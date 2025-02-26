Clayton v. Canada (Attorney General) 2024 ONCA 58

In an appeal of an order dismissing an application to set aside an arbitral award, the Ontario Court of Appeal clarified the narrow scope of judicial oversight for arbitrations under the Commercial Arbitration Act.

While many law firms are concerned with maximizing hourly rates and billable hours, we are dedicated to finding creative solutions for our clients and, above all, to respect and protect their interests assiduously. Confidentiality and client privacy are top priorities at Cambridge LLP.

At Cambridge LLP, we understand the myriad of diverse legal challenges facing entrepreneurs, businesses, and governments in today’s increasingly complicated legal environment. To that end, we have built an agile and flexible team of in-house talent that can tackle the most complex engagements while ensuring that all legal services are provided at the appropriate level of experience and expertise.

Cambridge LLP is a pre-eminent law firm with a focus on litigation, cross-border litigation, business litigation, estates, trusts & wealth planning, immigration, defamation, and debt collection law. Our mission is to find ingenious solutions and relentlessly pursue our clients’ interests, period.

In an appeal of an order dismissing an application to set aside an arbitral award, the Ontario Court of Appeal clarified the narrow scope of judicial oversight for arbitrations under the Commercial Arbitration Act. The threshold is high. Awards are not subject to reasonableness review and the Court will only set aside awards in exceptional cases where they offend public policy (ex: corruption or intolerable procedural rules) or where there are true questions of jurisdiction.

The tribunal at first instance held that the Respondent (Canada) breached NAFTA by conducting a flawed environmental assessment of the Appellants (Clayton), who sought to develop a quarry in Nova Scotia. However, it was not established that the Appellants would still have obtained project approval, or that their project would profit. The tribunal awarded only $7 million in damages, finding no link between the flawed assessment and the Appellants' requested $440 million damages.

The Appellants applied unsuccessfully to set aside the award. They then appealed on two issues; first, that the tribunal exceeded jurisdiction by applying an inappropriate test for assessing damages, and second, that enforcing a misapplication of law offends public policy.

Appeal dismissed. First, the critique of the tribunal's damages analysis is not a question of jurisdiction but invites scrutiny on the merits of the award. Second, Canadian public policy is one of judicial restraint for binding arbitration, particularly where parties select their tribunal. The award did not offend public policy, and an appeal cannot be used as a backdoor for reasonableness review.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.