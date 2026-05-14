CRA Settlement After A Reassessment: When Resolution Becomes Unstable

A Tax Court case reveals how settlement agreements can become unstable when institutions attempt to modify terms after acceptance. The dispute centered on whether additional implementation terms could be added...

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Key Takeaways

The decisive failure in Zhang v. HMK was not mechanical. The CRA lost control of its ability to change the outcome after it accepted a settlement proposal. The taxpayer preserved flexibility by controlling the operative record.

The case exposed a recurring institutional dynamic inside large tax disputes: the CRA will continue to pull the file back toward its preferred outcome, even after apparent resolution points have been reached.

The same structural risk exists on both sides of a dispute. Businesses that fail to skillfully manage the operational record lose control of the outcome sooner than they expect.

The Situation

In Zhang, the taxpayer appealed GST/HST assessments connected to the sale of reconstructed residential properties. During settlement negotiations, the taxpayer submitted a written proposal addressing the years at issue. DoJ replied to confirm that it agreed with the proposal except for gross negligence penalties. The taxpayer accepted cleanly.

After the above-noted exchange, the DoJ sent the taxpayer revised settlement documents that added reassessment mechanics for another year, waiver rights, and broader implementation terms that had not been part of the accepted proposal. The taxpayer moved to enforce the settlement agreement. The Tax Court enforced the agreement based on the accepted proposal and email exchange.

Attempts to Reverse & Regain Control

The CRA does not treat tax disputes as isolated-year disputes. CRA generally evaluates files through a broader lens of continuity over time, internal defensibility, consistency of positions, and whether the overall tax outcome remains explainable within the institution’s layers of review. When a settlement, objection position, or factual framing leaves a visible gap or unresolved inconsistency, institutional pressure often builds afterward to pull the file back toward coherence. CRA or DoJ internal pressure may surface through attempts to revise settlement mechanics, expand reassessment theories, add assumptions, demand waivers, and reconnect years and positions that temporarily separated during the dispute.

What Made the Difference

The Court focused on the last clean exchange before acceptance, not the DoJ’s later explanation of what it intended the settlement to accomplish institutionally. The taxpayer’s proposal appeared complete, commercially coherent, and internally structured. It resolved the appealed years while remaining silent on certain connected issues.

The Court treated the accepted proposal itself as the boundary of the agreement. When the DoJ agreed to the taxpayer’s terms except for penalties, the dispute shifted from negotiation to enforcement.

The Signal for Leaders

Zhang shows how important movement can occur during transition points: after reassessment, during objection, in settlement discussions, and before implementation documents are finalized. At those moments, the operative record is still forming, and opportunities exist.

When the CRA or DoJ identifies a gap, unresolved exposure, or disconnected treatment across years, it often tries to pull the file back toward its preferred position. In Zhang, that pull-back attempt came after the DoJ accepted the taxpayer’s settlement offer.

The broader signal is that control in a tax dispute often shifts before the shift becomes obvious. In disputes involving multiple years, interconnected transactions, or evolving audit theories, the party that skillfully controls the operative record shapes the path and outcome. Case Reference

Case Reference: Zhang v. HMK, 2026 TCC 71.

Which positions, assumptions, or years in this dispute are still moving, and which ones might harden without us realizing it?

Parties to a tax dispute often lock in facts and positions gradually, and sometimes without realizing it. This can happen through audit responses, Notice of Objection filings, informal communications, settlement exchanges, and submissions made across stages of the dispute.

As positions become embedded in the record, changing direction becomes harder. Attempts to pull positions back later often fail, particularly for taxpayers after the dispute moves beyond reassessment and into objection, Appeals, settlement discussions, and beyond.

What are we about to accept as “resolved” that the institution may still be trying to pull back open?

A reassessment may narrow the visible issue, but larger disputes often continue moving internally after apparent resolution points have been reached. In more complex files, pressure can continue building around unresolved years, assumptions, positions, and how the overall dispute fits together across stages.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.