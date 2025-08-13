ARTICLE
13 August 2025

IP Basics: Patent Enforcement (Podcast)

GW
Gowling WLG

Contributor

What do you do when someone copies your patented product and starts selling it in the market?
European Union Intellectual Property
Mathilde Grammont and Felicity Wade-Palmer
In episode three of our IP Basics podcast series, Senior Associate Mathilde Grammont and Senior Associate Felicity Wade-Palmer tackle the fundamentals of patent enforcement.

From the moment an infringement occurs, they walk through the legal process for bringing proceedings, overcoming international differences, and acting fast to protect your rights.

This episode is essential listening for any in-house lawyer facing questions from the C-suite when IP is under threat.

Listen to the episode

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Mathilde Grammont
Mathilde Grammont
Photo of Felicity Wade-Palmer
Felicity Wade-Palmer
