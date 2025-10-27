A Practical Guide For Shareholder Disputes Series

"A Practical Guide for Shareholder Disputes" is an ongoing series that is designed for Alberta business owners, directors, and corporate advisors. This series explores key legal concepts and strategic options available when conflicts arise between shareholders in closely held companies.

About the Author - Nathaniel Brenneis

Nathaniel is an experienced commercial litigator at Brownlee LLP with a focused practice on shareholder disputes, corporate governance issues and complex business litigation. With a deep understanding of the legal and strategic considerations that arise in closely held corporations and partnerships, Nathaniel regularly acts for shareholders, directors, and corporations in high-stakes litigation involving oppression claims, derivative actions, breaches of fiduciary duty, and shareholder agreement disputes.

Brownlee LLP is a member of the Canadian Litigation Counsel, a nationwide affiliation of independent law firms .

