Creating A U.S. Trust: Canadian Tax Risks To Consider Before CRA’s Review

Establishing a trust in the United States is often seen as a simple planning step—one that provides flexibility, asset protection, and potential tax benefits. For Canadian residents, however, that view can be dangerously misleading.

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Introduction – Why a U.S. Trust Can Create Unexpected Canadian Tax Exposure

Establishing a trust in the United States is often seen as a simple planning step—one that provides flexibility, asset protection, and potential tax benefits. For Canadian residents, however, that view can be dangerously misleading. Under Canadian tax law, the trust’s location is rarely the key factor. What truly matters is whether the structure creates a solid legal connection to Canada under the Income Tax Act. When it does, the Canadian tax implications can be immediate, complicated, and, in some cases, entirely unexpected.

In this context, a U.S. trust can trigger Canadian tax exposure even if no income is distributed and the trust is managed entirely outside Canada. Depending on the trust’s structure, Canadian tax rules—particularly section 94 and the foreign accrual property income (FAPI) regime—may require income to be taxed currently or impose compliance obligations that taxpayers did not expect. These risks often result not from aggressive planning but from incomplete analysis during the structuring process.

At the heart of this analysis are two statutory connection tests under section 94 of the Income Tax Act that determine whether a foreign trust might be considered resident in Canada.

The first is the resident contributor test, which examines whether a Canadian resident has transferred or loaned property to the trust, directly or indirectly. The second is the resident beneficiary test, applicable when a Canadian-resident beneficiary is present alongside a “connected contributor” to the trust. These tests serve as alternative pathways: either being satisfied can be enough to classify the trust as part of Canada’s tax system. Understanding how these tests work in practice is essential, as they can override the trust’s offshore status and result in Canadian tax obligations, regardless of where the trust is created or managed.

For example, a trust established in a jurisdiction such as Delaware or New Jersey by a non-resident settlor may initially seem to be outside the Canadian tax system. However, if the trust includes Canadian-resident beneficiaries—such as the settlor’s children or grandchildren—the analysis does not stop there.

In such cases, it becomes necessary to determine whether a “connected contributor” exists within the meaning of subsection 94(1) and whether the statutory conditions for the resident beneficiary test are met. For Canadian residents and non-residents, careful planning with an experienced Canadian tax lawyer is essential to avoid unintended tax consequences, reassessments, and penalties.

Section 94 Risk Analysis: When a U.S. Trust Becomes a Canadian Tax Risk

Before assessing any perceived advantages of a U.S. trust, Canadian residents must first establish whether the structure has a sufficient connection to Canada under section 94 of the Income Tax Act. This step is crucial. If section 94 applies, the trust may be considered a resident of Canada for certain purposes, which can significantly change its tax treatment and potentially expose both the trust and its beneficiaries to immediate Canadian tax consequences.

The analysis under section 94 is not based on where the trust is located or administered, but on defined statutory connection tests. In particular, Canadian tax exposure may arise where a Canadian resident contributes property to the trust or where Canadian-resident beneficiaries are connected to the structure as contemplated by the legislation. These rules operate mechanically and can apply even when taxpayers did not intend to create Canadian tax exposure.

As a result, the first step in any U.S. trust planning exercise is a precise, fact-driven analysis of section 94. This includes reviewing who is contributing property, when those contributions occur, the residence status of all relevant parties, and the trust’s structure. Without this analysis, a U.S. trust that appears to be a foreign structure may, for Canadian tax purposes, be treated as resident in Canada—bringing it within Canada’s anti-deferral framework and potentially triggering further consequences under the FAPI regime.

Trust Structure: Why Discretion Matters More Than Location

Once the section 94 analysis is complete, the next essential step is to assess how the trust’s structure influences the Canadian tax outcome. In Canada, trusts are not all treated equally for tax purposes. The level of discretion given to trustees and the nature of the beneficiaries’ interests can significantly impact how the trust is taxed—and whether the FAPI regime might apply.

Generally, a clear distinction exists between discretionary trusts and fixed-interest or business-type trusts. In a discretionary trust, trustees have the authority to decide when, how, and if income or capital is distributed. When such a trust falls under section 94, it may be considered a Canadian-resident trust for certain purposes, including calculating income. This can result in the current taxation of passive income, such as amounts that seem to be foreign accrual property income, even if those amounts are not distributed to beneficiaries.

In contrast, when beneficiaries hold fixed or substantial interests in the trust—especially in structures similar to investment or commercial trusts—the Canadian tax treatment may more closely resemble the foreign affiliate regime. In these situations, the trust might effectively be regarded as a foreign corporation for certain purposes, and Canadian-resident beneficiaries could be taxed on their share of underlying income on a current basis. This may lead to income being attributed directly to the beneficiary, rather than being taxed at the trust level.

The way a trust is structured often matters more than the jurisdiction where it is established. Two trusts created in the United States can lead to very different Canadian tax outcomes depending on how discretion is allocated, how beneficiary rights are defined, and how control over trust property is arranged. Therefore, reviewing and structuring the trust deed with an experienced Canadian tax lawyer is essential to minimize unintended exposure under Canada’s anti-deferral rules.

Income Type and FAPI Exposure: Why Passive Income Changes Everything

Even when a U.S. trust is properly structured, and the section 94 analysis has been thoroughly considered, the Canadian tax outcome ultimately hinges on a key factor: the type of income the trust generates. Under Canada’s anti-deferral rules, not all income is taxed the same way. The FAPI regime specifically targets passive or investment income, and this is where many cross-border trust structures inadvertently create unintended tax exposure.

Passive income generally includes earnings from interest, dividends, rents, royalties, and other investments. When a trust earns this type of income and the statutory conditions are satisfied, Canadian taxpayers may need to report this income in their taxable income on an ongoing basis, even if no distributions are made. This can often surprise taxpayers who believe offshore income is only taxed when received.

In contrast, income from an active business may be taxed differently depending on its structure and the relevant rules. However, many U.S. trust arrangements are funded with portfolio investments or passive assets, which clearly fall under the FAPI regime. Consequently, even a well-intentioned estate or asset protection plan can result in ongoing Canadian tax liability.

FAPI risk is driven less by where the trust is located and more by what the trust owns and how it earns income. A U.S. trust holding passive investment assets can create immediate Canadian tax exposure, while a differently structured trust earning active business income may not produce the same result. This makes it essential to review not only the trust structure and contributors, but also the trust’s expected income profile before it is funded.

Compliance, Reporting, and CRA Audit Risk

Even if a U.S. trust structure seems correctly set up, Canadian tax risks extend beyond the structural analysis. Once section 94 or the FAPI regime applies, compliance and reporting become significant risk areas, and lapses here often draw CRA scrutiny.

When a trust is deemed resident in Canada under subsection 94(3), it may be required to compute income for Canadian tax purposes and file Canadian tax returns. Additionally, depending on the trust’s classification, it may have foreign affiliate reporting responsibilities, including the obligation to file Form T1134 under section 233.4 of the Income Tax Act. These requirements can apply even if the trust is managed entirely outside Canada and no distributions are made.

For Canadian-resident beneficiaries or contributors, reporting exposure may extend beyond the trust itself. The attribution of income under the FAPI regime or other provisions can create personal tax reporting obligations, and failures to properly disclose foreign interests or income may result in significant penalties. Often, taxpayers are unaware that their involvement with a foreign trust—whether as settlor, contributor, or beneficiary—can give rise to these obligations.

From a CRA perspective, offshore structures continue to draw tax audit attention. When a U.S. trust is identified, CRA may examine whether section 94 applies, if income has been accurately reported, and whether all necessary forms have been filed. If issues are found, CRA might issue tax reassessments, impose penalties, and charge interest, often retroactively. In more complex situations, disputes could lead to formal objections or litigation.

Pro Tax Tips – How to Structure a U.S. Trust Without Triggering Canadian Tax Exposure

A U.S. trust can be a useful planning tool, but for Canadian taxpayers, the main risk is how the structure interacts with Canada’s anti-deferral rules. If the trust establishes a significant Canadian connection through contributors or beneficiaries, it might be considered a resident of Canada regardless of where it is managed. This decision should be made before any property transfer, as once a contribution occurs, reversing the tax implications is often difficult.

A critical—but often overlooked—issue is the Canada–U.S. tax mismatch. A trust that is treated as a foreign or “grantor” trust for U.S. tax purposes may not receive the same characterization under Canadian law. This can result in income being taxed differently across jurisdictions.

Another key consideration is evidentiary risk. In the event of a CRA audit, the taxpayer must be able to demonstrate who contributed property, when the contributions occurred, whether they were made at arm’s length, and how the trust has been administered in practice. Poor documentation—such as unclear contribution records, inconsistent trustee resolutions, or weak accounting support—can lead CRA to recharacterize the arrangement in a manner that triggers section 94 or FAPI exposure.

Finally, taxpayers should not assume that income retained in a trust will remain untaxed in Canada. Any planning that relies on converting income into capital or deferring taxation through accumulation would be explicitly supported by the trust deed and consistently implemented in practice. Canadian tax law does not recognize broad “income-to-capital” outcomes unless they are clearly grounded in both legal documentation and actual administration.

FAQs

Can a foreign trust be taxed in Canada even if no distributions are made to Canadian beneficiaries?

Yes. Under Canada’s anti-deferral rules, taxation isn’t based solely on whether income is distributed. If section 94 applies and the trust is considered resident in Canada, or if the FAPI rules are engaged, certain types of passive income may be taxed in Canada even if no amounts are paid to beneficiaries. Therefore, relying on the lack of distributions as a tax planning strategy may not avoid Canadian tax exposure.

What kind of documentation should be maintained to support a foreign trust structure during a CRA audit?

Taxpayers should maintain clear, consistent records that demonstrate the trust’s formation, contributions, and ongoing administration. This includes trust deeds, records of contributions (including timing and source of funds), trustee resolutions, financial statements, and evidence of the nature of income and distributions. Without proper documentation, CRA may challenge the structure, recharacterize contributions, or apply section 94 and FAPI rules in a way that increases tax liability.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.