Blake v. Ahmed (2025 BCCA 384): The Court Says, Bring Real Arguments, Not Organized Pseudo-Legal Commercial Arguments (OPCA) —Or Don’t Bring A Case

The case of Blake v. Ahmed (2025 BCCA 384) concerns a dispute between a taxpayer and government authorities over the collection of unpaid taxes.

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Introduction: Not every case needs a trial: how judges handle baseless arguments and claims

The case of Blake v. Ahmed (2025 BCCA 384) concerns a dispute between a taxpayer and government authorities over the collection of unpaid taxes. The British Columbia Court of Appeal was asked to determine whether the lower court was correct in dismissing most of the taxpayer’s claims without a full trial. The decision highlights how courts deal with meritless legal arguments and reinforces the proper use of summary judgment procedures.

Facts of the Case in Blake v. Ahmed

Daniel Blake, the appellant, failed to file tax returns for several years, specifically from 2013 to 2019. The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) issued notices of assessment, stating that Blake owed over $42,000 in taxes. Blake refused to pay the assessed amount.

To recover the unpaid taxes, the CRA issued a “Request to Pay” (RTP), which allowed the agency to garnishee funds directly from Blake’s bank account. Acting on this request, the Toronto-Dominion Bank removed $12,671 from Blake’s account and transferred it to the CRA to reduce his tax debt.

Blake then filed a lawsuit against a CRA employee, Amr Ahmed, and the bank. He alleged theft, fraud, and negligence, arguing that the removal of funds from his account was unlawful.

How Blake v. Ahmed Unfolded in the Courts

The knowledgeable Canadian tax litigation lawyer from the Attorney General of Canada, representing the CRA and Ahmed, applied to have the case dismissed under Rule 9-6 of the British Columbia Supreme Court Civil Rules. This rule allows a court to decide a case without a full trial if there is no genuine issue requiring one.

The chambers judge dismissed Blake’s claims against Ahmed and also dismissed the claims of theft and fraud against the bank. However, the negligence claim against the bank was not dismissed because there was insufficient evidence to determine it at that stage.

Blake appealed the decision, arguing that the judge made errors and that he was denied a proper trial.

Issues Before the Court in Blake v. Ahmed

The main issue before the Court of Appeal was whether the chambers judge had made an error in summarily dismissing Blake’s claims. Specifically, the court had to determine:

Whether the case was suitable for summary judgment; Whether Blake had raised any valid legal arguments requiring a full trial; Whether the dismissal of his claims was justified.

Decision of the Court in Blake v. Ahmed

The Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal and upheld the decision of the chambers judge. The court found that the lower court had carefully examined Blake’s claims and correctly concluded that most of them had no merit.

The court emphasized that Blake’s arguments were based on “debunked and false organized pseudolegal commercial arguments,” meaning that they had no basis in law and have been repeatedly rejected by courts. It is well established that CRA has the power to collect taxes from Canadian citizens and can compel Canadian banks—a.k.a. Third Parties—to assist in the collection of taxes.

Since there was no genuine issue requiring a trial, summary judgment was appropriate. The court also found that Blake had failed to identify any legal error in the chambers judge’s reasoning.

Reasons for the Decision in Blake v. Ahmed

The Court of Appeal relied heavily on the principle that summary judgment is appropriate when a claim has no realistic chance of success. Courts are not required to proceed to a full trial if the evidence clearly shows that a claim is baseless.

In this case, Blake argued that he was not bound by tax laws, that he had not agreed to pay taxes, and that the government lacked authority over him. These arguments are commonly associated with pseudo-legal theories that courts have consistently rejected. The leading case is Meads v. Meads, 2012 ABQB 571, where the Court comprehensively identified and dismantled such arguments as part of what it termed “Organized Pseudo-legal’s Commercial Arguments” (OPCA). The Court in Meads emphasized that these theories—often grounded in the mistaken belief that individuals can unilaterally opt out of statutory obligations or deny state authority—are entirely without legal foundation and constitute an abuse of the court’s process. As such, Blake’s position falls squarely within a well-established category of arguments that have been repeatedly dismissed by Canadian courts, including in the context of taxation.

The court in Blake v. Ahmed also affirmed that Canadian tax laws apply to individuals regardless of personal beliefs or consent. The CRA has lawful authority to assess taxes and collect unpaid amounts, including through garnishment orders such as an RTP.

The court also addressed Blake’s claim that he was denied a trial. It clarified that the right to a trial does not apply when there is no genuine dispute requiring one. Summary judgment exists precisely to prevent unnecessary trials in cases that lack legal merit.

4 Key Takeaways from Blake v. Ahmed

This case is significant for several reasons.

First, it reinforces the authority of the CRA to collect unpaid taxes using lawful enforcement tools such as garnishment. Financial institutions that comply with such requests are generally protected from liability. Second, the decision highlights the courts’ firm stance against pseudo-legal arguments. Individuals cannot avoid legal obligations by claiming that laws do not apply to them or that they have not consented to be governed. Third, the case demonstrates the importance of summary judgment in the legal system. By dismissing meritless claims early, courts save time and resources and prevent unnecessary litigation. 4Finally, the case provides guidance on how courts evaluate claims against government officials and financial institutions. Where actions are taken within lawful authority, claims such as theft or fraud will not succeed.

Bottom Line: You can’t avoid taxes with weak legal arguments and claims

The Court of Appeal’s decision in Blake v. Ahmed confirms that courts will not entertain baseless legal arguments or allow litigation to proceed where there is no genuine issue to be tried. The ruling upholds the proper use of summary judgment and affirms the legal authority of tax enforcement mechanisms.

Overall, the case serves as a clear reminder that legal obligations, such as paying taxes, cannot be avoided through unsupported theories. It also strengthens confidence in the judicial system’s ability to efficiently handle unmeritorious claims while protecting legitimate legal processes.

Pro Tax Tips: The CRA Can Assess Taxes Without Your Input

The CRA does not need your cooperation to establish tax liability. When returns are not filed, the CRA can issue arbitrary or “notional” assessments based on available information. In this case of Blake v. Ahmed, the taxpayer was assessed for multiple years and held liable for over $42,000.

You should recognize that failing to file your tax returns does not prevent taxation—it often results in less favorable outcomes because you lose control over the reported income and deductions. Filing accurate returns preserves your ability to influence the assessment and challenge errors effectively.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

When is summary judgment appropriate?

Summary judgment is appropriate when a judge can decide the case fairly without needing a full trial. This usually happens when the facts are clear, the law is settled, and the claim has no real merit.

In this case of Blake v. Ahmed, the court found summary judgment appropriate because the taxpayer’s arguments were based on “debunked and false” legal theories and had no valid legal foundation.

The judge carefully reviewed the claims and concluded they could not succeed, making a trial unnecessary. Therefore, summary judgment is used to save time and resources when a full trial would not change the outcome.

Will a court dismiss a claim on summary judgment when there is insufficient evidence?

A court will not dismiss a claim through summary judgment if there is not enough evidence to properly assess it. However, a court may dismiss a case at this stage when the available evidence shows that the claim has no real chance of success. If there is truly insufficient evidence to fairly decide an issue, the court may allow that part of the case to proceed to trial.

This shows that summary judgment is not used to guess outcomes. Instead, it is applied when the court is satisfied that a claim cannot succeed based on the evidence and the law.

Can you refuse to pay taxes by arguing you are not bound by tax laws or that the government has no authority over you?

No, these arguments do not succeed in court. Such claims are considered legally invalid and are often categorized as “pseudo-legal” arguments.

In the case of Blake v. Ahmed, the taxpayer argued that he was not bound by tax laws, had not agreed to pay taxes, and that the government had no authority over him. The court rejected all of these claims, stating they were based on false and discredited legal ideas.

The court confirmed that tax obligations arise from law, not personal agreement. Individuals cannot opt out of tax laws simply by denying them or refusing consent.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.