Benchmark Litigation Canada 2025 – 30 Langlois Partners Among The Stars

Earlier today, Benchmark Litigation released its 2025 edition of Benchmark Litigation Canada, which recognizes and honours the Canadian stars of litigation.

We are proud to announce that 30 of our partners have been ranked in this latest edition. Among them are 6 Future Stars*, which recognizes lawyers who are building a strong reputation of excellence in the industry.

The culmination of extensive market research conducted by Benchmark analysts, inclusion in the guide represents an important endorsement from clients and peers alike. Our recognized colleagues stand out by virtue of their expertise, rigorous work and excellent reputation.

Our recognized colleagues Gerry Apostolatos Daniel Baum* Catherine Biron Annie Bourgeois* Caroline Briand Ariane-Sophie Blais* Antoine Brylowski Stefan Chripounoff Vincent de l'Étoile Sandra Desjardins* Nathalie Dubé Jean-François Gagnon Catherine Galardo Sean Griffin Daniel Grodinsky Tina Hobday Marc-Alexandre Hudon Marie-Hélène Jetté Michel Jolin Valérie Lemaire Katherine Loranger Elisabeth Neelin Sophie Perreault Marianne Plamondon Jean-Benoît Pouliot* Richard Provost Gabriel Querry* André Sasseville Tommy Tremblay Renée-Maude Vachon * Future Stars

Moreover, we are delighted to announce that Langlois has also been shortlisted for the 2025 Benchmark Litigation Canada Awards in the following categories:

Labour and Employment Law Firm of the Year

Labour and Employment Litigator of the Year: Marie-Hélène Jetté

Class Action Litigator of the Year: Vincent de l'Étoile

The winners will be announced at the upcoming annual Benchmark Litigation Canada gala being held in Toronto on May 8.

