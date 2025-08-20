Sexual Abuse Lawyer Ivanna Iwasykiw Discusses Ride-Share Sexual Assault Statistics - CTV's Your Morning August 19, 2025 (Video)

self

US reports reveal alarming rates of misconduct and sexual assault complaints on ride-share apps like Uber and Lyft, with one report filed every 8 minutes.

Jellinek Ellis Gluckstein Lawyers associate and civil sexual abuse lawyer, Ivanna Iwasykiw, joined CTV's Your Morning to discuss alarming statistics on misconduct and sexual assault in ride-share apps. In the video, Ivanna touches on the lack of transparency from companies, and the steps passengers can take to protect themselves. She also sheds light on this critical issue and advocates for greater accountability in the ride-share industry.

