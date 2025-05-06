ARTICLE
6 May 2025

Benchmark Litigation Canada 2025 – 30 Langlois Partners Among The Stars

Langlois Lawyers, LLP

Contributor

With more than 185 professionals working in the Montréal and Quebec City metropolitan areas, Langlois Lawyers is one of the largest law firms in Quebec. Our team of over 325 employees offers a complete range of highly regarded legal services in a variety of areas.
Canada Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Langlois Lawyers LLP
Earlier today, Benchmark Litigation released its 2025 edition of Benchmark Litigation Canada, which recognizes and honours the Canadian stars of litigation.

We are proud to announce that 30 of our partners have been ranked in this latest edition. Among them are 6 Future Stars*, which recognizes lawyers who are building a strong reputation of excellence in the industry.

The culmination of extensive market research conducted by Benchmark analysts, inclusion in the guide represents an important endorsement from clients and peers alike. Our recognized colleagues stand out by virtue of their expertise, rigorous work and excellent reputation.

Our recognized colleagues

Gerry Apostolatos

Daniel Baum*

Catherine Biron

Annie Bourgeois*

Caroline Briand

Ariane-Sophie Blais*

Antoine Brylowski

Stefan Chripounoff

Vincent de l'Étoile

Sandra Desjardins*

Nathalie Dubé

Jean-François Gagnon

Catherine Galardo

Sean Griffin

Daniel Grodinsky

Tina Hobday

Marc-Alexandre Hudon

Marie-Hélène Jetté

Michel Jolin

Valérie Lemaire

Katherine Loranger

Elisabeth Neelin

Sophie Perreault

Marianne Plamondon

Jean-Benoît Pouliot*

Richard Provost

Gabriel Querry*

André Sasseville

Tommy Tremblay

Renée-Maude Vachon

* Future Stars

Moreover, we are delighted to announce that Langlois has also been shortlisted for the 2025 Benchmark Litigation Canada Awards in the following categories:

  • Labour and Employment Law Firm of the Year
  • Labour and Employment Litigator of the Year: Marie-Hélène Jetté
  • Class Action Litigator of the Year: Vincent de l'Étoile

The winners will be announced at the upcoming annual Benchmark Litigation Canada gala being held in Toronto on May 8.

Langlois Lawyers LLP
