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2 July 2026

Southampton FC Expelled From EFL Championship Playoffs Over ‘Spygate’

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When a Southampton FC staff member was caught observing Middlesbrough's training sessions days before a crucial playoff match, the English Football League faced a decision that would test the limits of sporting sanctions. With nearly £200 million in Premier League promotion revenue at stake, the league's disciplinary commission had to determine whether traditional fines could adequately deter rule-breaking in high-stakes competitions, ultimately issuing a penalty that removed Southampton from playoff c
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Daria (Dasha) Peregoudova,Bardia Jalayer, and Brock Newell
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Two days before Southampton FC was scheduled to play Middlesbrough FC in the recent two-leg English Football League (“EFL”) Championship playoff semifinal, with a promotion-deciding final against Hull City FC set to follow, allegations emerged that a Southampton staff member had been observing and recording Middlesbrough’s training session.

Following an investigation, the EFL’s Independent Disciplinary Commission (the “Commission”) sanctioned Southampton by removing them from the playoffs and ordering that a four-point deduction be applied at the start of the 2026-2027 season. The decision was issued a week after Southampton had prevailed over Middlesbrough in their playoff and four days before the championship final against Hull City. Southampton appealed under Regulation 95 of the EFL Regulations, but the League Arbitration Panel dismissed the appeal and upheld the sanctions.

The Allegations

The issue arose during Middlesbrough’s preparations for the semifinal. Club officials reported that a Southampton staff member had been seen hiding behind a tree near their training sessions. After a 0-0 draw in the first leg, Middlesbrough’s coach publicly raised concerns about potential misconduct.

Shortly thereafter, Southampton advanced to the final with an extra-time goal against Middlesbrough. However, further reports including photographic evidence led the EFL to initiate disciplinary proceedings and formally charge Southampton. Ultimately, Southampton were found to have breached the EFL Regulations on three separate occasions throughout the 2025-2026 season.

The Commission’s Decision

At the hearing, Southampton admitted to the breaches, including a failure to act in good faith (Regulation 3.4) and the unauthorized observation of opponents’ training sessions within 72 hours of a match (Regulation 127). The conduct was found by the Commission to have extended beyond a single incident and to have involved multiple clubs.

In determining the appropriate sanction, the Commission emphasized deterrence, noting the high financial stakes associated with promotion to the Premier League, which Southampton estimated to be nearly £200 million (C$375 million). The Commission rejected Southampton’s submission that a fine or warning would suffice, concluding that lesser penalties could incentivize rule breaches in high-value competitions. The Commission also considered evidence and admissions by Southampton which suggested systematic unauthorized observation and the involvement of a junior staff member.

Appeal and Outcome

Southampton appealed the sanction, comparing the potential financial impact to previous fines imposed in similar instances. However, the League Arbitration Panel dismissed the appeal and affirmed the Commission’s findings and sanctions. Southampton were removed from the playoffs and eliminated from promotion contention.

As a result, Middlesbrough were awarded the spot in the playoff final and faced Hull City at Wembley on May 23, 2026. Hull City won the match 1-0, securing promotion to the Premier League.

The Commission’s decision follows a growing number of matches being influenced by appeal proceedings rather than decided solely on the pitch. In our previous article, we analyzed the successful appeal of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final by Morocco, where the outcome of a decided match was overturned in its favour.

Elsewhere in the United Kingdom, the Scottish Professional Football League (“SPFL”) has faced calls to overturn the title-deciding match between Heart of Midlothian FC and Celtic FC on May 16, 2026, following questions over whether the match was abandoned or had come to an end when Celtic fans entered the pitch after Callum Osmand’s added-time goal. The SPFL has since determined that the match had ended, but a review remains ongoing.

Takeaways

The Southampton decision underscores that disciplinary bodies are prepared to impose significant sporting sanctions where conduct is found to undermine the integrity of competition, particularly where substantial financial interests are at stake. The Commission’s emphasis on deterrence signals that fines alone may be insufficient where the competitive advantage outweighs the financial penalty.

The Sports & Entertainment Group at Aird & Berlis LLP will continue to monitor match appeals and other developments in this area. For any inquiries, please contact the authors or a member of the group.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Daria (Dasha) Peregoudova
Daria (Dasha) Peregoudova
Photo of Bardia Jalayer
Bardia Jalayer
Photo of Brock Newell
Brock Newell
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