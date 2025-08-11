Naming Prescription Drugs: Navigating Regulatory And Trademark Challenges

Choosing a "brand name"1 for prescription drugs in Canada is not just about creativity or marketing appeal – it is a careful balance between legal and regulatory requirements. On the one hand, the brand name must qualify for trademark protection; on the other hand, it must meet Health Canada's approval standards. These two requirements can conflict, creating challenges for pharmaceutical brand development.

In this bulletin, we outline key challenges and best practices when naming prescription drugs in Canada, along with tips for global brand strategies.

Health Canada Brand Name Approval

In Canada, if you are seeking approval for a new prescription drug, you will need to submit your proposed brand name to Health Canada as part of the drug approval process.2 The brand name is reviewed as part of Health Canada's overall evaluation; it is not a separate or optional step.

Before submitting the proposed brand name to Health Canada, you will want to assess whether the proposed brand name could be mistaken for other health products authorized for use in Canada. This assessment should focus on whether the names have orthographic similarities when written or similar phonetics when spoken.3

The brand name review process consists of two steps:

initial brand name review by the applicant – you assess the proposed brand name using Health Canada's criteria4 to determine whether the proposed name may be misleading. If applicable, you also perform a "Look-Alike, Sound-Alike" (LASA) assessment5 to determine whether the proposed band name could be confused with an existing health product authorized for use in Canada; and Health Canada review – after you submit a report summarizing your findings from the first step to Health Canada, Health Canada will review the report, search the proposed name against its databases, and may request additional information before deciding whether the proposed name is acceptable.6

Common reasons why Health Canada may reject a proposed name include the following:

the proposed name is too similar to the brand name of another authorized drug;

the proposed name suggests misleading therapeutic implications; or

the proposed name conflicts with international non-proprietary names (INNs).7

Once a brand name is approved, it should be displayed in accordance with Health Canada's guidance document on Labelling of Pharmaceutical Drugs for Human Use.8 In particular, the brand name should appear on all product labels clearly, consistently, and without alterations. Any changes to the approved brand name will require re-approval by Health Canada.9

Trademark Availability

As with any trademark, a trademark clearance search should be performed on a proposed brand name for a prescription drug. A trademark clearance search is useful in assessing whether the proposed brand name is "distinctive"10 and not confusing with a trademark already in use or registered by another person in association with the same or similar goods and services. If a proposed brand name lacks distinctiveness or is confusing with an existing trademark, it may not be registrable or available for use as a trademark in Canada.

It is important to note that even brand names approved by Health Canada can still face challenges under Canadian trademark law. For example, in Novartis AG v. Biogen Inc.,11 Novartis alleged that the respondents' use of the trademark BYOOVIZ in association with an ophthalmologic drug infringed on Novartis' rights in its prior registered trademark BEOVU. Both the BEVOU drug and the BYOOVIZ drug were approved by Health Canada to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration. Novartis argued that Health Canada had expressed concern about the similarity between BEOVU and BYOOVIZ, though it ultimately approved the latter. Despite this, the Federal Court found the marks confusingly similar, held that the respondents' use of BYOOVIZ infringed Novartis' rights, and granted a permanent injunction to restrain further use of the BYOOVIZ mark by the respondents.

This case highlights the interplay between regulatory and trademark processes in drug naming, and how approval by one regulatory authority does not guarantee success before the other. Seeking Health Canada's approval for a new brand name could be a commercially disruptive and costly exercise.

Clearance Strategies: Aligning Regulatory and Trademark Requirements

Concurrently satisfying the requirements of the Health Canada regulatory regime and the requirements under the Trademarks Act can be challenging, as each regime serves a different purpose. Therefore, it is important that the two processes run in parallel, and not in sequence. For example, consider:

conducting a comprehensive Canadian trademark clearance search;

concurrently performing a Health Canada screening to identify any regulatory red flags;

filing multiple candidate names for trademark registration and have back-up options; 12

filing trademark applications in advance of seeking Health Canada approval; and

adopting a defensive trademark filing strategy13 to protect unused options in relevant markets.

Additional Strategies: Thinking Beyond Canada

If you plan to use the same brand name in different jurisdictions, it is important to plan ahead. Trademarks laws and regulatory rules related to naming prescription drugs differ across jurisdictions. In jurisdictions where English or French is not the primary language, you should also take into account legal or marketing issues related to the translation and/or transliteration of the proposed brand name. For example, it is possible that a proposed brand name carries negative connotations in the local linguistic or cultural context.

Ideally, your marketing, regulatory, and trademark strategies are coordinated across all jurisdictions you plan to enter.

Conclusion

The intersection of trademark law and drug regulation creates unique challenges for pharmaceutical companies trying to secure brand names for prescription drugs. Starting the processes early and aligning legal and regulatory strategies is key to reduce the risk of costly name rejections and rebranding. If you wish to expand beyond Canada, a coordinated, international clearance and filing strategy is ideal.

