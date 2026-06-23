Small Business Deduction (SBD) In Canada: Section 125 Of Canada’s Income Tax Act

Originally published: November 2017

Updated: June 22, 2026

Introduction: Small Business Deduction (SBD)

The Small Business Deduction (SBD) is one of the most valuable tax incentives available to Canadian-controlled private corporations (CCPCs). By providing a preferential corporate tax rate on qualifying business income, the SBD can significantly reduce a corporation’s tax burden and improve cash flow available for growth and reinvestment.

While many business owners assume that any corporation earning less than $500,000 automatically qualifies for the SBD, the rules are far more complex. Eligibility depends on several factors, including whether the corporation qualifies as a Canadian-controlled private corporation, whether it earns active business income, whether it is associated with other corporations, and whether certain income and capital thresholds have been exceeded.

Understanding these rules is essential because even small changes in a corporation’s structure, investment income, or taxable capital can substantially reduce or eliminate access to the preferential tax rate.

Small Business Deduction at a Glance: Key Takeaways

The SBD can reduce the federal corporate tax rate on qualifying business income from 15% to 9% .

. Only Canadian-controlled private corporations (CCPCs) earning active business income can qualify.

earning can qualify. The standard SBD business limit is $500,000 .

. Associated corporations must share the business limit.

Passive investment income and taxable capital can reduce or eliminate the SBD.

Annual tax planning is essential to preserve access to the preferential rate.

What Is the Small Business Deduction?

The Small Business Deduction is a federal corporate tax credit available to qualifying Canadian-controlled private corporations (CCPCs) on up to $500,000 of active business income.

Under Canada’s Income Tax Act, the basic federal corporate tax rate is 38 percent. Subsection 124(1) reduces that rate by 10 percent on income earned in a Canadian province or territory through the federal-provincial tax abatement. Subsection 125(1) then provides an additional 19 percent Small Business Deduction tax credit on qualifying active business income.

As a result, a qualifying CCPC pays an effective federal tax rate of 9 percent on its first $500,000 of active business income, compared to the general federal corporate tax rate of 15 percent on income that does not qualify for the SBD.

Most provinces and territories offer a similar small business tax preference. For example, Ontario’s small business rate is 3.2 percent, resulting in a combined federal-provincial tax rate that is substantially lower than the general corporate tax rate.

“Many business owners believe that if they earn less than $500,000, they automatically get the full small business deduction. That is not accurate. The business limit can be reduced or eliminated by associated corporations, by taxable capital employed in Canada, and by passive investment income. In some cases, a corporation can be so close to the thresholds that a small change in income or capital structure can mean thousands of dollars in lost tax savings.”

— David J. Rotfleisch, CPA, JD, Certified Specialist in Taxation

Why the Name “Small Business Deduction” Is Misleading

The term “Small Business Deduction” is somewhat misleading for three reasons:

It is not technically a deduction. A deduction reduces taxable income, whereas the SBD is a tax credit that reduces tax payable.

It is not available to all businesses. Only qualifying corporations can claim the SBD.

A corporation does not need to be “small” to benefit from the SBD. Subject to certain limitations, corporations with taxable capital employed in Canada of up to $50 million may still qualify for at least part of the credit.

SBD Limits Based on Taxable Capital

A qualifying CCPC generally receives the full Small Business Deduction until its taxable capital employed in Canada exceeds $15 million. The SBD is then reduced on a straight-line basis and is eliminated once taxable capital reaches $50 million. These thresholds were expanded in 2023, increasing access to the preferential tax rate for many corporations.

Who Qualifies for the Small Business Deduction?

To qualify for the Small Business Deduction (SBD), a corporation must generally:

Be a Canadian-controlled private corporation (CCPC) ;

; Earn active business income ; and

; and Share the $500,000 business limit with any associated corporations.

The amount of SBD available may also be reduced by passive investment income and taxable capital employed in Canada.

Canadian-Controlled Private Corporation (CCPC) : Only a Canadian-controlled private corporation can claim the SBD. Broadly speaking, a CCPC is a private corporation resident in Canada that is not controlled by non-residents or public corporations.

: Only a Canadian-controlled private corporation can claim the SBD. Broadly speaking, a CCPC is a private corporation resident in Canada that is not controlled by non-residents or public corporations. Active Business Income : The SBD applies only to qualifying active business income. Income from investments, specified investment businesses, and personal service businesses generally does not qualify for the preferential tax rate.

: The SBD applies only to qualifying active business income. Income from investments, specified investment businesses, and personal service businesses generally does not qualify for the preferential tax rate. Associated Corporations: Associated corporations must share the annual SBD business limit. These rules prevent business owners from multiplying access to the SBD by operating the same business through multiple corporations. This keeps the section concise while naturally leading into the detailed analysis that follows.

Each of these requirements plays a critical role in determining whether a corporation qualifies for the SBD and how much of the preferential tax rate remains available.

What Is a Canadian-Controlled Private Corporation (CCPC)?

Subsection 125(7) defines a “Canadian-controlled private corporation.” Basically, a CCPC must satisfy three criteria:

It must be a private corporation. Essentially, its shares cannot be listed on a designated stock exchange.

It must be a Canadian corporation. Simply put, a Canadian corporation is one that is both resident and incorporated in Canada.

It cannot be controlled by either a non-resident person, a public corporation, or any combination thereof.

Notably, despite its name, a Canadian-controlled private corporation need not be controlled by Canadian residents. For example, a Canadian resident may own 50% of ACO, a private Canadian corporation, while a public corporation owns the other 50% of ACO. ACO is nonetheless a CCPC since ACO is not controlled by non-residents, public corporations, or a combination of public corporations and non-residents.

The Income Tax Act also contains additional rules that buttress the CCPC definition. These rules deal with cases where a private Canadian corporation is subject to complex ownership structures. The CCPC status depends on who controls the corporation, not just where it is incorporated.

Critically, CCPC status can be lost through deemed control provisions even where legal title to shares appears Canadian. Rights to acquire shares, options, unanimous shareholder agreements, and certain debt arrangements can cause a corporation to be treated as controlled by a non-resident or public corporation for CCPC purposes. The loss of CCPC status eliminates access to the SBD entirely and can have significant retroactive tax consequences.

Any CCPC contemplating a financing round, a strategic investment from a foreign or public company, or a complex shareholder agreement should obtain a legal opinion from an experienced Canadian tax lawyer on whether CCPC status is preserved before entering into those arrangements.

What Is Active Business Income?

To qualify for the small business deduction tax credit (SBD), a Canadian-controlled private corporation must earn “income… from an active business.” A corporation’s active business income generally includes the following:

income from any business, other than a specified investment business or a personal service business;

income “pertaining to or incident to” the corporation’s active business; and

income from an adventure or concern in the nature of trade.

As a result, Canada’s Income Tax Act essentially presumes that a corporation earns active business income, unless that corporation carries on either a specified investment business or a personal service business. The CRA and courts look at the substance of the corporation’s activities to determine whether income is active business income.

Active business income does not include investment income such as interest, dividends, rents, or royalties; capital gains from the sale of investments or property; income from a specified investment business; or income from a personal service business (unless a specific exception applies).

Specified Investment Business

Subsection 125(7) of the Canadian Income Tax Act defines a “specified investment business” or SIB as any business whose principal purpose is to derive income from property. For instance, a corporation that earns interest, dividends, rent, or royalties primarily might qualify as carrying on a specified investment business. Subsection 125(7) also lists four exceptions to a specified investment business:

a business carried on by a credit union,

a business of leasing property other than real or immovable property,

a business that employs more than five full-time employees throughout the year, or

a business using services from an associated corporation that would have otherwise required employing more than five full-time employees throughout the year.

Granted, the terminology of “specified investment business” seems somewhat inappropriate. It connotes that the corporation carried on a “business.” Of course, if this were so, the corporation could not have conducted a specified investment business — precisely because its principal purpose is earning income from property rather than from active commercial operations.

Personal Service Business

A personal service business (PSB) is often referred to as an incorporated employee. In particular, it is any business where, in the absence of the corporation, the individual who both provides the service and is the corporation’s “specified shareholder” would reasonably be regarded as an employee of the person to whom the services are provided.

By excluding personal service businesses from the benefit of the small business deduction, the Income Tax Act clearly demarcates between independent contractors and employees. The Tax Act intends for the small business deduction to reward — unsurprisingly — businesses. In other words, it is Parliament’s way of saying that an employee is not entitled to benefit from the SBD on the basis of that employee’s interjecting a corporation between the employee and employer.

The tax consequences of PSB classification are severe. A PSB cannot claim the SBD and cannot claim the general rate reduction. PSB income is taxed at the full 38% federal rate less only the 10% provincial abatement, plus a further 5% additional federal tax, resulting in an effective federal rate of 33%. In Ontario, the combined corporate rate on PSB income is approximately 44.5% in 2025. PSBs are also denied most ordinary business deductions, with only salaries, wages, and certain direct costs remaining deductible.

CRA enforcement of PSB rules has escalated significantly. The CRA launched a PSB Pilot Project from 2022 to 2024, identifying corporations incorrectly claiming the SBD. The CRA found that 64 percent of potential PSBs identified in the pilot were wrongly claiming the small business deduction. PSB activity was concentrated in three sectors: transportation and warehousing (35%), professional, scientific and technical services (26%), and construction (13%). Budget 2025 proposed additional CRA funding specifically targeting PSB non-compliance.

The CRA has amassed tax audit data from the pilot and is now transitioning from education to active enforcement. Reassessments can be issued for multiple prior tax years, with tax, interest, and penalties applying retroactively. Experienced Canadian tax lawyers regularly see PSB reassessments that expose corporations to unexpected six-figure liabilities. Any incorporated service provider with a single or dominant client should review its PSB status with a knowledgeable Canadian tax lawyer before the CRA conducts that review on its behalf.

Associated Corporations and the Business Limit

Under Tax Act subsection 125(3), associated corporations must file an agreement to share the small business deduction business limit. Otherwise, they all lose the small business deduction tax credit entirely. This rule prevents an individual from running one business through several corporations in order to multiply his or her access to the SBD.

The Income Tax Act lists five cases where corporations are associated:

One corporation controls the other.

Both corporations were controlled by the same person or group of persons.

Each corporation is controlled by a person. The person controlling one corporation is related to the person controlling the other corporation. And either of those two persons owns at least 25% of each corporation.

One corporation is controlled by a person. And that person both (i) is related to each member of a group of persons that controls the other corporation and (ii) owns at least 25% of the other corporation.

Each corporation is controlled by a related group. Each member of one related group is related to all the members of the other related group. And one or more persons who are members of both related groups own, in total, at least 25% of each corporation.

In addition, the Income Tax Act contains numerous related rules, which elaborate upon how these five cases should apply in specific circumstances. The rules governing associated corporations are complex and subject to numerous interpretive tax cases. When corporations are associated, they must allocate the $500,000 business limit among themselves in a way that is reasonable and consistent with the facts — and they must report that allocation consistently on their tax returns. Failure to file the required agreement means all associated corporations in the group lose the SBD entirely for that year.

“The SBD is a key part of how Canada integrates corporate and personal taxation. For active business income, the system intentionally gives a lower rate to encourage investment and growth. But once you move into passive income or investment income, that preference disappears, and the integration mechanics tighten. That’s why business owners need to understand the difference between active business income and investment income, and how the SBD interacts with dividend distributions and shareholder taxation.”

— David J. Rotfleisch, CPA, JD, Certified Specialist in Taxation

How the Small Business Deduction Is Calculated

The SBD is calculated as a 19 percent credit against federal tax payable on the corporation’s active business income that falls within the business limit. Starting from the 38% basic federal rate, the 10% provincial abatement reduces it to 28%, and the 19% SBD credit further reduces the rate on eligible income to 9% effective federal rate.

The general federal rate on income that does not qualify for the SBD remains 15% (after the provincial abatement). This means the SBD saves a corporation a maximum of approximately $27,000 in federal taxes per year on the first $500,000 of active business income, provided those profits are retained in the corporation.

Key factors that affect the SBD calculation include:

Business limit : Generally $500,000 of active business income, but this can be reduced or eliminated.

: Generally $500,000 of active business income, but this can be reduced or eliminated. Associated corporations : Associated corporations must share the $500,000 business limit and file an allocation agreement.

: Associated corporations must share the $500,000 business limit and file an allocation agreement. Taxable capital : If taxable capital employed in Canada exceeds $15 million, the business limit is reduced on a linear basis and is eliminated entirely at $50 million (the upper threshold was raised from $15 million to $50 million in 2023).

: If taxable capital employed in Canada exceeds $15 million, the business limit is reduced on a linear basis and is eliminated entirely at $50 million (the upper threshold was raised from $15 million to $50 million in 2023). Passive investment income: Excess aggregate investment income (above $50,000) can grind down the business limit, reducing access to the SBD.

Federal Tax Savings by Taxable Capital Band

The following table illustrates how the SBD phase-out affects annual federal tax savings as a CCPC’s taxable capital employed in Canada approaches and exceeds the $50 million upper threshold. Figures assume the corporation earns active business income at least equal to its available business limit and that all eligible profits are retained in the corporation.

Taxable Capital Business Limit Available SBD-Eligible Income Federal Tax at SBD Rate (9%) Federal Tax at General Rate (15%) Annual Federal Tax Savings Under $15M $500,000 $500,000 $45,000 $75,000 $30,000 $20M $437,500 $437,500 $39,375 $65,625 $26,250 $25M $375,000 $375,000 $33,750 $56,250 $22,500 $30M $312,500 $312,500 $28,125 $46,875 $18,750 $35M $250,000 $250,000 $22,500 $37,500 $15,000 $40M $187,500 $187,500 $16,875 $28,125 $11,250 $45M $125,000 $125,000 $11,250 $18,750 $7,500 $50M or over NIL NIL N/A N/A NIL



Note: The phase-out is linear between $15 million and $50 million. The business limit is reduced by $1 for every $3.33 of taxable capital above $15 million. Provincial tax savings are additional and vary by province.

Ontario CCPCs, for example, save a further 3.2% on SBD-eligible income at the provincial level (reducing to 2.2% effective July 1, 2026), making the combined annual federal and Ontario savings at full eligibility approximately $61,000 in 2025 (9% federal plus 3.2% Ontario on $500,000 = $61,000).

The Passive Income Grind: How Investment Income Reduces Your SBD

One of the most consequential — and most frequently overlooked — rules in the SBD regime is the passive income grind under ITA subsection 125(5.1). When a CCPC’s aggregate investment income (AII) exceeds $50,000 in a year, the corporation’s business limit is reduced. When AII exceeds $150,000, the business limit is eliminated entirely.

The formula under ITA subsection 125(5.1) is:

Business Limit Reduction = (Aggregate Investment Income − $50,000) × $500,000 ÷ $150,000

Aggregate investment income (AII) generally includes interest, taxable capital gains, foreign investment income, and rental income — but not dividends from connected corporations. The grind applies to the lesser of the prior year’s AII and the current year’s AII, meaning a single high-income year can reduce SBD access in the following year even if investment income subsequently falls.

Worked Example: The Passive Income Grind in Action

A CCPC earns $400,000 of active business income and $80,000 of aggregate investment income in a given year.

AII exceeds $50,000 by $30,000.

Business limit reduction = ($80,000 − $50,000) × $500,000 ÷ $150,000 = $30,000 × 3.333 = $100,000.

Available business limit is reduced from $500,000 to $400,000.

The corporation’s SBD-eligible income is capped at $400,000 — not the full $500,000.

The remaining $0 of active business income (since ABI equals the reduced limit) is taxed at the general 15% federal rate rather than the 9% SBD rate.

If AII had been $150,000 or more, the business limit would have been eliminated entirely and all active business income would be taxed at the general rate.

This grind catches many growing CCPCs by surprise, particularly those that have accumulated significant investment portfolios inside the corporation. A CCPC with $1 million in GICs earning 7% interest would generate approximately $70,000 of AII — enough to reduce the business limit by approximately $67,000 and cost the corporation several thousand dollars in additional annual tax.

Annual monitoring of AII against the $50,000 threshold — and consideration of whether to extract or redeploy passive assets — is essential planning for any CCPC with investment holdings.

Note also the important Ontario distinction: Ontario does not apply the passive income grind to the provincial small business limit. Even if a CCPC’s federal SBD business limit is reduced by the passive income grind, the Ontario provincial small business rate may still apply to the full $500,000 of active business income at the provincial level. This creates a planning opportunity for Ontario CCPCs that a knowledgeable Canadian tax lawyer can help identify and structure.

Tax Integration and the Small Business Deduction

The SBD plays a central role in Canada’s tax integration system, which aims to ensure that income earned through a corporation is taxed at roughly the same rate as income earned personally. The lower corporate tax rate on active business income eligible for the SBD is designed to reduce the total tax burden on small business income while preserving tax fairness.

For CCPCs, active business income qualifying for the SBD is taxed at a lower rate (approximately 9% federally plus provincial tax), while income that does not qualify — such as investment income or income from a specified investment business — is taxed at the general corporate rate (15% federally plus provincial tax). When that income is eventually distributed to shareholders as dividends, the dividend refund and gross-up mechanisms are calibrated so that the total tax paid (corporate plus personal) is roughly comparable to what would have been paid if the income had been earned directly by the individual.

An important integration mechanic closely related to the SBD is the refundable dividend tax on hand (RDTOH). When a CCPC earns investment income — the same income that can trigger the passive income grind and reduce the SBD — a portion of the corporate tax paid on that investment income is added to the corporation’s RDTOH account. The RDTOH is refunded to the corporation at a rate of 38.33% of taxable dividends paid to shareholders.

The interaction between the passive income grind, the SBD reduction, and RDTOH mechanics is a source of significant confusion for business owners: reducing passive income to protect the SBD may reduce future RDTOH refunds, while allowing passive income to grow protects RDTOH but can eliminate the SBD entirely. These competing considerations require careful annual modelling by a seasoned Canadian tax lawyer and accountant.

Combined Federal and Provincial SBD Rates by Province (2025)

The SBD applies at both the federal and provincial levels. Every province and territory offers its own small business rate that, combined with the federal 9% rate, produces the total corporate tax rate on SBD-eligible active business income. The following table sets out the combined rates across Canada for 2025, based on publicly available provincial rate schedules. Rates are subject to change; always verify current rates with a knowledgeable Canadian tax lawyer or CPA before making corporate tax planning decisions.

Province / Territory Provincial SBD Rate (%) Combined SBD Rate (%) Combined General Rate (%) Alberta 2.00 11.00 23.00 British Columbia 2.00 11.00 27.00 Manitoba 0.00 9.00 27.00 New Brunswick 2.50 11.50 29.00 Newfoundland & Labrador 2.50 11.50 30.00 Nova Scotia 1.50 10.50 29.00 Ontario 3.20 12.20 26.50 Prince Edward Island 1.00 10.00 31.00 Quebec 3.20 12.20 26.50 Saskatchewan 1.00 10.00 27.00 Northwest Territories 4.00 13.00 26.50 Nunavut 3.00 12.00 27.00 Yukon 0.00 9.00 15.00



Notes: Combined general rates reflect the combined federal general rate (15%) plus the applicable provincial general rate. Manitoba has eliminated its provincial small business rate entirely. Yukon’s general rate is unusually low at 15% combined. Ontario is reducing its provincial SBD rate from 3.2% to 2.2% effective July 1, 2026, which will bring the Ontario combined SBD rate to approximately 11.2%. Quebec has additional eligibility requirements for the provincial SBD. Prince Edward Island increased its business limit to $600,000 effective July 1, 2025.

Legal Evolution Timeline: The Small Business Deduction

The small business deduction framework has evolved over time as Parliament and the CRA have tightened access to the lower rate. The modern regime reflects a balance between encouraging genuine small business activity and preventing larger or investment-oriented corporations from using the preferential rate.

1949 Canada introduced a dual corporate tax rate, with a reduced rate applying to the first $10,000 of corporate profits — the origin of what would become the small business deduction. 1972 The SBD was formally enacted as part of the 1972 tax reform, with a reduced rate for the first $50,000 of annual active business income of a CCPC. 2018 The SBD rate was set at 19%, reducing the effective federal corporate tax rate on eligible income to 9% (after the 10% provincial abatement) on the first $500,000 of active business income. 2022–2024 CRA launched its PSB Pilot Project, identifying corporations incorrectly claiming the SBD. The CRA found that 64% of potential PSBs identified were wrongly claiming the deduction. Enforcement is transitioning from education to active audit and reassessment. 2023 The taxable capital phase-out range was updated: the SBD now phases out between $15 million and $50 million in taxable capital employed in Canada, expanding eligibility for many CCPCs. 2025–2026 Passive income grind rules, PSB enforcement, and complex holding company structures continue to receive heightened CRA scrutiny. Budget 2025 proposed additional CRA funding to address PSB non-compliance, particularly in the trucking industry.



This evolution shows a clear trend: the SBD is no longer a simple “small business = low tax” rule. It is now highly fact-specific, especially for corporations with holding company structures, family ownership, professional income arrangements, or significant passive investments.

CRA Positions and Administrative Guidance

The CRA continues to focus on the substance of the income and the structure of the corporation when determining SBD eligibility. The CRA’s position is that the SBD is intended for genuine active business operations, not for investment income or structures designed primarily to access the lower tax rate.

In practice, documentation matters: bookkeeping, shareholder records, intercorporate relationships, and income classification all affect the availability of the tax rate reduction.

Taxpayers should expect closer scrutiny where a corporation is close to the passive income thresholds, where the corporation is part of a related group, where there is mixed business and investment activity, or where the corporate structure is complex, such as holding companies or multiple associated corporations.

Recent Case Law and Practical Implications

While the core SBD rules remain stable, recent cases and CRA rulings continue to clarify what constitutes active business income versus investment income, when corporations are considered associated, how passive income and aggregate investment income affect the business limit, and the treatment of specified investment businesses and personal service businesses.

A key case is:

Duha Printers (Western) Ltd. v. Canada, [1998] 1 SCR 795 — addressed control of a corporation for CCPC and associated corporation purposes.

Various CRA technical interpretations have also clarified the passive income grind and aggregate investment income rules under ITA section 125.

Real-World Examples

Example 1: Passive Income Grinds Down the SBD

A CCPC earns $400,000 of active business income and $70,000 of investment income. Because aggregate investment income exceeds $50,000, the business limit is reduced. The corporation loses part of its SBD eligibility and pays higher federal tax than expected — a result that annual planning before year-end could have mitigated.

Example 2: Associated Corporations Sharing the Limit

Two associated CCPCs, each earning $400,000 of active business income, cannot each claim a full $500,000 business limit. They must file an agreement to allocate the shared $500,000 limit between them. Failure to file means both corporations lose the SBD entirely for that year. If they allocate it poorly, one corporation may pay more tax than necessary.

Example 3: The Salary vs. Dividend Decision and the SBD

A CCPC owner earns $400,000 of active business income eligible for the SBD. The corporation pays federal tax at 9% on that income, retaining $364,000 after federal tax. The owner must then decide whether to extract funds as salary or dividends. If paid as salary, the corporation deducts the salary, eliminating the SBD benefit on the amount paid — but the owner pays personal income tax immediately and generates RRSP contribution room.

If paid as eligible dividends from after-tax SBD income, the owner benefits from the enhanced dividend tax credit, but the corporation must have already paid the lower corporate rate. The optimal mix depends on the owner’s personal marginal rate, desired RRSP contributions, and long-term corporate investment plans.

The SBD rate differential of 6 percentage points (15% general minus 9% SBD) represents the tax deferral available on retained earnings — a deferral that disappears the moment funds are extracted. A knowledgeable Canadian tax lawyer, working alongside the corporation’s CPA, should model this decision annually.

Pro Tax Tip

The small business deduction is one of many factors to consider when deciding whether incorporating is right for you. While incorporating may permit your business to enjoy the SBD, it could also bring about a host of problems should you be unprepared, especially as regards associated corporations or activities that do not qualify for the small business deduction tax credit. Furthermore, incorporating might preclude you from deducting your business expenses from other sources of personal income, such as employment income.

Annual review of SBD eligibility is essential — before year-end, not after filing. Ownership changes, passive income accumulation, growth in taxable capital, and the addition of new associated corporations can all affect access to the SBD from year to year. A CCPC that is close to the passive income threshold or the taxable capital phase-out range should review its position with a qualified Canadian tax lawyer and CPA before the year closes.

Consulting one of our expert Canadian tax lawyers for income tax planning about how to properly structure your business is always advisable before significant transactions or corporate changes.

Common Mistakes to Avoid

Assuming all active business income under $500,000 automatically qualifies for the full SBD is the most common error Canadian tax practitioners see.

Other frequent mistakes include:

Not tracking aggregate investment income until it has already exceeded the threshold

Failing to allocate the business limit properly among associated corporations and losing the SBD entirely due to failure to file the required agreement

Using a corporation primarily to hold investments and

Expecting the SBD to apply to passive income

Waiting until after year-end to review SBD eligibility when restructuring opportunities have already passed.

When to Call a Tax Lawyer

You should consider speaking with a qualified Canadian tax lawyer, such as a Certified Specialist in Taxation, when you have complex corporate structures with multiple associated corporations, when you are close to the passive income or taxable capital thresholds, when the CRA is questioning your SBD eligibility or income characterization, or when you are planning significant corporate restructuring, share transfers, or dividend distributions.

“For business owners, the practical lesson is simple: the SBD should be reviewed every year, before year-end, as part of a broader tax planning strategy. Waiting until after the return is filed can mean missing opportunities to structure income, allocate the business limit properly, or avoid passive income grinds that reduce access to the lower tax rate.”

— David J. Rotfleisch, CPA, JD, Certified Specialist in Taxation

Small Business Deduction Summary: In Summary

Who qualifies? CCPCs earning active business income in Canada Business limit Generally $500,000 of active business income Federal tax rate reduction From 28% general rate to 19% on eligible income (9% effective federal rate after 10% provincial abatement) Maximum federal tax savings Up to $27,000 per year if profits are retained in the corporation Ontario provincial rate 3.2% on SBD-eligible active business income (reducing to 2.2% effective July 1, 2026) Ontario combined rate (2025) 12.2% combined federal + Ontario rate on SBD-eligible income vs. 26.5% general combined rate Key exclusions Investment income, specified investment businesses, personal service businesses Taxable capital phase-out Phased out between $15 million and $50 million (updated 2023) Review frequency Annual review before year-end is essential



The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.