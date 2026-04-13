Notice Of Objection Window | What Carries Forward

A CRA Notice of Reassessment has been issued. The deadline to file a Notice of Objection is now active. Management is deciding how to respond.

At this stage, management can still shape the response. That changes once it is filed.

The objection is often treated as procedural. A filing that preserves rights while positions continue to develop.

It does more than that.

The objection places part of the dispute on the record:

which issues the company advances

how those issues are framed

what is included and what is left out

Appeals reviews that record. If the matter proceeds, the court relies on it. Later positions are assessed against it.

The dispute does not reset as it moves. It is carried forward and judged across stages and institutions.

What is filed here becomes the reference point for what follows.

That is where the constraint enters.

The filing does not need to capture everything. It does not need to settle every issue. It does establish a structure.

When that structure is set, it carries forward.

Payment decisions, draft filings, and early briefings begin to express a position before it is treated as final.

Individually, these decisions appear provisional. Together, they are not.

The common assumption is that the position can be refined later. In practice, refinement is not neutral. Changes require explanation. Others assess those changes against what was previously stated and recorded.

At this stage, management makes three decisions:

what the company places on the record,

whether the current framing should carry forward, and

who controls the company's dispute and record.

Those decisions form the dispute.

The question is not only whether to file. It is what the filing will carry forward, and whether that reflects the position the company intends to advance as the matter moves through Appeals and, if necessary, the Tax Court.

When filed, the record exists.

From that point, the range of what the company can change narrows.

The window to define it is before the filing occurs.

...

Decision Points

01

What are we about to fix on the record by filing this Notice of Objection?

Whatever goes in will be read as our position from here on. It becomes the baseline others work from. We don't get to treat it as provisional later.

02

What are we about to formalize from the audit without reworking first?

What came out of the audit is already shaping this filing. If it goes in unchanged, it carries forward as our position. Any shift later will be judged against it.

03

Who is deciding what goes into this notice of objection filing before it is set?

That decision determines whether this is built deliberately or carried forward from the audit. When the notice of objection is filed, the strategy and position harden. Everything that follows builds on the decisions made during the notice of objection window and filing.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.