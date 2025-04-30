ARTICLE
30 April 2025

FlexPro Gets A Grip On Baseball Pitchers' Injuries

GL
Goodmans LLP

Contributor

Goodmans LLP logo
Goodmans is internationally recognized as one of Canada’s pre-eminent business law firms. Based in Toronto, the firm has market-leading expertise in M&A, corporate and transaction finance, private equity, real estate, tax, restructuring, litigation, intellectual property and other business-related specialties.
Explore Firm Details
Lexpert Firm Profile
Ulnar collateral ligament ("UCL") injuries – tears of damages to the inner elbow ligament - have been a challenge for baseball pitchers of all skill levels since the sport's inception.
Canada Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Joeley Pulver (Summer Student-At-Law)
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Ulnar collateral ligament ("UCL") injuries – tears of damages to the inner elbow ligament - have been a challenge for baseball pitchers of all skill levels since the sport's inception. Baseball fans are likely familiar with this injury, as it often requires players to undergo Tommy John surgery. However, a game-changing innovation could dramatically reduce the frequency of this injury and subsequent surgery in the future.

The Widlarz Group has developed a groundbreaking device, the FlexPro Grip, that trains the muscles and tendons from a pitcher's fingertips all the way to the elbow. Along with a companion app, the device provides customized exercises, tracks strength, and monitors progress. This combination of technology and training offers a preventative, active, and rehabilitative approach to UCL injury management.

The device aims to enhance athletes' throwing mechanics, ball command, spin rate, and pitch movement. FlexPro Grip's goal is not only to accelerate the rehabilitation process but also to minimize the chances of UCL re-tearing. With this innovative tool and its integrated programming, the hope is to significantly increase the number of athletes who return to their pre-surgery form, ultimately reshaping how we think about UCL recovery and prevention in the sport.

The content of this article does not constitute legal advice and should not be relied on in that way. Specific advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Joeley Pulver (Summer Student-At-Law)
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More