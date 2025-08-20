ARTICLE
20 August 2025

Sexual Abuse Lawyer Ivanna Iwasykiw Discusses Ride-Share Sexual Assault Statistics - CTV's Your Morning August 19, 2025 (Video)

GP
Gluckstein Lawyers

Contributor

Gluckstein Lawyers logo
Since 1962, we have helped clients move forward with dignity, respect and trusted experience. Celebrated as pioneers in our field; Gluckstein Lawyers is an award-winning industry leader in brain and spinal cord injuries, serious orthopedic injuries, birth injuries, and medical malpractice cases.
Explore Firm Details
Lexpert Firm Profile
US reports reveal alarming rates of misconduct and sexual assault complaints on ride-share apps like Uber and Lyft, with one report filed every 8 minutes.
Canada Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Gluckstein Lawyers
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

US reports reveal alarming rates of misconduct and sexual assault complaints on ride-share apps like Uber and Lyft, with one report filed every 8 minutes.

Jellinek Ellis Gluckstein Lawyers associate and civil sexual abuse lawyer, Ivanna Iwasykiw, joined CTV's Your Morning to discuss alarming statistics on misconduct and sexual assault in ride-share apps. In the video, Ivanna touches on the lack of transparency from companies, and the steps passengers can take to protect themselves. She also sheds light on this critical issue and advocates for greater accountability in the ride-share industry.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Gluckstein Lawyers
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More