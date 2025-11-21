ARTICLE
21 November 2025

Causation In Sexual Abuse Claims - The Litigator - Fall 2025

"Causation is a tricky and often misunderstood area in the civil sexual abuse context. We have distinct rules that apply to causation for liability and causation for damages. These rules are not only challenging to apply in their own right, but are often conflated. My goal is to unpack these rules so causation principles that apply to liability are not confused with those that apply to damages, and in so doing, make causation a less intimidating subject matter in sexualized violence claims."

Click the image below to read more of Elizabeth's article in the fall issue of The Litigator from the Ontario Trial Lawyers Association.

1708442a.jpg

