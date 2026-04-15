Breach Of Contract And Legal Remedies In Canada

Contracts are the foundation of business and many personal transactions in Canada. Whether it’s a construction agreement, employment contract, lease, or shareholder arrangement...

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Contracts are the foundation of business and many personal transactions in Canada. Whether it’s a construction agreement, employment contract, lease, or shareholder arrangement, contracts create legally binding obligations.

But what happens if someone breaches a contract in Canada?

A breach of contract in Canada occurs when a party fails to perform their contractual obligations without lawful excuse. Understanding your legal remedies for breach of contract, and how Canadian courts assess damages, is essential to protecting your financial interests.

What Counts as a Breach of Contract in Canada?

A valid contract requires:

An offer

Acceptance

Consideration (something of value exchanged)

An intention to create legal relations

A breach can occur when a party:

Fails to deliver goods or services

Misses payment deadlines

Performs work improperly or incompletely

Refuses to perform the contract altogether (anticipatory breach)

Some breaches are minor. Others are fundamental breaches, meaning they go to the root of the agreement and may justify terminating the contract.

Canadian courts—including the Supreme Court of Canada—have reinforced that contractual performance must meet standards of honesty and good faith. Determining whether a breach is “fundamental” often requires careful legal analysis.

Legal Remedies for Breach of Contract in Canada

Canadian courts aim to place the innocent party in the position they would have been in had the contract been properly performed.

1. Damages (Financial Compensation)

The most common remedy for breach of contract in Canada is monetary damages, including:

Compensatory damages for direct losses

Consequential damages for reasonably foreseeable losses

Liquidated damages if specified in the contract

Courts generally do not award speculative or unforeseeable losses. The principle of foreseeability originates from longstanding common law authorities that continue to guide Canadian courts.

2. Specific Performance

In some cases—particularly involving real estate or unique assets—a court may order specific performance, requiring the breaching party to fulfill their contractual obligations instead of paying damages.

3. Injunctions

An injunction may prevent a party from continuing or committing a breach. This remedy is common in:

Non-compete disputes

Confidentiality breaches

Shareholder or partnership conflicts

How Long Do You Have to Sue for Breach of Contract in BC?

Limitation periods are critical.

In British Columbia, most claims must be brought within two years under the Limitation Act. Missing this deadline can permanently bar your claim—even if it is otherwise strong.

The Duty to Mitigate Losses

Under Canadian contract law, a party claiming damages must take reasonable steps to reduce their losses. This is known as the duty to mitigate. Courts may reduce compensation if reasonable mitigation steps were not taken.

Contract Disputes in Business and Construction

Many contract disputes in British Columbia arise in:

Construction projects

Commercial leasing

Employment agreements

Shareholder and partnership arrangements

These disputes can involve significant financial exposure and complex contractual interpretation.

When Should You Speak to a Breach of Contract Lawyer in BC?

You should seek legal advice if:

A contract has been unexpectedly terminated

You receive a demand letter alleging non-performance

You are considering suing for breach of contract in Canada

Significant financial losses are involved

A limitation deadline may be approaching

Early legal guidance can often prevent escalation and protect your negotiating position.

Final Thought

A breach of contract can disrupt operations and create financial uncertainty—but Canadian law provides structured remedies, including damages, specific performance, and injunctions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.