CRA Reassessment After A Tax Opinion

A company receives a CRA reassessment after obtaining tax opinions that supported its original filing positions and transaction structures. The reassessment introduces new challenges as CRA reframes transactions...

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A company receives a CRA reassessment after prior planning work and tax opinions supported the transactions or filing positions. The company believes the core risk has already been addressed. The original filing position was reviewed. The company obtained the opinion. The company filed accordingly.

The CRA reassessment starts a different problem.

Most tax opinions support a narrower objective. They assess whether the company can support a filing position, reporting treatment, or interpretation on a defined factual record and accepted assumptions.

The CRA reassessment changes the terrain and the requirements.

CRA now tests whether the facts, assumptions, and transaction structure continue to hold under challenge. CRA reframes the transactions, advances new characterizations, and carries the dispute into the objection stage and beyond.

Companies sometimes assume the original tax opinion answers the dispute that follows. In many cases, it does not.

A tax opinion may support the original filing position without addressing how the position will perform once CRA challenges the facts, reframes the transactions, or develops the record across stages.

That distinction matters most in disputes involving acquisitions, financing structures, cross-border planning, and transactions that depend on multiple conditions holding together simultaneously.

Beyond the original tax opinion

What the company believed was resolved What CRA now challenges The filing position Whether the position holds under challenge The transaction structure CRA’s characterization of the transactions The assumptions supporting the structure Whether the underlying facts survive scrutiny The original analysis Whether the position survives through the objection stage and beyond

A position can remain defensible within the original filing analysis and still weaken materially once CRA challenges the assumptions, reframes the transactions, or separates the issues across stages of the dispute.

Most teams initially focus on the visible elements of the CRA reassessment:

the amount reassessed,

the objection deadline, and

the filing now required.

Those elements create urgency. They do not usually determine the outcome.

The dispute often turns on something else:

which assumptions still hold,

which framing carries into the objection,

how the record develops across stages, and

whether the existing strategy still fits the dispute now underway.

The objection stage can carry the original assumptions, framing, and strategy directly into the dispute. Many companies do exactly that.

The stronger move is to determine whether the original position, assumptions, and dispute strategy still hold under CRA challenge before carrying them into the objection stage and beyond.

The objection stage begins to define the record, strategy, and framing the company will carry forward.

At that point, the issue is no longer only whether the original filing position was technically defensible when filed.

Before the company carries the original filing position into the objection, what still needs to be rebuilt?

The objection often carries forward the same assumptions, transaction descriptions, and framing underlying the original filing position. From there, the dispute and outcome usually follow that structure.

If the objection adopts the same framing underlying the original tax opinion, what changes now?

The people controlling the objection strategy often determine the record, framing, and pathway the company carries through the dispute from that point forward.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.