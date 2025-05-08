CIPO Annual Fee Adjustment: 2025 Fees Now In Effect

Effective January 1, 2025, certain fees relating to intellectual property increased by 4.4%. Trademark owners and applicants should be aware of the annual adjustment for fees relating to trademarks, geographical indications and official marks to ensure compliance with the Trademarks Regulations and avoid administrative delays.

The Top Line

Annual Fee Adjustments

Pursuant to the Service Fees Act, certain fees payable to the federal government are subject to an annual adjustment based on the Consumer Price Index. This includes certain fees relating to trademarks, geographical indications and official marks payable to the Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO) as set out in the Tariff of Fees in the Trademarks Regulations.

Key adjustments include increased fees for trademark applications, statements of opposition, requests for notices under s. 45, renewal fees, and requests to amend statements of goods and services:

Category Fee Item Description 2024 Fee (CAD) 2025 Fee (CAD) Application for registration of a trademark 7(a) Fees for an application for the registration of a trademark, if the application and the fee are submitted online through CIPO's website For the first class of goods or services to which the application relates:$458.00For each additional class of goods or services to which the application relates as of the filing date:$139.00 For the first class of goods or services to which the application relates:$478.15For each additional class of goods or services to which the application relates as of the filing date:$145.12 7(b) Fees for an application for the registration of a trademark, if the application and the fee are submitted through any other means For the first class of goods or services to which the application relates:$597.00For each additional class of goods or services to which the application relates as of the filing date:$139.00 For the first class of goods or services to which the application relates:$623.27For each additional class of goods or services to which the application relates as of the filing date:$145.12 Statement of opposition 9 Fee for filing a statement of opposition under subsection 38(1) of theAct $1,040.00 $1,085.76 Application to extend the statement of goods or services of a trademark registration 10 Fees for an application to amend the register under subsection 41(1) of theActto extend the statement of goods or services in respect of which a trademark is registered For the first class of goods or services to which the application relates:$597.00For each additional class of goods or services to which the application relates as of the filing date:$139.00 For the first class of goods or services to which the application relates:$623.27For each additional class of goods or services to which the application relates as of the filing date:$145.12 Request for giving of one or more notices under subsection 45(1) of the Act 13 Fee for the request for the giving of one or more notices requiring evidence of use under subsection 45(1) of theAct, for each notice requested $555.00 $579.42 Renewal of a trademark 14(a) Fees for the renewal of the registration of a trademark under section 46 of the Act, if the request and the fee are submitted online through CIPO's website For the first class of goods or services to which the request for renewal relates:$555.00For each additional class of goods or services to which the request for renewal relates:$173.00 For the first class of goods or services to which the request for renewal relates:$579.42For each additional class of goods or services to which the request for renewal relates:$180.61 14(b) Fees for the renewal of the registration of a trademark under section 46 of the Act, if the request and the fee are submitted through any other means For the first class of goods or services to which the request for renewal relates:$694.00For each additional class of goods or services to which the request for renewal relates:$173.00 For the first class of goods or services to which the request for renewal relates:$724.54For each additional class of goods or services to which the request for renewal relates:$180.61

The full list of adjusted fees for trademarks, geographical indications, official marks, patents and industrial designs can be found on CIPO's website at the following links: Trademark fees (includes adjusted fees for geographical indications and official marks); Patent fees; Industrial design fees.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.