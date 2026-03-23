Federal CanExport Program Designed To Support Canadian Businesses' Expansion Into New International Markets

For many Canadian businesses, expanding into international markets can present both opportunities and risks. Legal advice, intellectual property protection, market research, travel and regulatory compliance can all be necessary steps in developing new export opportunities.

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For many Canadian businesses, expanding into international markets can present both opportunities and risks. Legal advice, intellectual property protection, market research, travel and regulatory compliance can all be necessary steps in developing new export opportunities. However, these activities often require significant upfront investment.

The federal government's CanExport SMEs program is designed to help offset some of these costs. The program provides cost-sharing funding to eligible Canadian small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that are pursuing new international markets.

Funding is competitive and is assessed on a rolling basis while program funds remain available. Applications are being accepted until May 29, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. (ET).

Below is a high-level overview of the program, including funding, eligibility, the application process, and how it may support businesses in their intellectual property and technology-related matters.

Program overview and funding

The CanExport SMEs program supports Canadian businesses seeking to develop new export opportunities abroad. Funding is based on the business's proposed project, which typically involves a series of export development activities over a period of up to 12 months.

Applicants must request between $10,000 and $50,000 CAD per project. The program funds up to 50% of eligible costs, so the total project value must fall between $20,000 and $100,000 CAD.

Cost-sharing structure:

50% funded by the applicant

50% funded by CanExport SMEs

Any expenses incurred before an applicant receives a funding agreement are incurred at the applicant's own risk.

What types of activities may be funded?

The program funds activities intended to support market entry or expansion in new international markets. Eligible activities include:

Attending trade shows, conferences or industry events

Travel to meet foreign partners or potential clients

Market research and feasibility studies

Adaptation or translation of marketing materials for foreign markets

Interpretation services

Certification or regulatory requirements for entry into foreign markets

The program may also fund certain professional advisory services, including legal, tax or business advice related to market entry.

CanExport funding may also be used for expenses related to intellectual property protection in foreign jurisdictions, such as applications for patents, trademarks, or other intellectual property rights, as well as the adaptation of contractual agreements (e.g., distribution, licensing, or sales agreements) for use in target markets.

For technology-driven companies and businesses with valuable intellectual property assets, these costs can be a significant component of international expansion.

Eligibility requirements

To qualify for the program, applicants must meet several core eligibility criteria.

The applicant must be a for-profit Canadian business that is legally incorporated in Canada (or structured as a limited liability partnership or cooperative). The business must also:

Employ between 3 and 500 full-time equivalent employees;

Report annual revenue between $300,000 and $100 million;

Maintain an active Canada Revenue Agency business number; and

Own the product or service that is being exported.

In addition, the proposed project must target new international markets where the company currently has little or no sales. Projects focused primarily on maintaining existing markets are generally not supported.

The program is therefore designed for companies that are already operating commercially but are seeking to scale into new international markets.

How the application process works

Applications are submitted through the CanExport online portal.

Applicants must first create an account and submit a company profile. Once the profile is approved, the applicant may complete the project application and upload supporting documentation, such as incorporation documents and financial records demonstrating revenue.

Applications must typically be submitted at least 60 business days before the proposed activities begin, and once submitted, they cannot be edited.

If approved, the applicant will receive a funding agreement outlining the approved activities, markets, and budget categories. This agreement is legally binding and must generally be signed within a specified period in order to secure the funding.

Strategic considerations for IP-driven businesses and technology

For businesses operating in technology, life sciences, or other innovation-driven sectors, the CanExport program may be particularly relevant.

Entering new international markets often requires businesses to consider issues such as:

Foreign patent or trademark protection

Licensing or distribution agreements in new jurisdictions

Regulatory approval requirements

Compliance with export controls and international trade regulations

Because CanExport funding may cover costs for intellectual property protection, contractual adaptation, and regulatory advice, businesses may wish to consider these issues as part of their export strategy before beginning international expansion.

How We Can Help

Navigating international expansion and intellectual property protection can be complex. Professional advice can help your business meet regulatory requirements and protect its interests when entering new markets.

If you have questions about international expansion, intellectual property, or commercial agreements in foreign markets, please contact a member of Fillmore Riley LLP's Intellectual Property or Business Law teams. We are available to provide guidance as you explore new market opportunities.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.