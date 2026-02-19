Responding To A BCSC Investigation: What Directors And Officers Need To Know

What to do when you receive a letter from the Enforcement Division of the BCSC.

Origin Law Corporation is a business-focused firm advising emerging and established companies on corporate finance, securities, real estate, and succession planning. Our litigation team handles complex commercial and estate disputes, guiding clients through high-stakes matters with strategic insight and an unwavering commitment to excellence.

Article Insights

Jason Grewal’s articles from Origin Law are most popular: in Canada

with readers working within the Law Firm industries

You receive a letter from the Enforcement Division of the British Columbia Securities Commission. It references your company, your name, and section 155 of the Securities Act. It requests documents. It may request your attendance for an interview. The language is formal but measured. There is no accusation — yet.

For most directors and officers, this is the first indication that something has gone wrong. The instinct is to cooperate immediately, to explain, to resolve. That instinct is understandable. It can also be dangerous.

This article provides a practical overview of how BCSC enforcement investigations work, what your rights and obligations are at each stage, and what you should do — and avoid doing — when you find yourself on the receiving end of a regulatory inquiry.

How BCSC Investigations Begin

BCSC enforcement investigations are typically triggered by one of several sources: internal surveillance of trading activity that reveals unusual patterns ahead of material announcements; referrals from the BCSC's own compliance review teams after a compliance examination identifies significant failures; complaints from investors, market participants, or other regulators; tips received through the BCSC's whistleblower program, which can award up to $500,000 for information leading to enforcement action; and referrals from other Canadian securities regulators, self-regulatory organizations such as CIRO (the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization), or international regulators.

Importantly, the BCSC does not confirm or deny the existence of an investigation. Section 11 of the Securities Act imposes a general duty of confidentiality on the Commission. You may not know you are under investigation until you receive a formal demand for documents or a summons to attend an interview. In some cases, the first public indication is the issuance of a temporary order under section 161.

The BCSC's Investigation Powers

The Securities Act grants the BCSC broad investigative authority. Under section 155, the Executive Director may order an investigation into any matter relating to the administration of the Act. Once an investigation order is made, the BCSC's investigators can compel the production of documents, records, and other things relevant to the investigation. This power extends beyond the subject of the investigation to third parties — including banks, brokers, and accountants — who hold relevant records.

Section 144 provides the most consequential power from the perspective of a director or officer: the authority to compel any person to attend and give evidence under oath. A compelled interview under section 144 is not optional. Failure to attend or to answer questions can result in an application to the Supreme Court of British Columbia to compel compliance, and continued refusal may constitute contempt.

These powers are administrative in nature, not criminal. But the consequences of what is said or produced during an investigation can follow a respondent into both administrative proceedings before the BCSC's tribunal and, in appropriate cases, into quasi-criminal prosecutions under the Securities Act or criminal proceedings under the Criminal Code.

The Critical Distinction: Administrative vs. Criminal

The BCSC operates two distinct enforcement streams. Understanding which stream applies — or may apply — to your situation is essential to making informed decisions at the outset.

Administrative proceedings are heard before the BCSC's own tribunal — a panel of commissioners who hear evidence, make findings, and impose sanctions. The standard of proof is the balance of probabilities. Sanctions can include cease trade orders, market bans, prohibitions from acting as a director or officer, administrative penalties of up to $1 million per contravention, and disgorgement of amounts obtained as a result of the contravention. These proceedings are governed by sections 161 and 162 of the Securities Act.

Criminal and quasi-criminal proceedings involve charges laid under the offence provisions of the Securities Act (sections 155.1 through 155.7) or under the Criminal Code (most commonly fraud under section 380). These proceedings are conducted in Provincial Court or Supreme Court, with the standard of proof being beyond a reasonable doubt. Conviction can result in imprisonment and significant fines.

The BCSC decides on a case-by-case basis whether to pursue a matter administratively, criminally, or both. Factors include the seriousness of the misconduct, the number and vulnerability of victims, the harm caused, the duration and complexity of the conduct, and whether deterrence is better served by administrative sanctions or criminal penalties. In some cases, both streams proceed simultaneously.

Compelled Interviews: Your Rights and Risks

The compelled interview under section 144 is often the most consequential moment in a BCSC investigation. It is also the moment where the absence of experienced counsel is most acutely felt.

You must attend and you must answer. Unlike a police interview, where you have the right to remain silent, a compelled interview under the Securities Act requires you to answer questions. You may be examined under oath. Refusal to answer can result in a court order compelling compliance.

You have the right to counsel. Although attendance is compelled, you are entitled to have legal counsel present during the interview. This is not merely a procedural formality. Counsel can object to questions that are improper, ensure that the scope of the examination does not exceed the investigation order, and advise you on the implications of specific answers — particularly where your testimony may intersect with potential criminal exposure.

Use immunity exists, but its scope is limited. Section 13 of the Charter provides that testimony compelled under the Securities Act cannot be used against you in a prosecution under the Act. However, the scope of this protection and its interaction with derivative use immunity — the question of whether evidence derived from your compelled testimony can be used against you — is a developing area of law that has been the subject of significant litigation. The protection does not extend to proceedings under the Criminal Code, though Charter protections may apply.

What you say matters enormously. Even where use immunity applies in formal proceedings, the information you provide during a compelled interview shapes the direction of the investigation. It identifies documents, witnesses, and transactions that the BCSC may not otherwise have known about. It establishes a factual record that you will be measured against throughout the remainder of the proceeding. Inconsistencies between your interview testimony and subsequent evidence can be devastating to credibility.

Temporary Orders: When the BCSC Acts Before a Hearing

Under section 161 of the Securities Act, the BCSC can issue temporary orders before any hearing takes place. These orders can freeze trading in a company's securities, prohibit a person from trading or purchasing securities, and prohibit a person from acting as a director or officer of any issuer. Temporary orders take effect immediately and can last up to 15 days, with extensions available upon application to the tribunal.

For a director or officer, a temporary order can be professionally and personally devastating. It can prevent you from fulfilling your corporate duties, trigger obligations under your employment agreement, affect your standing with professional regulators, and become a matter of public record. The BCSC has indicated that it aims to take disruptive action within 30 days of an enforcement file being received — and its most recent annual report confirms it achieved this target in approximately 90% of files.

Temporary orders can be challenged, and there are important procedural rights attached to their issuance and extension. But the burden to justify interim relief falls on BCSC staff, not on the respondent, and the threshold for maintaining a temporary order pending a hearing is relatively modest.

Settlement: Most Cases Don't Go to Hearing

The majority of BCSC enforcement matters resolve through settlement. A settlement agreement is negotiated between BCSC staff and the respondent, then approved by a BCSC panel. Settlement agreements are published and become part of the public record.

The decision of whether and when to settle is among the most consequential strategic choices in a securities enforcement file. Settlement avoids the uncertainty, cost, and public exposure of a hearing. But it also typically involves agreed-upon findings of misconduct and sanctions that become part of your permanent regulatory record — and that are automatically recognized in most other Canadian provinces and territories through reciprocal order provisions.

The BCSC's approach to sanctions, whether imposed by settlement or after a hearing, is guided by the factors articulated in several leading decisions, including considerations such as the seriousness of the conduct, the harm to investors, the respondent's experience and history, whether the respondent cooperated with the investigation, and the need for specific and general deterrence. Administrative penalties can reach $1 million per contravention, and disgorgement orders require the return of all amounts obtained through the misconduct.

What to Do When You Receive the Letter

First, retain experienced counsel immediately. Do not respond to the BCSC — and do not contact other individuals who may be involved in the same matter — before you have legal advice. The earliest stages of an investigation are when the most consequential decisions are made and the most damaging mistakes occur.

Second, preserve all documents. The moment you become aware of a regulatory inquiry, you have an obligation to preserve all potentially relevant documents, including emails, text messages, financial records, board minutes, and transaction documents. Document destruction or spoliation can dramatically worsen your position and may constitute an independent offence.

Third, notify your D&O insurer. Most directors' and officers' liability policies require prompt notification of any regulatory investigation or proceeding. Failure to notify can jeopardize coverage. Review your policy's coverage terms, reporting requirements, and any exclusions that may apply to securities regulatory proceedings.

Fourth, understand the corporate indemnification framework. If you are being investigated in your capacity as a director or officer, the corporation may be obligated to indemnify your legal costs under the company's articles, a separate indemnification agreement, or the provisions of the Business Corporations Act. This is a critical question to resolve early, both to ensure that legal costs are covered and to identify any potential conflicts between your interests and the corporation's interests.

Fifth, do not speak to other potential targets. Communicating with other individuals who may be subjects of the same investigation creates serious risks, including potential allegations of obstruction or collusion. All communications should be through counsel.

The Enforcement Landscape in 2026

The BCSC's enforcement activity has intensified in recent years. In its most recent annual report, the BCSC confirmed that it surpassed its enforcement targets, taking disruptive action within 30 days in approximately 90% of new files. The Commission has adopted new tools, including the authority for its Executive Director to impose administrative penalties for less serious violations without a full hearing — a mechanism first used in 2024. The whistleblower program continues to generate actionable intelligence and can pay awards of up to $500,000.

Areas of growing enforcement focus include crypto asset trading platforms, AI-related fraud, compliance failures by registered firms (particularly around know-your-client and suitability obligations), and illegal distributions by companies that raise capital without filing a prospectus or qualifying for an exemption. Cross-border matters are also increasing, with the BCSC noting significant connections between BC-based individuals and international fraud and market manipulation cases.

For directors and officers, the practical implication is clear: the likelihood of regulatory scrutiny is increasing, the speed of enforcement response is accelerating, and the range of conduct that attracts attention extends well beyond traditional insider trading or fraud. Compliance failures, disclosure deficiencies, and registration violations are all within the BCSC's enforcement scope.

Conclusion

A BCSC investigation is not an accusation. But it is the beginning of a process that can result in significant financial penalties, market bans, reputational damage, and in serious cases, criminal charges. The decisions made in the first days and weeks of an investigation — whether to speak, what to produce, when to engage, and how to protect your rights — shape everything that follows.

The most important thing a director or officer can do when faced with a regulatory inquiry is to obtain qualified legal counsel before taking any other step. The intersection of securities regulation, administrative law, and potential criminal exposure requires expertise that spans multiple legal disciplines. Early and informed engagement with the process is the best protection available.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.