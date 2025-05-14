Think Before You Send: Wire Transfer Safety

In today's financial and legal world, wire transfers are a routine part of many transactions – whether it's settlements, estate distributions, or real estate transactions.

In today's financial and legal world, wire transfers are a routine part of many transactions – whether it's settlements, estate distributions, or real estate transactions. With the growing convenience of wire transfers, it is important to stay alert and informed about cybercrime and to take the necessary steps to protect your funds throughout the process.

Wire fraud usually happens when criminals impersonate a trusted person or organization, typically through email or other electronic means, to trick people into transferring funds to an unauthorized recipient. These scams often take the form of phishing emails that appear to come from someone to you know, like a lawyer or team member, asking about changes to bank details or requesting urgent action unexpectedly on a wire payment. As these scams become more sophisticated, it's important to stay alert and carefully review any financial emails. Even if they seem convincing, taking a moment to verify can help protect you.

While cybercrime is a growing concern in many fields, there is good news: with the right systems, precautions, and habits in place, we can minimize the risks!

Steps We Take to Protect Your Transactions

Our firm takes a proactive stance on cybersecurity and fraud prevention. Below are key steps we take to help protect your transactions:

Verifying Wire Instructions

We will call you to confirm your wire details using a phone number we know and trust. We encourage you to do the same. If anything seems unusual, please contact us immediately.

Ongoing Education and Policies

Our staff and IT have regular discussions on best practices for cybersecurity and fraud prevention strategies. Additionally, we have internal policies in place to ensure we consistently take an active approach to keep your transactions running smoothly and securely.

Account Oversight and Monitoring

All transactions are carefully reviewed, and only authorized members can initiate or approve wire transfers. We also monitor accounts daily to identify any suspicious activity.

How You Can Help Protect Your Transactions

Here are a few simple recommendations to protect yourself:

Be mindful of unexpected emails: If an email about a transaction feels unusually urgent or unexpected, take a moment to call us and confirm, and always double-check the sender's information.

Avoid clicking on unfamiliar links: If you are ever unsure about an email with a link, please reach out for confirmation.

Take your time: Slow down and read through all emails carefully – especially ones that seem out of the ordinary.

Use strong passwords: Protect your email account with a strong, unique password. If possible, activate two-factor authentication to provide additional security.

