Don’t Let Your Ontario Social Club Get Left Behind: The October 2026 Continuance Deadline Explained

For many golf clubs, curling clubs, tennis clubs and other recreational organizations across Ontario, the corporate structure behind a club’s operations...

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For many golf clubs, curling clubs, tennis clubs and other recreational organizations across Ontario, the corporate structure behind a club’s operations may be the last item on the to-do list. Yet, for a significant number of these clubs, the legal framework governing their operations dates back decades. Many remain incorporated as share capital social clubs (“Social Clubs”) under Part III of the Ontario Corporations Act (the “OCA”), a structure that predates Ontario’s modern corporate statutes.

With Ontario’s transition to the Not-for-Profit Corporations Act, 2010 (“ONCA”), these legacy corporations are required to move into a more contemporary legislative framework. By October 18, 2026, these organizations must transition to a new statute, or they will be automatically dissolved.

For many Ontario Social Clubs, this deadline represents the most significant corporate governance change that they have faced in decades.

For clubs with valuable facilities, complex share structures and long-standing membership traditions, this transition represents more than a technical filing, it is an important governance decision that can shape how the organization operates for years to come. In many cases, these organizations own valuable real estate and other assets tied to their facilities, making it particularly important that the transition be carefully planned to preserve the Social Club’s governance structure and membership model.

Because the process may involve shareholder engagement, class approvals, and updated governing documents, Social Clubs need to begin planning their continuance well in advance of the statutory deadline.

Why must Ontario Social Clubs transition?

When Ontario modernized its not-for-profit corporate framework through the introduction of ONCA in 2021, the legislature determined that Social Clubs did not neatly fit within the new statutory structure. Rather than automatically converting these entities into ONCA corporations, the province created a special transition framework requiring them to actively choose a new governing statute.

This framework is set out in section 2.1 of the OCA, which provides that a Social Club incorporated or continued under the OCA must apply, by special resolution of its shareholders, to be continued under another statute within five (5) years of ONCA coming into force. Since ONCA came into force on October 19, 2021, the five-year transition period will expire on October 18, 2026.

Section 2.1(1) of the OCA specifically requires Social Clubs to apply to continue as one of the following entities:

a corporation with share capital under the Business Corporations Act;

a corporation without share capital under the Not-for-Profit Corporations Act, 2010; or

a co-operative corporation under the Co-operative Corporations Act.

Importantly, section 2.1(2) provides that if a Social Club does not complete this continuance by the fifth anniversary of ONCA’s coming into force, the corporation will be automatically dissolved on the following day.

What paths are available for continuing my Social Club?

Ontario’s transition framework requires Social Clubs to actively choose the statutory regime under which they will operate going forward. The legislation provides three (3) possible continuance options, each reflecting a different corporate structure and governance model:

Corporation with share capital: A Social Club may continue as a share capital corporation under the Ontario Business Corporations Act (“OBCA”). This option preserves a traditional shareholder-based structure and may be appropriate where shares are tied to valuable membership privileges, are transferable, or function similarly to equity interests in a corporation. Many recreational clubs have historically structured their membership rights through shares, and the OBCA framework may allow them to maintain that model with relatively limited structural change. Corporation without share capital: A Social Club may choose to continue as a non-share capital corporation under ONCA. Under this structure, shareholders are replaced with members, and the organization is governed through a membership-based model rather than share ownership. This approach is commonly used by not-for-profit organizations and may be suitable where shares function primarily as a mechanism for identifying membership rather than as financial assets. Co-operative corporation: A Social Club may continue as a co-operative corporation under the Co-operative Corporations Act (“CCA”). The co-operative model emphasizes democratic participation and collective ownership by members and may be appropriate where the organization wishes to adopt a more participatory governance structure.

Selecting a continuance statute is not simply an administrative exercise. The choice will influence how governance decisions are made, how membership rights are structured, and how the club operates in practice for years to come. For this reason, Social Clubs should carefully evaluate how their current share structure and membership model align with the governance framework under each available statute.

Do multiple share classes complicate the continuance process?

Many Social Clubs have developed complex share structures over time, often creating multiple classes of shares corresponding to different types of membership or usage rights. For example, a Social Club may have separate classes for full members, social members, corporate members, or other categories reflecting varying levels of access to club facilities.

Historically, under the OCA, changes affecting the rights attached to a class of shares (including a continuance) typically required separate approval from that class of shareholders, in addition to the overall special resolution required to approve the continuance. As a result, such a process could involve multiple class votes depending on the corporation’s share structure.

However, this requirement has been removed. Subsection 2.1(4) of the OCA was repealed under Schedule 5 of the Less Red Tape, More Common Sense Act, 2023, eliminating the need for separate class approvals in the context of a continuance. As a result, the continuance process is now significantly more streamlined and administratively manageable for many Social Clubs.

Prior to this change, obtaining these approvals often presented logistical challenges, particularly where shareholder records were outdated, shareholders were difficult to locate, or they could not be contacted.

In those circumstances, the legislation permitted a corporation to apply to the court for relief where reasonable efforts had been made to locate shareholders and obtain the required approvals. While this specific hurdle has now been eliminated, corporations with complex or outdated share structures should still expect practical challenges in identifying and engaging the appropriate shareholders for approval of the continuance.

What steps are needed to complete a continuance?

Although the specific requirements will depend on the statute under which a Social Club elects to continue, the continuance process typically involves several key steps.

Initially, Social Clubs should undertake a comprehensive review of their existing corporate structure, including their share capital, membership framework, and governance arrangements. This review is critical in determining which statutory regime (being OBCA, ONCA, or CCA) best aligns with the organization’s operational model and long-term objectives.

Once a preferred option is identified, a corporation must prepare articles of continuance and updated governing documents, including by-laws that comply with the requirements of the destination statute. The proposed continuance must then be approved by special resolution of the shareholders, and, where applicable, separate approvals from affected share classes may also be required. Following approval, the corporation must file articles of continuance under the chosen statute, at which point it will become governed by that legislative framework.

Given the potential complexity associated with legacy share structures and multiple share classes, Social Clubs should begin planning the continuance process well in advance of the statutory deadline.

What happens if you miss the October 18, 2026 deadline?

If a Social Club does not complete the continuance process by October 18, 2026, it will be automatically dissolved by operation of law on the following day under section 2.1 of the OCA. Dissolution means the corporation ceases to exist as a legal entity, which may create uncertainty for organizations that own property, operate facilities, or maintain contractual relationships.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.