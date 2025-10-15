ARTICLE
15 October 2025

A High-Stakes Dose: Supreme Court Of Canada To Weigh In On Patenting Methods Of Medical Treatments

Attention, pharmaceutical companies and medical practitioners! The Supreme Court of Canada ("SCC") is poised to revisit one of the most consequential issues in Canadian patent law in the medical industry: the long-standing prohibition on patents for methods of medical treatment.

On 9 October 2025, the SCC heard arguments on the patentability of methods of medical treatment as a whole, and on the patentability of dosing regimes in particular.

Stakeholders in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and healthcare industries would be well advised to monitor this case closely. Any changes to the patentability of methods of medical treatments or dosing regimes may necessitate reassessment of patent strategies in the healthcare sector.

Click here for the SCC case information

