guidance for commercial lenders, borrowers, and guarantors on what happens when a loan is accelerated following default.

In Redback Tours Inc. v. Canadian Equipment Finance & Leasing Inc., 2026 ONCA 555, the Court upheld a lender's right to claim future, unaccrued interest after accelerating a commercial loan. The Court also clarified the operation of s. 17 of Ontario's Mortgages Act and confirmed that the provision does not give a borrower a general right to avoid future interest by defaulting and redeeming a mortgage before the loan's contractual maturity date.

The decision highlights the importance of the precise wording used in commercial loan agreements, particularly provisions dealing with acceleration, indebtedness, interest, and prepayment.

The dispute

Canadian Equipment Finance & Leasing Inc. ("CEFL") advanced approximately $559,000 to Redback Tours Inc. to finance the purchase of a bus. The financing had a five-year term and an annual interest rate of 15.25%. Redback's obligations were supported by personal guarantees from its directors, security over the bus, and a collateral mortgage over the guarantors' residence.

The loan agreement contained an acceleration provision. Following an event of default, CEFL could declare the borrower's "Indebtedness" immediately due and payable.

Redback subsequently defaulted. CEFL accelerated the loan and demanded payment of the outstanding indebtedness, including interest that would otherwise have become payable over the remaining term.

Complicating matters, CEFL discovered that Redback had sold the financed bus to a third party without notifying CEFL. Although the proceeds from the eventual sale of the bus were sufficient to cover the outstanding principal and interest that had already accrued, they were not sufficient to satisfy the additional future interest claimed by CEFL.

The dispute therefore raised an important question: could the lender require payment of interest that had not yet accrued?

The Court upholds the acceleration of future interest

The Court of Appeal concluded that it could.

The agreement permitted CEFL to accelerate the borrower's "Indebtedness" following default. Importantly, "Indebtedness" was broadly defined to include interest and obligations that were present or future and matured or unmatured.

The Court concluded that this language was sufficiently clear to encompass future interest. Once CEFL exercised its contractual acceleration right, that indebtedness became immediately payable.

Section 17 of the Mortgages Act did not eliminate the future interest

The borrowers also relied on s. 17 of Ontario's Mortgages Act. They argued, in effect, that the provision allowed them to redeem the mortgage without being responsible for the future interest claimed by CEFL. The Court of Appeal rejected that interpretation.

After considering the history and purpose of the provision, the Court concluded that s. 17 applies to a default in the payment of principal after the mortgage has reached its contractual maturity date.

It does not create a general right for a borrower to default during the term of a closed mortgage and thereby obtain an early redemption right.

That conclusion is particularly important for commercial lenders. A broader interpretation could have allowed borrowers to circumvent contractual restrictions on early repayment simply by defaulting and then relying on s. 17 to redeem the mortgage. The Court concluded that this was not the purpose of the legislation.

The Mortgages Act still applies to collateral mortgages

There was another important aspect of the Court's decision. The application judge had concluded that the Mortgages Act did not apply because the mortgage was collateral security for a commercial loan rather than a conventional mortgage loan.

The Court of Appeal disagreed. It confirmed that the Mortgages Act applies to collateral mortgages as well as conventional mortgages, as “mortgage” is defined broadly by the legislation.

What does this decision mean for commercial lenders?

The decision provides useful guidance for lenders reviewing or preparing commercial financing documents. In particular, lenders should consider whether their agreements clearly address:

what constitutes "indebtedness" following default;

whether indebtedness includes future and unmatured interest;

what amounts become payable upon acceleration;

the relationship between acceleration and prepayment provisions;

enforcement costs and expenses; and

guarantees and the extent of a guarantor's liability.

Simply providing that a lender may "accelerate" a loan may not answer every question about what becomes payable following acceleration. The stronger approach is to ensure that the loan documents clearly identify the obligations that acceleration is intended to capture.

What does it mean for borrowers and guarantors?

Borrowers should likewise pay close attention to acceleration provisions before entering into commercial financing. Where the agreement expressly includes future or unmatured interest within the accelerated indebtedness, a default can potentially result in a significantly larger liability than the principal balance outstanding at the time.

That risk is particularly important for guarantors. Where individuals have personally guaranteed a corporate borrower's obligations, the scope of the accelerated indebtedness can directly affect their personal exposure.

The Court left some questions open

The Court expressly limited its analysis to the borrowers' argument under s. 17 of the Mortgages Act. It did not decide whether other statutory provisions, common law principles, or equitable doctrines might affect the enforceability of future interest in a different case. Accordingly, Redback Tours does not establish that future interest will necessarily be recoverable in every commercial loan default.

What it does establish is that clear contractual language providing for the acceleration of future interest can be effective, and that s. 17 of the Mortgages Act does not, by itself, provide a borrower with a general right to avoid that obligation.

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