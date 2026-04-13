Federal Court Of Appeal Strikes Down CCPC Continuance Planning Under GAAR In Canada V. DAC Investment Holdings Inc: Guidance From Canadian Tax Lawyer

On February 20, 2026, the Federal Court of Appeal (FCA) released its decision in Canada v. DAC Investment Holdings Inc. (DAC), 2026 FCA 35, overturning the Tax Court of Canada’s (TCC) ruling that a corporate continuance used to exit the Canadian-controlled private corporation (CCPC) regime did not amount to abusive tax avoidance.

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On February 20, 2026, the Federal Court of Appeal (FCA) released its decision in Canada v. DAC Investment Holdings Inc. (DAC), 2026 FCA 35, overturning the Tax Court of Canada’s (TCC) ruling that a corporate continuance used to exit the Canadian-controlled private corporation (CCPC) regime did not amount to abusive tax avoidance.

Despite Parliament’s recent amendments to the General Anti-Avoidance Rule (GAAR), the decision underscores a persistent challenge in GAAR jurisprudence: the difficulty of conducting the “misuse or abuse” analysis when the dispute turns on an ostensibly objective statutory classification. In such cases, outcomes are highly sensitive to how the legislative purpose is framed, allowing the same facts to produce diametrically opposed results.

Taxpayer Reorganizes via BVI Continuance to Access Favourable Non-CCPC Tax Treatment

The taxpayer, a former CCPC, was continued under the laws of the British Virgin Islands shortly before selling shares that it held that had accrued a significant gain. [BVI Continuance, also known as redomiciliation or migration, is a legal process that allows a company to move its registration from one jurisdiction to the British Virgin Islands (BVI) without ending its corporate existence.] The continuance triggered subsection 250(5.1) of the Income Tax Act, deeming the corporation to be incorporated outside Canada. As a result, it ceased to be a “Canadian corporation” and no longer qualified as a CCPC.

Although the corporation remained resident in Canada, it reported the capital gain as a non-CCPC private corporation. This allowed it to avoid the refundable tax on investment income under section 123.3 and access the general rate reduction under section 123.4.

The TCC found the transactions non-abusive. In its view, Parliament had intentionally created distinct tax regimes for different categories of corporations, and the taxpayer had simply reorganized to fall into a more favourable one. Any policy concerns about this boundary were for Parliament—not the courts—to address.

The FCA’s GAAR Analysis

The FCA reversed the TCC, concluding that the GAAR applied. While acknowledging that sections 123.3 and 123.4 specifically target CCPCs, the FCA held that the transactions frustrated the object, spirit, and purpose of those provisions, as well as subsection 250(5.1).

The Court found that the TCC had framed the legislative purpose at too high a level of generality. Instead of focusing on broad concepts of integration and coherence, the proper inquiry centred on the targeted anti-deferral purpose of the CCPC investment-income rules and the taxation of income that had benefited from preferential rates.

The FCA characterized the continuance as a purely formal, artificial step taken solely to circumvent the CCPC anti-deferral regime, with no meaningful change in the taxpayer’s economic or commercial circumstances. This planning effectively made the anti-deferral rules elective, undermining the policy that individuals should not be able to defer tax on investment income simply by interposing a corporation.

GAAR Uncertainty: Legislative Purpose vs. Bright-Line Compliance

The sharp divergence between the TCC and FCA decisions highlights a fundamental tension in the GAAR framework. The rule provides limited guardrails at the abuse stage, leaving significant room for outcomes to hinge on the articulation of legislative purpose.

The TCC treated CCPC status as a deliberate, bright-line distinction created by Parliament, noting that the Act expressly contemplates corporations moving between regimes with different tax consequences. The FCA, conversely, viewed the planning as an abuse that exploited the boundary in a manner that defeated the underlying rationale of the CCPC investment-income regime, even though the transactions complied with the literal text of the provisions.

The FCA also rejected the taxpayer’s argument on GAAR remedies. The taxpayer had contended that, if GAAR applied, it should be treated as a CCPC for purposes of the normal reassessment period (making the reassessment statute-barred). The FCA held that subsection 245(2) restricts adjustments to those necessary to deny the tax benefit obtained; altering the limitation period fell outside that scope.

Pro Tax Tip – Why the Recent DAC Decision Makes CCPC Continuance Planning Riskier Than Ever

Overall, DAC illustrates the ongoing uncertainty surrounding tax planning that exploits bright-line distinctions in the Act without explicit parliamentary prohibition. At the date of writing of this case comment, here’s where we’re at: waiting to see if the Canadian tax lawyer acting for the taxpayer will seek leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada. The issue is practically significant, as several similar CCPC-related appeals are still working their way through the courts.

FAQ:

What is a CCPC?

It is a Canadian-controlled private corporation. A corporation qualifies as a CCPC if it meets all of the following at the end of its tax year:

It is a private corporation (not publicly listed).

(not publicly listed). It is a Canadian corporation — resident in Canada and either incorporated in Canada or has been resident in Canada since June 18, 1971.

— resident in Canada and either incorporated in Canada or has been resident in Canada since June 18, 1971. It is not controlled , directly or indirectly, by:

One or more non-resident persons, or One or more public corporations (with limited exceptions for certain venture capital corporations).

, directly or indirectly, by: No combination of non-residents and public corporations controls it.

What is GAAR?

It is a powerful anti-avoidance provision in the Canadian Income Tax Act (section 245) designed to prevent taxpayers from engaging in abusive tax avoidance. The acronym GAAR stands for: General Anti-Avoidance Rule.

GAAR allows the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) to ignore the tax results of a transaction (or series of transactions) if it determines that the main purpose was to obtain a tax benefit in a way that misuses or abuses the provisions of the Act.

Even if the transaction strictly follows the literal wording of the tax law, the CRA (and courts) can still deny the tax benefit if they believe it violates the object, spirit, or purpose of the legislation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.